SpaceX to launch Inmarsat I-6 F2 for 12th mission of 2023

SpaceX is ready to launch the Inmarsat I-6 F2 satellite into geostationary transfer orbit atop a Falcon 9. The vehicle will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with the 89-minute long launch window opening on Feb. 17 at 10:59 PM EST (03:59 UTC on Feb. 18). This launch will mark 2023’s 24th orbital launch attempt and SpaceX’s 12th of the year — an average launch cadence of 4.1 days per launch.

SLC-40 supported the Starlink Group 5-4 mission just 5.95 days before the planned liftoff time of this mission; this will mark the third-fastest turnaround of the pad after 5.15 days between the Amazonas Nexus mission and Starlink Group 5-4 and 5.63 days between Hakuto-R Mission 1 and O3b mPOWER 1 & 2.

Citing the thick cloud layers rule and cumulus cloud rule, Space Launch Delta 45 lists the probability of violating weather constraints to be 25%. In the event of a delay, another launch opportunity exists 24 hours later, where weather improves to a 15% chance of violating weather constraints.

The Inmarsat I-6 F2 payload is a dual-payload satellite that can transmit signals in both L-band and Ka-band frequencies. It is part of Inmarsat’s network of the future, ORCHESTRA, which will provide seamless, high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for global mobility.

The I-6 F2 satellite was built by Airbus and is the second I-6 satellite built; the first satellite, I-6 F1, was launched atop an H-IIA rocket in December 2021. Inmarsat-6 F2 will provide coverage over the Atlantic Ocean and will be supported by two new ground station antennas in Spain.

Inmarsat designed the payload to offer maximum flexibility and adaptability for its customers. It features a multi-beam, digitally processed payload that can dynamically allocate capacity to different regions and user groups.

It also has a software-defined radio that can switch between L-band and Ka-band modes depending on the demand and availability of the spectrum. This will allow the satellite to offer full routing flexibility over more than 8,000 channels and dynamic power allocation of more than 200 spot beams in the L-band.

The I-6 F2 payload is a key component of Inmarsat’s ORCHESTRA network, which will integrate geostationary, low Earth orbit, and terrestrial 5G technologies into a single solution. ORCHESTRA will leverage the strengths of each technology to deliver the best performance and user experience for different applications and environments. This constellation will also enable dynamic mesh connectivity, allowing satellites and ground stations to communicate with each other and share resources.

With the I-6 F2 payload, Inmarsat aims to enhance its services and offer connectivity for its customers in the aviation, maritime, government, enterprise, and humanitarian sectors. The I-6 F2 payload will support Inmarsat’s ELERA and Global Xpress network components of ORCHESTRA.

The satellite masses 5,500 kg and is built on the Airbus Eurostar-3000EOR satellite bus. It utilizes the Fakel SPT140D propulsion unit and has two deployable solar arrays.

Inmarsat-6 F2 will sit in the payload fairing of Falcon 9, attached to the second stage. Following payload fairing separation, both fairing halves will softly splash down in the ocean and be recovered by SpaceX’s multi-purpose recovery vessel Bob.

Serving as the first stage, B1077 will be flying for the third time, with its previous flight occurring just 31 days ago on the GPS-III-SV06 mission. The booster’s first flight was on the Crew-5 mission, which launched in October 2022.

Following first stage separation, B1077 will conduct two burns. First, the booster will ignite three of its engines for the entry burn, slowing it down ahead of atmospheric reentry. Shortly after, it will ignite its single-center engine, which will softly touch the booster down on Just Read the Instructions (JRTI).

Departure! Just Read the Instructions droneship is underway for the Inmarsat I-6 F2 mission! Bob is towing and will also recover the fairing.https://t.co/icguJj64A8 pic.twitter.com/2iMIMEIGZo — Gav Cornwell (@SpaceOffshore) February 13, 2023

The now familiar Falcon 9 countdown sequence will begin at T-38 minutes when the Launch Director will verify that the vehicle is go for propellant loading. Three minutes later, at T-35 minutes, SpaceX will begin loading subcooled RP-1 onto both the first stage and the second stage, as well as superchilled liquid oxygen (LOX) onto the first stage.

Around T-20 minutes, a large cloud will be vented from the strong back, signifying the second stage is fully fueled with RP-1 and is ready to be filled with LOX. This large vent from the strong back is the purging and cooling of the propellant lines ahead of stage two LOX load, which begins at T-16 minutes.

At T-7 minutes, the Falcon 9 will run small amounts of liquid oxygen through the nine Merlin 1D engines on the first stage. Known as engine chill, this process is done to cool the engines slowly, ensuring that they do not crack from thermal shock when superchilled LOX flows through them at engine ignition.

At T-1 minute, Falcon 9 will enter startup and begin tank pressurization for flight. At this time, the Falcon 9 is in command of its countdown.

45 seconds before launch, the Launch Director will verify that all systems are go for launch. Manual aborts can be called by the launch operators up until T-10 seconds, whereas after T-10 seconds, technical aborts will only be handled by the vehicle itself and not the ground operators.

At T-3 seconds, the booster’s flight computer will command the ignition of the first stage’s nine Merlin 1D engines. The engines on the first stage ignite in pairs to reduce startup transients and loads on the vehicle.

Once Falcon 9 has ensured that all systems are nominal, it will command the hydraulic clamps at the base of the vehicle to release, letting the Falcon 9 lift off from the pad.

B1077 will burn for two minutes and 31 seconds before it will command shutdown of all nine of its engines. The stages will then separate, and the second stage will ignite its single vacuum-optimized Merlin engine, in an event known as SES-1. At T+3:23, the fairing halves will deploy from the second stage, exposing the Inmarsat I-6 F2 payload to the vacuum of space.

The second stage will continue burning until approximately T+8:09 when it will then shut down the MVac engine. 33 seconds later, B1077 will land atop JRTI, becoming B1077-4. This will mark SpaceX’s 99th consecutive successful landing.

After an 18-minute long coast, the second stage will ignite again for 63 seconds before shutting down. Five minutes later, the satellite will be deployed, marking SpaceX’s 182nd consecutive successful launch.

This launch will mark SpaceX’s fifth launch of February. The next two launches planned from the space coast include Starlink Group 6-1 (the first batch of Starlink v2.0 satellites) and Crew-6.

(Lead image: Falcon 9 at SLC-40 before launching Inmarsat I-6 F2. Credit: Stephen Marr for NSF)