Launch Roundup: SpaceX to launch three Starlink missions; India to test crew abort system

Another busy period in spaceflight is underway with three Falcon 9 rockets with Starlink payloads and the first test flight of India’s Gaganyaan crew-capable spacecraft. Starlink 6-23 and 6-24 are set to fly from Space Launch Complex (SLC) 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) in Florida, while Starlink 7-5 is to fly out of SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) in California. These three missions together would carry 65 Starlink v2 Mini satellites to low-Earth orbit.

India is also conducting a test abort of the Gaganyaan crew-capable spacecraft, similar in principle to the July 2019 Orion AA-2 test from Cape Canaveral.

Falcon 9 — Starlink 6-23

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 5:20 PM EDT (21:20 UTC), SpaceX is set to launch its 70th Falcon 9 of 2023, carrying a batch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Starlink 6-23, flying on a southeast trajectory inclined 43 degrees to the Equator, will place the payload into a 293 by 284-kilometer low-Earth orbit. Once in this orbit, the satellites will spend the coming months raising their orbits to Starlink shell six — a 530-kilometer circular orbit, inclined 43.00 degrees.

As usual for these Starlink missions, the second stage will utilize a two-burn profile to reach the aforementioned initial orbit; following second engine cutoff one at T+08:34, it will coast for just over 45 minutes, until reignition for two seconds at T+53:59. Once complete, the stage will coast for an additional 11 minutes, where it will begin to rotate over its long axis. At T+1:05:17, the two tension rods will be deployed, allowing for the 22 Starlink satellites to slowly drift away from the vehicle.

Having supported the Psyche launch to recover the fairing halves ~1500km downrange, SpaceX support ship Bob has sailed directly to the Starlink LZ. The ship will support JRTI droneship and hopefully recover fairing halves for SL 6-23. https://t.co/Zfua3wR8bE pic.twitter.com/KW0fTb6l5w — Gav Cornwell (@SpaceOffshore) October 16, 2023

Following B1058 and B1060, the B1062 will be the third booster to fly for its 16th time. The booster has previously supported GPS III SV04, GPS III SV05, Inspiration-4, Axiom Mission 1, Nilesat-301, OneWeb 17, Arabsat 7B, and eight Starlink missions. Having supported Starlink Group 6-7 just 81.72 days before the planned T0, this will mark a significant reduction in the quickest time between the 15th and 16th flights of a booster, with the previous record being 193.54 days between Transporter-6 and Starlink Group 5-15.

Following launch from SLC-40 at the CCSFS, the booster will land on SpaceX’s autonomous spaceport drone ship (ASDS) Just Read the Instructions, which will be stationed in the Atlantic. The ASDS was tugged downrange by Signet Titan, and, following fairing recovery on the Psyche mission, multi-purpose recovery vessel Bob will provide ASDS support. Bob will also recover both fairing halves roughly 45 minutes after launch.

This flight would be the 70th Falcon 9 and 74th overall orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023. Overall, this will be Falcon 9’s 264th launch, 196th flight with a flight-proven booster, 236th landing, and 162nd consecutive landing.

Falcon 9 — Starlink 7-5

The second Falcon 9 launch of the week is scheduled to carry a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into a low-Earth orbit. However, unlike the Group 6 missions surrounding it, the payload will be placed in a 286 by 297-kilometer orbit, inclined 53 degrees to the Equator. Starlink 7-5 is set to fly from SLC-4E at VSFB on Thursday, Oct. 19, with a window starting at 12:02 AM PDT (07:02 UTC).

The booster, which is currently unknown, is scheduled to land on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, which was tugged downrange in the Pacific Ocean by Kimberly C. The rocket will follow the Californian coast, allowing for a more massive payload than the 43-degree trajectory, which requires a sizable “dogleg” maneuver on the Group 6 launches out of VSFB.

This flight would be the 71st Falcon 9 and 75th overall orbital mission for SpaceX this year.

Falcon 9 — Starlink 6-24

This week’s final scheduled Starlink launch is set to carry another batch of 22 Starlink satellites into a low-Earth orbit inclined 43 degrees to the Equator, as is the practice with Group 6 Starlink launches. Starlink 6-24 is currently scheduled to fly from SLC-40 at the CCSFS on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10:23 PM EDT (02:23 UTC on Oct. 22).

This unknown booster is set to land on A Shortfall of Gravitas, as it will have returned from bringing B1067-14 back to Port Canaveral from the Starlink 6-22 mission on Friday, Oct. 13. The flight would be the 72nd Falcon 9 and 76th overall orbital launch for SpaceX in 2023.

Following these three launches, 5,330 Starlink satellites will have been launched, of which 4,970 will remain in orbit. 4,306 of these are in their operational orbits, with the other nearly 600 satellites rising to their operational orbits.

Gaganyaan TV-D1 – GSLV Mk. 2 L40 Booster

India plans to become the fourth nation to launch human beings from its own soil, on an indigenous spacecraft, after the USSR/Russia, United States, and China. The Gaganyaan crewed spacecraft is about to get its first flight test, on Saturday, Oct. 21, during a two-hour window starting at 01:30 UTC.

For this flight, an uncrewed Gaganyaan test capsule is to be mounted atop a single L40 booster, derived from the strap-on boosters used on the GSLV Mk. 2 launch vehicle. The rocket carrying the capsule is scheduled to fly to an altitude of around 11 – 17 kilometers before a test abort is called.

Mission Gaganyaan:

The TV-D1 test flight is scheduled for

🗓️October 21, 2023

🕛between 7 am and 9 am

🚩from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota #Gaganyaan pic.twitter.com/7NbMC4YdYD — ISRO (@isro) October 16, 2023

Afterward, the launch escape system will be tested, and if all goes as planned, the unpressurized capsule will descend under parachutes to a splashdown in the Bay of Bengal, 10 kilometers from the Sriharikota launch site. This flight will be the first test flight before a crewed launch, with the immediate next step being another abort test, followed by an uncrewed flight of the full vehicle, in the coming months.

(Lead image: Falcon 9 launches after sunset on the Starlink 6-22 mission. Credit: Sawyer Rosenstein for NSF)