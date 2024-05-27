Launch Roundup: North Korean launch failure, Starliner CFT, EarthCARE

As the month of May transitions into June, a European Space Agency (ESA) mission to study the Earth’s clouds and aerosols as well as a Russian cargo ship to resupply the International Space Station (ISS) are both on this week’s docket of launches. Two Starlink and three Chinese satellite launch missions are also scheduled, as well as the repeatedly delayed Boeing Starliner crewed flight test (CFT) mission. What’s more, North Korea attempted a launch early this week, however, the launch ultimately ended in failure.

Starlink 6-60 from Cape Canaveral is now set for launch on Tuesday, May 28, followed by EarthCARE from California. The two Falcon 9 launches are followed by a Ceres 1S from a platform just off the coast of China, then the Progress MS-27 flight from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. A Chang Zheng-3B from China, another Starlink launch, and another Ceres launch from China will precede the Starliner CFT mission, which is now scheduled to fly on Saturday, June 1.

North Korea Chollima 1| Manligyeong-1-1

The North Korean space agency launched a Chollima 1 satellite launch vehicle from Sohae on the west coast of the country at 13:44 UTC on Monday, May 27. However, the vehicle exploded during first stage flight, marking the third failure out of the launcher’s four flights to date.

The Chollima 1 vehicle, named after a mythical Korean horse, was carrying the Manligyeong-1-1 payload, thought to be a military reconnaissance satellite. The vehicle was launching the satellite into a sun-synchronous orbit, which is typically used by many observation and reconnaissance satellites. This is the first North Korean satellite launch attempt of 2024.

SpaceX Falcon 9 | Starlink 6-60

SpaceX, fresh off launching its 6,500th Starlink satellite, is continuing its very strong launch cadence this year with the Starlink 6-60 mission. After Monday’s launch attempt was scrubbed, the launch is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, at 7:30 AM EDT (11:30 UTC) from Space Launch Complex (SLC) 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) in Florida. This is the beginning of a nearly four-hour window that closes at 11:28 AM EDT (15:28 UTC).

Booster B1078-10 will fly on a southeast trajectory with a batch of 23 Starlink v2 Mini satellites before recovery on the autonomous spaceport drone ship (ASDS) A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic. The second stage and satellites will be transported to a low-Earth orbit inclined 43 degrees to the equator before deployment. The booster has previously flown the Crew-6, O3b mPOWER 3 & 4, Starlink 6-4, 6-8, 6-16, 6-31, USSF-124, Starlink 6-46, and Starlink 6-53.

This flight will be the 55th Falcon 9 flight of 2024 and the 12th launch of May for SpaceX. The company is currently on pace to fly around 140 missions this year, but a possible very active Atlantic hurricane season looms, as does the need to convert Launch Complex (LC) 39A at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) to launch a Falcon Heavy this summer. Due to these factors, Falcon 9’s impressive launch cadence this year could slow somewhat in the coming months.

SpaceX Falcon 9 | EarthCARE

The next Falcon 9 flight following Starlink 6-60 will be a mission to fly the joint European/Japanese EarthCARE — the Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer — environment monitoring satellite. Launch is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, with an instantaneous window at 3:20 PM PDT (22:20 UTC) from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The flight will take a southward trajectory to a Sun-synchronous orbit, and the booster, which is not known at this time, will conduct a return to launch site landing at the Landing Zone 4 concrete pad. The EarthCARE satellite, massing 2350 kg, will end up in a circular 393 km altitude orbit for its science mission. Its Sun-synchronous orbit will allow it to fly past any given point on Earth at the same local time every day.

EarthCARE is equipped with four science instruments that, together, will monitor Earth’s atmosphere to gather data that can help make more accurate climate models. These instruments are the Japanese-built Cloud Profiling Radar, Backscatter Lidar, Multi-Spectral Imager, and Broadband Radiometer.

Together, they will observe cloud particles and aerosol distribution in the atmosphere and how they affect Earth’s radiation budget. The role of aerosols and clouds in climate change is still not well understood, and it is hoped EarthCARE’s data will fill in gaps regarding how clouds and aerosols work in the atmosphere. The spacecraft, equipped with a large solar array generating 1.7 kilowatts (kW), will have a minimum mission duration of three years.

The mission, a joint endeavor between ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, was not originally meant to launch on a Falcon 9. After the mission was initially approved, it was to fly aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket in June 2022, but after the Russian invasion of Ukraine that plan was changed. As the Vega-C program had suffered a test failure and needed fairing modifications, EarthCARE was finally manifested on a Falcon 9.

The EarthCARE mission, the sixth of ESA’s Living Planet program, is one of several missions that have had to fly aboard a Falcon 9 due to the end of ESA’s involvement with the Soyuz launcher as well as issues with the Ariane 6 and Vega-C programs. Other European missions that have flown aboard Falcon 9 recently include the Euclid observatory and two Galileo navigation satellites.

If this week’s launch schedule goes as planned, this launch will be the 56th Falcon 9 launch of 2024. In addition, it will be the 13th Falcon 9 launch of May, which would set a new record for the number of launches of the type in one month. This pace is necessary to try to meet SpaceX’s goal of 148 launches this year.

Galactic Energy Gushenxing-1S | Unknown Payload

The Chinese company Galactic Energy is set to launch its first mission of 2024 with the flight of the Gushenxing-1S Y2 small satellite launcher, also known as the Ceres-1S. The launch will take place on Wednesday, May 29, at 09:20 UTC from the Haiyang Spaceport DeFu 15002 platform in Chinese coastal waters northeast of the city of Qingdao. The launch window lasts until 09:50 UTC.

The payload is unknown but thought to possibly be four Tianqi satellites that can communicate with Internet of Things (IoT). IoT connects devices such as home thermostats, security cameras, and wearables. If these satellites are, in fact, the payload, they would be injected into low-Earth orbit and join 21 of these satellites already in orbit.

The Gushenxing-1S is a four-stage vehicle capable of flying up to 400 kg to low-Earth orbit, and its capability is somewhat similar to vehicles like the Rocket Lab Electron. The first three stages use solid fuel, and the fourth stage uses storable hydrazine liquid fuel. This flight will be the 12th for this vehicle and the second since its return to flight in December 2023 following the Gushenxing-1 Y11 failure that September. This will also be the second Gushenxing-1 launch from a sea platform.

RKK Energiya Soyuz 2.1a | Progress MS-27

Roscosmos is launching a new cargo ship to the ISS in the first of four launches scheduled for Thursday, May 30. A Soyuz 2.1a rocket is scheduled to launch the Progress MS-27 mission on an instantaneous window that day at 09:43 UTC from Site 31/6 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Progress MS-27 spacecraft will be launched into a 51.6-degree inclination low-Earth orbit and will take approximately 48 hours to rendezvous with the ISS.

Other Soyuz and Progress missions have been able to reach ISS in as few as three hours after launch, but this is dependent on very specific launch windows that are not always available. Progress MS-27, carrying 2,540 kg of cargo to the Station, is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Saturday, June 1 at 11:47 UTC at the Poisk module’s zenith port. The Progress MS-25 will undock from that same port on Tuesday, May 28 at 08:46 UTC to clear the port for MS-27.

This flight will be the 180th overall flight of a Progress vehicle, which is derived from the Soyuz crewed spacecraft. The first Progress flight was in 1978, as the cargo ship was initially developed to service the Salyut 6 space station at the same time that the United States was developing the Space Shuttle. This is also the second Progress flight of 2024 and the third Soyuz 2.1a mission of this year.

CASC Chang Zheng-3B/E | Paksat MM1R

The second launch of Thursday, occurring just under three hours after the launch of Progress MS-27, is a Chang Zheng-3B/E with a Pakistani geostationary communications satellite. The CZ-3B/E is scheduled to fly at 12:20 UTC from LC-2 at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China. It will fly the Paksat MM1R satellite to a geostationary transfer orbit. The launch window closes at 12:52 UTC.

The Paksat MM1R was built by China for the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission. This satellite is designed to offer broadband, cellular backhaul, and HDTV services using C-band, Ku-band, Ka-band, and L-band equipment. Stationed at 38 degrees east longitude, the satellite will offer coverage for all of Pakistan and the surrounding region with a 15-year service life.

This launch will be the third flight of 2024 for the CZ-3 and the 26th launch for China overall this year. It will also be the 154th CZ-3 mission to date, as the veteran rocket continues to fly despite the emergence of newer vehicles in recent years.

SpaceX Falcon 9 | Starlink 6-64

Thursday’s third launch is another Starlink mission from SpaceX. Starlink 6-64 is scheduled to fly at 7:09 PM EDT (23:09 UTC) from Florida, at the start of a nearly five-hour window that ends on Friday, May 31, at 12:03 AM EDT (04:03 UTC). The launch pad has not been assigned publicly yet, and neither has the booster to be used. Recovery will take place on an ASDS in the Atlantic after the booster launches on a southeast trajectory aligned 43 degrees to the equator.

A batch of Starlink v2 Mini satellites will be launched into an initial low-Earth orbit. After deployment these satellites will be gradually moved to their operational orbit, joining over 5,200 Starlink satellites already in their operational orbit. This launch is the 57th Falcon 9 flight of 2024 and a record 14th launch this month.

Galactic Energy Gushenxing-1 | Unknown Payload

The final launch of Thursday, May 30, is scheduled to take place just 26 minutes after Starlink 6-64. A Gushenxing-1 is to fly at 23:35 UTC from Site 95A at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The trajectory appears to head southwest as per airspace notices, resulting in the rocket and its payload flying to a Sun-synchronous orbit.

Although the payload is not currently known, three new meteorological satellites known as Yunyao Qixiang are thought to be launching on this vehicle. Certain meteorological forecasting satellites use a Sun-synchronous polar orbit to observe all regions of the Earth and to pass by a given point on the planet at the same time each day. This type of orbit is used by many civil and military observation satellites.

This is the second Gushenxing-1 flight of the year and the 13th overall flight of this vehicle. Unlike the Gushenxing-1S which is the version used for sea launches from a platform off the Chinese coast, the Gushenxing-1 has flown exclusively from Jiuquan, which is also the same site that hosts crewed Shenzhou launches.

ULA Atlas V N22|Boeing Starliner CFT

The final launch scheduled for this week is the Boeing Starliner CFT. This launch, carrying NASA astronauts and military test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, has been frequently delayed as issues have arisen on Starliner and its Atlas vehicle.

Starliner CFT’s launch is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1, at 12:25 PM EDT (16:25 UTC) from SLC-41 at CCSFS in Florida in an instantaneous window. The spacecraft SC3 Calypso, which conducted the eventful partially successful OFT-1 flight in December 2019, will take the crew into a 51.6-degree inclination orbit with a scheduled docking at 17:50 UTC on Sunday, June 2, if all goes as planned.

However, all has not gone as planned for the CFT flight so far. This flight was originally scheduled for 2020, but the OFT-1 flight’s difficulties caused a repeat OFT-2 mission to be flown. This mission itself was delayed nearly a year due to issues with the propulsion system’s valves which required deeper troubleshooting, but OFT-2 finally flew in May 2022.

The CFT flight was then scheduled for 2023, but issues with wiring harnesses and the parachute system pushed the flight back to this year. Another contributor to the flight’s delays was the visiting vehicle schedule on the ISS. During these delays, the crew for this flight changed as crewmembers either retired or were assigned to different flights.

On Tuesday, May 7, everything finally seemed ready. Astronauts Wilmore and Williams boarded Calypso, and the countdown proceeded until two hours before launch when the flight was scrubbed due to issues with a valve on the Centaur upper stage of the Atlas rocket. The valve was replaced after a rollback, but further troubleshooting with a small helium leak in Calypso’s service module pushed the launch back further.

Once Calypso makes it into orbit and to the ISS, the astronauts will spend a week to 10 days aboard before ending the mission with a touchdown on land at White Sands, New Mexico, where both OFT missions were recovered. If all goes well, the next Starliner launch will be its first operational mission to the ISS next year.

Assuming an on-time launch, this flight will be the seventh crewed space flight of 2024. It will be the first crewed launch from CCSFS since Apollo 7 in 1968. It will also be the first crewed launch ever from SLC-41 and the first crewed launch of an Atlas family vehicle since 1963.

(Lead image: Boeing Starliner Calypso being lifted in the VIF for mating to the ULA Atlas V N22. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflet)