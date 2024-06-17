Launch Roundup: Electron launches for the 50th time; Falcon 9 returns to normal operations

Concluding a rare week that was void of any launches and riddled with scrubs, the spaceflight industry looks to return to the planned course of action with four launches from all over the world. This week, the 50th launch of Electron is expected to take flight, and SpaceX and CASC continue to dominate the launch calendar.

SpaceX begins the week preparing to pick up the slack with two Falcon 9 missions launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Vandenberg, California. Later in the week, Rocket Lab is expected to launch the No Time Toulouse mission flying on Electron out of New Zealand. At the same time, China is targeting another launch of its workhorse rocket, the Chang Zheng 2C, to launch a joint Chinese and French telescope.

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Astra 1P/SES-24

After a week filled with weather delays and an uncommon T-0 abort after Falcon 9 had already ignited its engines, SpaceX looks to get back on its feet with the launch of Astra 1P/SES-24. This mission has already been delayed by one day due to bad weather at Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Now scheduled for launch no earlier than June 18 at 5:35 PM EDT (21:35 UTC), and launching with a currently unknown booster, Falcon 9 will loft the Astra 1P/SES-24 television satellite into an inclined 19.2-degree geostationary orbit on an eastern trajectory from the same launch pad. It will then land around 648 km downrange on SpaceX’s autonomous droneship Just Read The Instructions.

SES-24/Astra 1P was built in Europe by Thales Alenia Space for the European television market and will provide updated capabilities of reliability and image quality to Germany, Spain, and France. SES-24/Astra 1P is a wide-beam satellite with 80 transponders. This gives it the ability to broadcast up to 500 HDTV channels.

This will be SpaceX’s first time launching an Astra satellite, with previous launches performed by Atlas V, Proton M, and Ariane 5. Once in orbit, this satellite will deploy its 45-meter-wide solar array, producing 20 kW of power — making it one of the most powerful satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 9-1

With the first Group 9 Starlink satellites about to head to orbit, four different types of Starlink Groups are now actively being added. After this launch was postponed from June 13 to June 14 and now to June 18, the official launch time is set for the night of June 18 at 8:00 PM PDT (03:00 UTC on June 19).

Falcon 9 will be taking what is believed to be 20 Starlink v2 Mini satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities to an inclined 53-degree orbit on a southeastern trajectory. Launching out of Space Launch Complex-4E in Vandenberg, California, a presently unknown booster will take these satellites to an initial orbit of 286 by 295 km where they will be put into orbit by the second stage and deployed. Then, using the Starlink satellite’s Hall-effect thrusters, they will head to the final orbit, likely just over 500 km in altitude, to add even more support to the over 6000 active Starlink satellites already in orbit.

After the booster completes its mission, it will attempt the 246th consecutive landing on the autonomous droneship Of Course I Still Love You, which will be parked 642 km downrange in an identical landing position as the Starlink Group 8-7 and 8-8 missions. This will be Falcon 9’s 62nd flight of 2024, putting SpaceX 43% of the way to the goal of 144 launches in one year, although the year has progressed 46%, leaving SpaceX just behind schedule by only a slim margin.

Electron/Curie | No Time Toulouse

Electron is vertical for its 50th launch to complete the No Time Toulouse mission carrying the first-ever batch of five Kinéis 1-5 nanosatellites. After a two-day weather delay, Electron will take off in an instantaneous launch window on June 21 at 6:13 AM NZT (June 20, 18:13 UTC) from LC-1B in Māhia Peninsula, New Zealand. Electron will launch inclined at a 98-degree angle to the equator where it will deliver the payload to low-Earth orbit (LEO).

After Electron reaches LEO, Rocket Lab’s Curie kick stage will circularize the orbit with an eight-second burn to a 635-km orbit. It will then release the satellites into their specific sequence, where they will move up to the final 650-km orbit under the satellite’s own power. After Curie successfully releases the five satellites, it will conduct a lowering burn to safely deorbit the spacecraft into the Pacific Ocean.

Kinéis is a French Internet of Things satellite operator and connectivity provider operating out of Toulouse, France. These satellites are Kinéis’s first in-house satellites to launch on Electron, with four more missions already planned for the future to launch 20 more nanosatellites. Kinéis already utilizes the Argos system of satellites that have been in orbit since 1978. Using these satellites and the new Kinéis nanosatellites, they will be able to create a constellation to greatly reduce the revisit time between satellite passes.

Chang Zheng 2C | SVOM

A brand new telescope is preparing for its flight to LEO on China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s (CASC) Chang Zheng 2C rocket. Launching out of LC-3 of the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China on June 22 at 3:00 PM CST (07:00 UTC), Chang Zheng 2C will deliver the Satellite Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM) telescope to an inclined 30-degree LEO. This payload will end up in a circular 625-km orbit with an orbital period of 96 minutes. This will be Chang Zheng 2C’s fourth mission of this year and 78th mission of all time.

The SVOM mission is the first astronomical joint mission between the French Space Agency and China National Space Administration. This partnership is due to a memorandum of understanding in 2014 which was aimed to promote the exchange of research on common issues of interest for both nations. SVOM is the result of this cooperation.

The SVOM X-ray telescope will be used to detect and localize gamma bursts in the X-ray band using the ECLAIR instrument, observe gamma bursts in the soft X-ray range using the MXT instrument, measure the spectrum of high-energy bursts using the Gamma Ray Burst Monitor, and operate in the visible range to detect and observe the visible emission produced immediately after a gamma burst using the VT telescope. The goal of SVOM is to study the gamma-ray bursts from exploding stars to find out more about the unknowns of the universe, such as the deaths of massive stars, the births of black holes, and much more.

(Lead image: Electron on LC-1B in New Zealand before the launch of the No Time Toulouse mission. Credit: Rocket Lab)