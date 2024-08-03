Science and supplies ready to fly on Falcon 9, Cygnus NG-21

For the second time in 2024, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft will deliver a bounty of science experiments and cargo to the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The CRS NG-21 mission is slated to lift off on a Falcon 9 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida no earlier than Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:29 AM EDT (15:29 UTC).

The weather forecast for the launch on Saturday is a coin flip, with the 45th Weather Squadron forecasting a 50% probability of violating weather constraints. The primary concerns listed are cumulus clouds, surface electric fields, and thick cloud layers. Conditions are predicted to deteriorate going into Sunday, with a 60% probability of violation and the same primary concerns listed.

Cygnus’ ride to space will be SpaceX’s workhorse two-stage Falcon 9 launch vehicle, utilizing a flight-proven first stage. The launch will send the spacecraft into low-Earth orbit on a trajectory inclined 51.6 degrees to the equator, putting it in the same orbital plane as the ISS. After stage separation, the booster will attempt a return to launch site (RTLS) landing, culminating in a soft touchdown at Cape Canaveral’s Landing Zone 1.

For SpaceX, this launch will be its second in the month of August, and the 75th for the company in 2024 so far. NG-21 will also be the first customer mission flown by SpaceX since the Starlink 9-3 launch failure that occurred on July 11.

The NG-21 mission marks the second of three Cygnus cargo flights that will launch aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, having previously used the now-retired Antares 230+ launch vehicle as its main method of travel. These three missions will help Northrop Grumman continue to fulfill its ISS cargo resupply contract obligations until the upgraded Antares 330 enters service.

Cygnus’ rocket-agnostic design enables this capability, much like how it was utilized for three missions spanning from 2015 to 2017 after the failed launch of Antares during the CRS Orb-3 mission in October 2014. While Antares was grounded for modifications, Cygnus was able to fly on United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V rocket to maintain its cargo quota.

After launch, the Cygnus NG-21 spacecraft will begin its chase of the ISS, taking a day and a half before arriving for capture by the Station’s Canadarm2. Capture is scheduled to occur no earlier than 6:00 AM EDT (10:00 UTC) on Monday, Aug. 5, after which Cygnus will be berthed to the nadir (Earth-facing) port of the Unity module. NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick will perform the capture.



The Cygnus NG-21 craft has been christened the S.S. Francis R. “Dick” Scobee, in honor of the fallen commander of the ill-fated Challenger STS-51-L mission. This aligns with a tradition in which the spacecraft is named after deceased astronauts or other prominent figures in spaceflight. The tradition was started by Orbital Sciences (who originally developed Cygnus) and carried on by Northrop Grumman.

The S.S. Francis R. “Dick” Scobee will be delivering around 3,843 kg (8,472 lb) of cargo to the orbiting outpost. This cargo includes numerous scientific experiments, such as tests of water recovery technologies, a process to produce blood and immune cells in microgravity, and a demonstration of centripetal force for STEM engagement.

In addition to the experiments, food, and supplies, the S.S. Francis R. “Dick” Scobee will carry an iROSA solar array upgrade kit — the eighth such kit needed for the installation of the final set of upgraded arrays. Furthermore, Cygnus will deliver spare water tanks and pump assemblies for Station maintenance.

Cygnus will remain berthed to the ISS for five and a half months, during which time it can provide an orbital reboost capability. Once it nears the end of its stay, it will be loaded with trash from the Station before unberthing and departure.

Afterward, Cygnus will be commanded to make a destructive reentry into Earth’s atmosphere over the southern Pacific Ocean, marking the end of its mission.

Alongside the NG-20 and NG-21 flights, the NG-22 mission is also slated to launch on Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral with a tentative February 2025 date. NG-23 will be the first Cygnus mission to utilize the Antares 330, flying on its debut launch no earlier than the third quarter of 2025.

The month of August is lining up to be a somewhat busy period for the ISS, with multiple incoming and departing vehicles. The arrival of Cygnus NG-21 is scheduled to be followed a few days later by the departure of the Russian Progress MS-26 cargo ship and the launch and arrival of the SpaceX Crew-9 crew rotation mission. The departure of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as part of the CFT mission is also in flux, with no definite return date set at this time.

(Lead image: File photo of Falcon 9 on the pad awaiting the launch of the Cygnus NG-20 mission in January 2024. Credit: Max Evans for NSF/L2)