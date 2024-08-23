Second Tower complete at Starbase as Flight 5 preps continue

SpaceX completed stacking Launch Tower 2 at Orbital Launch Pad B at Starbase, Texas, in record time, allowing for the next phase of preparations, including adding its own chopstick system. Preparations are also continuing on Orbital Launch Pad A’s Tower 1 to prepare it for the launch of Flight 5 and a possible catch of Booster 12.

SpaceX recently noted Flight 5 vehicles, Ship 30 and Booster 12, are ready for flight. Teams have been adding decals to Ship 30, including a small Mechazilla decal to represent the goal of this mission, which is catching the booster.

SpaceX has not added decals to boosters in the past, but considering the time teams seem to have and the importance of this mission, Booster 12 may yet gain livery and specific decals.

Flight 5 is likely several weeks away, even based on perceived vehicle readiness. SpaceX also requires regulatory approval for this mission, including the booster’s Return To Launch Site (RTLS) approach.

Pad A and B14.1 Testing

Preparations for the catch have already been ongoing at Pad A, with teams once again testing via Booster 14.1 by “slapping” it, this time with both arms. SpaceX also used new bumpers for the slaps compared to last time.

After B14.1 was removed from the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM), teams began to expose all of the significant weld lines on the chopstick arms. Once exposed, doubler plates were welded onto the weld to strengthen them.

Teams have also installed a new set of bumpers made of a compressive metal structure rather than foam or rubber.

SpaceX is also removing some of the landing rail dampers recently installed on the chopsticks and changing out even more hardware.

During a catch, as the booster comes in, both arms close quickly and possibly hit the booster right on the methane tank. The booster then slides down the sticks until the lift pins contact the landing rails, helping slow the booster down and acting as a shock absorber. Then, the pins rest in the inserts, and the engines shut down.

After the engine shuts down, the booster will be safed, and the stabilizer arms will hold it in the air. The booster is expected to go on a transport stand, as SpaceX has no way of placing a booster back on the OLM right after a flight since the alignment pins aren’t installed.

Teams have added larger gusset plates to the first section of the tower. These plates help strengthen the connection between the diagonal cross beams and the horizontal beams, which may be due to the upcoming catch attempt. Crews have also added in a stop on the Ship Quick Disconnect arm (SQD), this will allow the QD to rest on a bar after retract to help protect it from the compressive loads from the rocket exhaust.

Overall, with all of the work going on around Pad A it is kind of impossible to tell when SpaceX will be ready to fly Flight 5 from this pad. Its going to be a game of waiting to see all of the equipment being cleaned up around the launch site to see when crews might be finished.

Pad B

Moving over to the other launch pad, Pad B’s tower at Starbase is now fully stacked. SpaceX completed this in just 41 days, which is faster than the other two towers that were built. Also, this tower is already far more complete, with all of the commodities lines installed beforehand.

With the tower fully stacked, teams have to finish welding all the modules together and fill the columns with concrete. Once this is complete, teams can finish the chopstick carriage tracks, which are needed before the carriage can be installed on the tower. This could happen before the end of the year as SpaceX only has the CC8800-1 crane until January 2025; however, this can be extended if needed.

Along with the installation of the chopsticks, a full Ship quick disconnect arm is also needed. So far, there has been no sign of this being built, and SpaceX is unlikely to use the one built at Roberts Road, as that one is far outdated at this point.

The draw works must also be installed and reeved through the tower once the chopstick carriage is installed. An entire trench plus pad needs to be built and installed. All commodities lines, pumps, and subcoolers need to be installed and hooked up to the current tank farm.

All in all, SpaceX still has about a full 12 months or so of work to complete.

