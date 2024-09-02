Launch Roundup: Vega set to be retired; Polaris Dawn set for new launch attempt

This week, rockets will launch from all over the globe. To start the week, China’s CASC is sending a Chang Zheng 4B on what could be its 50th successful mission. The final launch of Arianespace’s Vega rocket is set to take place on Tuesday, and Polaris Dawn is expected to launch four private astronauts to low-Earth orbit, during which the world’s first private EVA out of Crew Dragon will take place.

Starlink Group 8-11 will continue to build SpaceX’s Starlink internet constellation, and then SpaceX will launch another round of Starshield satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office. Chang Zheng 6 will take to the skies, delivering a presently unknown payload, and SpaceX will end the week by launching a batch of Europe’s Galileo navigational satellites.

Chang Zheng 4B | Unknown Payload

A Chang Zheng 4B is preparing to launch out of LC-3 at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The launch window opens at 01:13 UTC, with launch expected to occur at 01:20 UTC.

As with most Chinese missions, the payload is not known at this time, but it will likely be shared closer to the launch date. If this mission succeeds, it will be Chang Zheng 4B’s 50th successful mission and the third of this year.

Vega | Sentinel-2C

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Arianespace’s Vega rocket is expected to launch on its final flight before retirement. Vega’s liftoff is scheduled for 01:50 UTC from the Ensemble de Lancement Vega (ELV) pad at the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana.

Up it goes! It's almost launch-day for @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 C and all is ready for liftoff🚀 Launch is set to happen at 3:50 CEST on 4 September.

📽️ESA – M. Pédoussaut pic.twitter.com/sfdbmoN86C — ESA Earth Observation (@ESA_EO) September 2, 2024

This mission will carry an Earth observational satellite, Sentinel-2C, to a Sun-synchronous orbit. This will be the third of four Sentinel-2 satellites to reach orbit. Once Sentinel-2C and 2D reach orbit, they will replace satellites 2A and 2B, respectively. Sentinel-2C will monitor Earth’s land to watch for natural disasters, changes in sea ice or forests, as well as ship detection.

Vega was last launched on Oct. 9, 2023, making this launch the first in nearly 11 months for the rocket. As previously mentioned, this will be Vega’s final launch. It will be completely replaced by the already-flying Vega-C, which is an upgraded variant of the Vega rocket.

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Polaris Dawn

The Polaris Dawn mission will take four private astronauts to low-Earth orbit for one of the most groundbreaking spaceflight missions this year. Commander Jared Issacman, pilot Scott Poteet, and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon could spend up to five days in a Crew Dragon spacecraft as they reach higher than any human has gone in space since Apollo.

I wanted to share some updates: – The primary factor driving the launch timing for Polaris Dawn is the splashdown weather within Dragon's limits. Unlike an ISS mission, we don’t have the option to delay long on orbit, so we must ensure the forecast is as favorable as possible… pic.twitter.com/3cKEjjVqvC — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) August 29, 2024

Launching from historic LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the mission was originally scheduled to launch last week but was forced to scrub due to unfavorable weather in the recovery zones. Polaris Dawn is now expected to launch no earlier than Wednesday, Sep. 4, at 3:38 AM EDT (07:38 UTC).

In orbit, the Polaris Dawn crew will conduct multiple research activities, including investigating human health during long-duration spaceflight, Starlink laser communication between spacecraft, and the performance of SpaceX’s brand new EVA suit during an EVA, where Crew Dragon will have to be completely depressurized and opened to the vacuum of space.

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 8-11

The only Starlink mission this week is expected to launch on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 8:59 AM EDT (12:59 UTC) from SLC-40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) just hours after the launch of Polaris Dawn. Falcon 9 will take a batch of Starlink v2 Mini satellites on a northeastern trajectory, where they will be delivered to a low-Earth orbit inclined by 53 degrees. Some of these satellites are equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities.

The booster taking Falcon 9 to orbit is not known at this time. Both east coast droneships will be downrange in the Atlantic Ocean, although they have yet to be assigned launches. After the loss of B1062 last week, SpaceX will be looking to regain its numbers on recovery attempts without failure. This will be SpaceX’s 83rd launch of 2024.

Falcon 9 Block 5 | NROL-113

SpaceX is preparing to launch Starshield satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Scheduled for 6:28 PM PDT on Sept. 4 (1:28 UTC on Sept. 5), Falcon 9 will fly on a southeastern trajectory to put 21 Starshield satellites into an orbit inclined 70 degrees.

The booster for this mission is not yet known. Following stage separation, the booster will land on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You while the second stage continues onward to deliver the Starshield satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Not much information has been given about the capabilities of Starshield satellites due to involvement with the United States government’s national defense. The satellites on this flight are believed to have imaging payloads built by Northrop Grumman.

Chang Zheng 6 | Unknown Payload

CASC is expected to launch its second rocket this week on a mission out of LC-16 at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China. A Chang Zheng 6 will deliver an unknown payload to orbit on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 18:35 UTC. This will be Chang Zheng 6’s fifth mission of this year and 20th mission of all time

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Galileo FOC FM26 & FM32

The final mission of this week is launching on Sept. 9 at 7:22 PM EDT (23:22 UTC) out of SLC-40 at CCSFS. Falcon 9 will loft two global navigation satellites built by ESA to a medium-Earth orbit for the European Union. This mission was originally planned to launch on Soyuz and then Ariane 6, but eventually was contracted to SpaceX.

The Galileo satellites are a part of the European Union’s high-precision positioning system. The satellites will ultimately allow Europe to not depend on either the United States’s GPS or Russia’s GLONASS systems. The first Galileo satellites were activated in 2011 and the system gained operational status in 2019, but more satellites are being added to make the system more robust.

The last Galileo mission to be launched by Falcon 9 expended the booster. It is unknown at this time whether the booster has the capacity to be recovered or if SpaceX will expend another booster for this mission.

(Lead image: Falcon 9 launches a Starlink mission from Florida with Polaris Dawn on the pad at LC-39A. Credit: SpaceX/Ben Cooper)