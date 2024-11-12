Starship preparations as rollouts begin ahead of full stack testing

Work on the orbital launch mount and Pad B continues, the final Block 1 ship expected to fly is preparing for launch, and Booster 13 is expected to roll out for full-stack testing any day. Considerable changes have occurred in the short time since Starship flight 5, and those changes are beginning to head toward a Nov. 18 launch for Starship’s sixth flight.

Flight Six Vehicle Progression

Ship 31 and Booster 13 will be the vehicles launching on the sixth flight. They have already gone through extensive testing trials preparing them for liftoff. Booster 13 completed a cryogenic proof test on Apr. 29 and a 33-engine static fire on Oct. 24.

Ship 31 started its testing with an electrical fire in May that began on the electrical raceway, bringing power up to many systems from the bottom of the vehicle. After that anomaly, Ship 31 returned to Massey’s test stand and had two back-to-back cryogenic proof tests on July 2 and 3, confirming SpaceX had solved the electrical problems. It was then sent back out for a static fire test in early September, where it completed the six-engine static fire on Sept. 18.

The Ship and the Booster have been returned to their respective bays at the production site. Both are actively receiving final checkouts before the flight planned for Nov.18. Booster 13’s hot-stage ring was spotted heading into Mega Bay 1, meaning the booster is close to being completed since once the hot-stage ring is attached, SpaceX workers are no longer able to access the top of Superheavy.

Ship 31 has been observed with many heatshield tiles removed from the port and starboard sides. On Flight Five, Ship 30 had two aluminum heatshield tiles in place of the standard tiles near the edges. Aluminum melts near the temperature that stainless steel fails, so this test likely showed SpaceX that there was no need for the extra tiles.

Removing the tiles from the ship will save mass, leading to future gains in what can be launched on Starship. This reduction could also lower the production time since adding 18,000 dinner plate-sized tiles onto one vehicle takes an extended time. This mass decrease is another example of how SpaceX continues to iterate on its designs, even when they have a working vehicle.

Both test articles are expected to roll out to the launch site in the coming days for full-stack testing before the launch, which is scheduled a few days later. This flight will be the final launch of a Block 1 Starship before the updated Block 2 Starship takes charge and begins its testing regime.

Production Site

With Block 2 Starship right around the corner, Ship 33 is getting tons of attention. On Oct. 29, it completed what is believed to be either an aborted or partial cryogenic proof test, followed by two successful complete cryogenic proof tests on Oct. 30 and 31. Ship 33 is now located in Mega Bay 2.

Ship 33’s Raptors were delivered to the Mega Bay 2 on Nov. 9. All three sea-level and three vacuum raptors arrived and were brought into Mega Bay 2. The Raptor serial numbers spotted were Raptor Vac 275 and 398 and Raptor sea-level 385. These Raptor 2’s are likely some of the last used on a Ship since Raptor 3 is planned for Block 2 Starship.

And here come Ship 33's Sea Level Raptors. SN385 in view. With Flight 6 just around the corner, Flight 7 and the first Block 2 Ship are deep into preps.https://t.co/e3xbqPnwZ5 https://t.co/hM1LrXt1jq pic.twitter.com/6ml56LdnCa — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) November 9, 2024

If SpaceX continues with the same pairings, Booster 14 should be the next booster to launch after Flight 6. It successfully received its cryogenic proof test on Oct. 4 and 5, and it is now in Mega Bay 1, acquiring its 33 engines that will take Ship 33 to space on Flight 7.

At the production site in Mega Bay 1, Booster 12 received a small amount of repair work after its successful catch on Oct. 13. The engine shielding has been removed, and the chine piece that fell off during landing has been repaired. Booster 12 was then moved out to the rocket garden on Oct. 28, where it will likely stay a showpiece for a long time, just like Falcon 9 Booster B1019 outside of Hawthorne in California.

Booster 16 has also begun stacking inside Mega Bay 1. The first two Liquid Oxygen tank sections were seen entering on Oct. 15, with a barrel section following on Oct. 30 and another following on Nov. 6. This will likely be Flight 9’s booster.

Mega Bay 2 is receiving brand-new permanent work stands. These new stands will give workers more access to the ship without having to build scaffolding around each ship that needs work every time. Ship 34’s center transfer tube was also seen heading into Mega Bay 2 for installation.

The Starfactory is nearing completion, with the connection to the office building’s roof being constructed and its glass windows going up. The Starfactory production line is alive and well, with two nosecones and Ship 37’s header tank being seen through the window, getting completed in the assembly line.

Sanchez Site

A lot is happening at the Sanchez site, with work on the tower two chopsticks continuing and orbital launch mount (OLM) two beginning to come together. The chopsticks and chopstick carriage system have been getting pieced together for the last few weeks now. They are now receiving reinforcements on the joints, which are being welded to help hold the entire weight of Superheavy.

The second OLM is being prepared at the Sanchez site before it is rolled out to Pad B. This OLM is nothing like the first one, taking a square shape instead of a circular one. Three main sections need to be put together and then stacked. The first lowest section is the square frame. Not much is known about what will go in this section or if it will just be used as the base of the rest of the OLM.

The following section is where the 20 hold-down clamps will be housed. This area has corner and middle pieces that create a circular shape into which the booster can sit. Then, the top-level looks to be a water-cooled barrier, keeping the systems safe from the power of the 33 Raptor engines.

These pieces are all being put together at the Sanchez site and will likely be rolled out on a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT) and taken to the launch site when ready.

Launch Site

Heading to the launch site, Pad B is starting to take shape. The flame trench has been dug about five meters into the ground. Although it is unknown how deep SpaceX will dig, it could be around three to four times what has already been accomplished. The area next to the trench where the water and cryogenic propellant lines will go now also has a concrete base.

Tower Two had its safety nets removed, which were used to keep people safe from falling equipment while the main tower sections were being attached. The new tower is also planned to receive a ship-quick disconnect similar to the one built for Tower One. The C8800-1 crane has been completely dismantled and is being taken away from the launch site after completion of the tower in August.

New 500 and 600-millimeter diameter cryogenic pipes were delivered to the launch site. These pipes are expected to be used on at least three new larger sub-coolers. This system is expected to be dedicated to Pad B, allowing both Pad A and Pad B to have cryogenic cooling capabilities whenever needed.

Moving over to Pad A, the OLM has received more work hours to prepare it for the upcoming launch. The hold-down clamps have been calibrated, and work on the ship quick disconnect has been completed. Tests on the chopstick arms and landing rails have also been completed to better prepare it for the next catch attempt, which is coming soon, on Nov. 18.