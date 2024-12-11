New Glenn approaches hot fire ahead of debut launch

Blue Origin’s heavy-lift New Glenn rocket is just a few milestones from its maiden launch. Earlier this month the 98-meter-tall, seven-meter-wide launch vehicle was rolled out to the launch pad at the company’s Launch Complex 36 (LC-36) ahead of hot fire testing. This test should be the final major event before the rocket is ready for flight.

Over the last few months, Blue Origin has assembled all the necessary hardware for the debut fight at LC-36. The second stage, Glenn Stage 2 (GS2), was rolled from the company’s factory just outside the gates of Kennedy Space Center to LC-36 in early August. The first stage, referred to as Glenn Stage 1 (GS1) and playfully named So You’re Telling Me There’s A Chance, took its long trip to the launch site at the end of October.

Following arrival at the launch complex, GS2 went through a series of tests that culminated in a hot fire on the launch mount. To make this happen Blue constructed a mobile test stand specifically designed for GS2, allowing the stages to be tested on New Glenn’s launch pad and save the construction of a dedicated test facility for second stages. This stand is effectively a smaller Transporter Erector (TE) that features two cutouts at the bottom to allow the stage’s twin BE-3U engines, minus their vacuum nozzle extensions, to ignite and fire for as long as needed.

The hot fire for GS2 was completed in September with a 15-second burn of the twin BE-3U engines. Not only was this the first time that New Glenn’s launch pad had seen rocket engines firing, but also the first time that a New Glenn stage had fired its engines. Once GS2 rolled back to the hangar its BE-3Us would receive their vacuum nozzle extensions and be prepared for integration with GS1.

Following the rollout and arrival of GS1 at LC-36, Blue began integrating the two stages inside the large hangar at the base of the launch pad’s ramp. Integration also included adding the rocket’s nearly 22-meter-tall payload fairing to the stack. While the fairing currently attached to the vehicle will not fly on the first launch, Blue recently shared that the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload is ready for launch and will be integrated with New Glenn following the hot fire.

Following integration, the full 98-meter-long rocket would then be lifted onto the TE and be prepared for rollout. On the evening of Nov. 20, New Glenn rolled out of the hangar before being raised into a vertical position the following evening.

On Dec. 4, New Glenn appeared to enter initial propellant loading tests as venting was observed from near the second stage of the vehicle. This was likely part of a series of small tests leading up to a full wet dress rehearsal and hot fire. Flare stack activity at the launch complex continued for the next few nights.

On Dec. 8, Blue Origin’s CEO Dave Limp posted to X stating that GS1 had recently been fueled with liquid natural gas (LNG) and liquid oxygen (LOX) for the first time. He also confirmed that Blue is awaiting regulatory approvals for the hot fire and launch of New Glenn. While unclear how long this process will take, it seems the company is feeling confident that it can perform the firing of the seven BE-4 engines once given approval.

While we wait for regulatory approvals for hotfire and launch, here’s a photo (and a bonus video) of our “chilling” GS1. This marks the first time we’re tanking our first stage with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquid oxygen (LOX). The first stage LOX tank is nearly 30,000 cu.… pic.twitter.com/S9wDtCUFNI — Dave Limp (@davill) December 8, 2024

Once the hot fire is completed and Blue is happy with the results, teams will then shift focus to the launch campaign. This includes gathering any final regulatory approval for the launch, such as from the FAA. While Blue has been preparing New Glenn for launch, it has also continued expanding its manufacturing abilities at its campus in Exploration Park.

Most notable of these additions is the continuation of the large Lunar Plant 1 building, also referred to as the Lunar Production Facility. As the name suggests, this is where Blue will manufacture its Blue Moon lunar landers before they are launched on New Glenn. While still mostly a barebones structure, the facility seems to feature some taller high bay-like areas where the landers themselves would be integrated.

Next to Lunar Plant 1, Blue has been rebuilding the new storage facility that blew over during Hurricane Milton back in October. In addition to this, new foundations near the GS1 Integration Facility set the stage for what should be the long-awaited Chemical Processing Facility. To support these new facilities Blue has constructed a new multi-storey parking structure to provide a dedicated area for the company’s growing workforce.

On Dec. 5, a GS2 stage was spotted inside the 2CAT facility where second stages are pressure tested. This marked the first time that a tank was placed inside the building since a stage failed during testing and damaged the building in August. The structure still doesn’t have a new door fitted, but Blue may have decided one may not be immediately needed to continue proofing stages. This will help Blue keep up its production rate so it will have multiple second stages inflow to support future New Glenn flights.

On Nov. 14, Blue Origin announced a multi-launch agreement with AST SpaceMobile to launch the company’s Block 2 BlueBird space-based cellular broadband satellites to low-Earth orbit (LEO). AST SpaceMobile stated that New Glenn’s seven-meter diameter payload fairing enables up to eight satellites to be launched at a time. The launches are currently planned to take place during 2025 and 2026.

(Lead image: New Glenn stands on the launch pad ahead of its pre-launch testing. Credit: Max Evans for NSF)