Launch Roundup: Project Kuiper becomes operational; Falcon 9 to launch three missions

During this active week of launches, Atlas V will launch satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, SpaceX will launch Falcon 9 three times, and New Shepard will carry the first all-woman crew above the Kármán line.

United Launch Alliance kicks off the week by launching its Atlas V 551 rocket on April 9, sending the first operational Kuiper mission into orbit. Following that, SpaceX takes charge with the launch of Starlink Group 12-17 on April 10, NROL-192 on April 12, and Starlink Group 6-73 on April 13. Finally, Blue Origin concludes the week by launching New Shepard on the NS-31 mission on April 14.

Atlas V 551 | Project Kuiper (KA-01)

The first operational Kuiper mission is scheduled to launch on April 9 at 7:00 PM EDT (11:00 UTC). United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V will lift off from Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) in Florida, carrying 27 Kuiper satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Every Atlas V launch features a three-digit code that defines the rocket’s unique setup. For this mission, an Atlas V 551 will fly. The first digit identifies the fairing size, measuring five meters in length. The second digit denotes the five solid rocket boosters attached to the vehicle, while the last digit indicates the number of engines on the second stage.

This launch designation signifies the Atlas V’s most robust configuration at liftoff, enabling it to carry the Kuiper satellites to an orbit at an altitude of 450 km. The batch of Kuiper satellites will be the heaviest payload ever launched by the Atlas V.

Project Kuiper is expected to evolve into a mega-constellation of broadband internet satellites positioned in LEO. It aims to provide lower-latency internet, specifically to rural areas. Kuiper Systems LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon, manages the project. This partnership provides the project with strong financial backing. ULA’s two launch vehicles, Atlas V and Vulcan, will launch 45 Kuiper missions, while other launch providers, like Arianespace, Blue Origin, and SpaceX, will launch 30 additional missions.

Ultimately, Project Kuiper is expected to consist of 3,236 satellites spread across 98 orbital planes within three distinct orbital layers at altitudes of 590 km, 610 km, and 630 km.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 12-17

On April 10 at 9:43 PM EDT (1:43 UTC on April 11), SpaceX will launch Starlink Group 12-17 into LEO from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The payload for this mission will consist of approximately 20 Starlink v2 Mini satellites. These satellites will fly on a southeastern trajectory to an orbit inclined at 43 degrees.

The booster for this mission is currently unknown but will be revealed in the coming days. It is expected to land on one of SpaceX’s two droneships stationed on the east coast, which will be stationed downrange in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9 | NROL-192

Falcon 9 will launch NROL-192 from Space Launch Complex-4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on April 12 at 5:17 am PDT (12:17 UTC). The mission is expected to be the ninth SpaceX mission to deploy Starshield satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The exact specifications of the Starshield satellites remain highly classified, although they are believed to conduct reconnaissance operations such as Earth imaging and early missile warning detection.

An unannounced booster will carry the upper stage on a southern trajectory before the upper stage deploys 22 Starshield satellites into an orbit inclined 70 degrees. After the booster completes its initial ascent, it will return to Earth and land atop SpaceX’s droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean.

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 6-73

The second Starlink mission of this week, Starlink Group 6-73, is scheduled to launch on April 13 at 9:59 PM EDT (1:59 UTC on April 14) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This mission will carry approximately 20 Starlink v2 Mini satellites on a southeastern trajectory to an orbit inclined at 43 degrees.

The booster for this mission is currently unknown. It will land on one of SpaceX’s autonomous droneships stationed on the east coast.

New Shepard | NS-31

On April 14 at 9:30 AM EDT (13:30 UTC), Blue Origin’s suborbital New Shepard rocket will carry a crew of six people past the Kármán line on the NS-31 mission. Launching from Launch Site One in West Texas, New Shepard will head on a suborbital trajectory for its 31st mission.



The countdown to NS-31 is on!

This will mark New Shepard’s 11th crewed flight. The mission’s all-woman crew includes Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez. Once above the Kármán line, the crew will experience several minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth around 11 minutes after launch.

The booster launching this mission is unknown but is expected to be either NS4 or NS5 — Blue Origin’s two active New Shepard boosters. The booster will land back at the launch site at Blue Origin’s North Landing Pad.

