Launch Roundup: Chinese asteroid mission, Electron, and Falcon 9 set to launch

This week, China will launch a near-Earth asteroid sample return mission amongst several other missions. Meanwhile, Rocket Lab is set to launch its Electron rocket from New Zealand.

Coming off the launch of Starship’s ninth flight test on Tuesday, SpaceX is scheduled to launch at least two Starlink missions. The company is also slated to launch a GPS III satellite from Florida for the U.S. Space Force.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 10-32

The first Starlink mission of the week, Starlink Group 10-32, launched on Wednesday, May 28, at 1:30 AM EDT (13:30 UTC) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The weather forecasts had shown only a 60% chance for favorable weather conditions at launch, but SpaceX was able to get the rocket away at the start of a four-hour launch window.

The booster supporting this mission was B1080, which landed atop SpaceX’s droneship Just Read The Instructions downrange in the Atlantic Ocean. The payload of 27 Starlink v2 Mini satellites was placed into low-Earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 279 km in an orbit inclined at 53 degrees.

Falcon booster B1080 was flying for the 19th time, having previously flown the Axiom Mission 2, Euclid, Starlink Group 6-11, Starlink Group 6-24, Axiom Mission 3, CRS-30, Starlink Group 6-52, Starlink Group 6-62, Astra 1P/SES-24, CRS-21, Starlink Group 10-10, Starlink Group 6-69, Starlink Group 12-1, Starlink Group 12-2, Starlink Group 12-4, Starlink Group 10-12, Starlink Group 6-80, and Starlink Group 6-75 missions. It first flew on May 21, 2023.

Falcon 9 is a 3.9-meter diameter, 70-meter-high high two-stage rocket. The first stage booster is powered by nine Merlin 1D engines, while the second utilizes a single vacuum-optimized Merlin engine. Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy are the first and only reusable orbital rockets in service today, with one Falcon booster having flown twenty-eight flights. The two payload fairings are also recovered and reused after flight.

Chang Zheng 3B/E | Tianwen 2

The Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) launched its Tianwen 2 near-Earth asteroid sample return mission on Wednesday, May 28, at 17:31 UTC. The Chang Zheng 3B/E (CZ-3B/E) rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China and flew due east to place the payload into a heliocentric orbit.

The 30-month journey to and from the asteroid 469219 Kamo’oalewa (2016 HO3) will include the collection of approximately 1,000 g of samples from the asteroid’s surface — the first asteroid sample return mission for China. The spacecraft will touchdown on the asteroid to allow a drill sample to be taken, and will also perform a “touch-and-go” sample collection before returning to Earth, similar to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (now OSIRIS-APEX) mission.

The main spacecraft will then continue its mission after delivering the samples. A gravity assist maneuver at Earth will send Tianwen 2 to the main belt active asteroid 311P/PANSTARRS, where the spacecraft will undertake further investigations.

The CZ-3B/E rocket has three stages and stands at a height of 56.3 m. The Chang Zheng 3 (CZ-3) rocket family has been flying since 2007, with Tianwen 2 serving as its 168th mission and ninth of 2025.

Wet Dress Rehearsal complete and Electron is ready to launch its next mission for @BlackSky_Inc. But with incoming bad weather tomorrow and a 60% POV (probability of violation) for launch weather constraints, the mission is now set to launch NET May 29th UTC. New launch timing:… pic.twitter.com/AzE87vZD7C — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) May 26, 2025

Electron | Full Stream Ahead

On Thursday, May 29, at 01:30 UTC, Rocket Lab will launch its seventh Electron rocket of 2025 on the “Full Stream Ahead” mission. Launching from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1B (LC-1B) pad on the Mãhia Peninsula in New Zealand, Electron will carry the second batch of BlackSky’s Earth-sensing Gen-3 satellite constellation into LEO.

Electron is a two stage rocket with an optional Curie kick stage. The first stage features nine Rutherford sea-level engines, each producing 21 kN of thrust at liftoff and peaking at 25 kN (5,600 lbf) in flight. The second stage utilizes a vacuum-optimized Rutherford engine that produces 25.8 kN (5,800 lbf) of thrust. Both variants of Rutherford are powered by electric pumps instead of traditional gas turbines. The kick stage utilizes an unspecified bi-propellant Curie engine. Both the Rutherford and Curie engines are largely 3D-printed, and the two main stages are of a carbon-composite construction.

Chang Zheng 2D | Unknown Payload

A Chinese Chang Zheng 2D (CZ-2D) rocket will launch on Thursday, May 29, at 04:10 UTC from Site 9401 (SLS-2) at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China. The payload(s) flying on this mission are currently unknown.

The CZ-2D will fly on a southerly trajectory out of Jiuquan. This mission will serve as the fifth CZ-2D mission of 2025 and the 99th overall.

Falcon 9 | GPS III SV08

A SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch the GPS III SV08 mission on Friday, May 30, at 1:23 PM EDT (17:23 UTC) at the start of a short 15-minute launch window. The short window reflects the need for a precise orbital insertion for this mission.

This mission was initially assigned to launch aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket but was later reassigned to Falcon 9. Consequently, the GPS IIIF-1 satellite, originally slated to fly atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, will now launch on Vulcan.

Falcon 9 will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, flying on a northeasterly trajectory and placing the payload into a medium-Earth orbit. Following launch and stage separation, the first stage booster will land downrange on the autonomous Just Read The Instructions droneship.

GPS III is a military and civil Global Positioning System constellation, built by a Lockheed Martin-led team and operated by the United States Space Force.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 11-18

A second Starlink Group 11 mission, Starlink Group 11-18, will launch on Friday, May 30, at 1:24 PM PDT (20:24 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The currently unknown booster will land on SpaceX’s west coast droneship, Of Course I Still Love You, which will be stationed downrange in the Pacific Ocean.

New Shepard | NS-32

Blue Origin will launch the fourth New Shepard mission of 2025 on Saturday, May 31, at 9:30 AM EDT (13:30 UTC). The suborbital flight will liftoff from Launch Site One, West Texas, in Texas and fly the six crew members to just above the Kármán Line, where they will enjoy a short period of microgravity before the capsule descends.

This will be the twelfth crewed flight of New Shepard. The six-person crew consists of Aymette (Amy) Medina Jorge, Dr. Gretchen Green, Jaime Alemán, Jesse Williams, Mark Rocket, and Paul Jeris.

The New Shepard rocket has two stages. The first is a reusable booster powered by a single BE-3PM engine using liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen propellants. After ascent, and stage separation, the booster returns to land using the engine to perform a soft touchdown on retractable legs. The second stage is the crew capsule which descends under parachutes and uses a retro-propulsion brake to further soften the landing.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 12-9

SpaceX will launch another batch of Starlink satellites on Monday, June 2, at 12:57 AM EDT (04:57 UTC). Falcon 9 will launch from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral and fly a southeasterly trajectory.

The identities of the booster and recovery vessels supporting this mission are not yet known.

(Lead image: Falcon 9 launches from Florida. Credit: Julia Bergeron for NSF)