Northrop Grumman tests SLS Block 2 BOLE booster in Utah; nozzle issue seen

Northrop Grumman conducted the first test firing of its Booster Obsolescence and Life Extension (BOLE) five-segment solid rocket motor at its Promontory production and test site in Utah. The Development Motor 1(DM-1) fired Thursday, June 26, at 12:25 PM MDT (18:25 UTC) and lasted for close to two minutes and 20 seconds, burning over 1.4 million pounds of propellant.

The test firing started normally, but there was an unusual brightening of the plume, one that could have been caused by something flying off the motor. The nozzle separated from the motor around 10 seconds before the burn ended. NGC has not officially commented on the issue yet.

The BOLE motor is intended for use on the Block 2 version of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, beginning with the Artemis IX mission. Featuring unpainted composite casings with copper wiring wrapped around them for protection against lightning, the booster will generate over 3.9 million pounds of thrust upon ignition and will burn for approximately two minutes and 20 seconds. Sensors will monitor hundreds of parameters using 763 channels of data, and a water quench system will help to save the booster after its firing.

The motor, mounted on its side, is held down by a large concrete block, which prevents it from moving forward. All test motors for the program are processed in an assembly building enclosure that is moved away from the motor prior to the test.

The motor differs from the flight booster in that it does not contain the flight avionics, recovery system, and separation devices that the flight booster will utilize. In addition, while the unpainted casings have a bluish cast due to the copper wiring, the flight boosters will be painted white.

Northrop Grumman’s test objectives for the DM-1 test firing are to demonstrate the full-scale ballistic performance and characteristics of the BOLE design, including pressure, thrust vs. time, ignition characteristics, erosive burning, pressure drop, and burn rate. Motor insulation and nozzle ablative performance will also be studied, along with thrust vector control, composite case, case joints, joint seal performance, and environmental conditions.

After the firing is complete, regardless of the result, engineers will thoroughly analyze all the data obtained. This is the first of two development motor tests scheduled for BOLE. The DM-1 test will see the motor cooled to 60 degrees Fahrenheit to test response in ambient conditions. Other tests will assess BOLE’s performance in cold and hot conditions, assuming SLS Block 2 remains a part of the Artemis program.

The BOLE booster’s casings are made out of carbon-fiber composites rather than steel, which is used for the existing Shuttle-era SLS booster casings. BOLE is not simply an existing SLS booster with carbon-fiber casings, however; in many ways, it is a new booster.

For one thing, the BOLE booster is slightly larger than the SLS’s legacy Redesigned Solid Rocket Motor-V (RSRMV) boosters, standing 47.5 m tall and 3.8 m in diameter as opposed to RSRMV’s 46.9 m height and 3.7 m in diameter.

The nozzle is redesigned, with a diameter of 4.4 m, as opposed to the 3.9 m diameter of the RSRMV nozzle. The BOLE nozzle, made of composite material with brown glass phenolic material, also includes a 0.6 m extension.

BOLE boosters were designed to increase specific impulse by 3.9% and total impulse by 11% compared to existing five-segment boosters, allowing Block 2 to add five metric tons of payload capacity compared to the upcoming Block 1B version of SLS.

To offer higher performance, BOLE boosters will utilize upgraded hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) propellant, as opposed to the polybutadiene acrylonitrile (PBAN) propellant currently used on solid boosters. BOLE boosters will also operate at a maximum operating pressure of 1330 pounds per square inch absolute (psia), compared to the RSRMV’s 1016 psia. The changes give BOLE boosters more thrust compared to the RSRMV’s 3.6 million pounds of thrust.

In addition, while the BOLE DM-1 test motor’s casings are made of IM7/T300 carbon fiber used in the company’s prior projects, future BOLE casings, starting with the DM-2 motor, will be made out of newer T1100 fiber. The forward and aft domes as well as the aft cylinder are still made of steel rather than composites, as NASA wanted to be conservative with its margins.

This change enables the casings to be thinner, reducing mass and enhancing vehicle performance. Northrop Grumman offered NASA two paths for BOLE: use fiber and production methods the company was familiar with from past experience, or use the new T1100 fiber. NASA opted for the latter path.

BOLE boosters will also utilize electronic thrust vector control (TVC) mechanisms to steer the motor’s nozzle, rather than the current hydraulic TVC system, reducing complexity and eliminating the use of hazardous materials. A new systems tunnel, improved booster-to-core stage attachment and separation systems, new internal insulation, and other enhancements are also included with the new booster.

A new aft skirt will be compatible with the cylindrical launch mount on the under-construction Mobile Launcher 2 (ML2) at the Kennedy Space Center. The skirt will be lighter, as it will not need to support loads through four vehicle support posts, unlike the current SLS boosters.

The BOLE booster’s improvements are an outgrowth of the canceled OmegA program, which was started when Orbital ATK was competing for business in the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program. SpaceX’s Falcon family and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan were ultimately selected by the U.S. Space Force, eliminating the need for OmegA.

The OmegA program advanced as far as solid motor tests at Promontory, using the same infrastructure as SLS boosters, before the NSSL winners were announced. OmegA was designed to utilize composite casings, and the composite casing motors were tested alongside the eTVC and several other improvements now being incorporated into BOLE.

The BOLE motor’s first segment was finished in early 2024, and the other segments were finished earlier this year. The next BOLE motor will start production using the same factory infrastructure involved in producing Shuttle and SLS hardware. Legacy booster hardware for Artemis IV and V is also under production in these same buildings.

As for the BOLE program’s future, there is uncertainty due to the Trump Administration’s planned budget cuts for NASA. One of these cuts involves ending the SLS program after Artemis II and III, meaning that SLS Block 1B and Block 2 would never fly.

Congress recently proposed reversing enough of the cuts to allow, at least, Artemis IV and Artemis V to fly, thereby allowing Block 1B to fly. Since the BOLE boosters are not needed until Artemis IX, it is unlikely BOLE will fly before the 2030s, if at all. BOLE’s continuation as a program depends on enough of a reversal of budget cuts to continue with all planned Artemis missions.

Regardless of what happens to NASA’s budget in the coming months, the BOLE test will enable Northrop Grumman to gain more insight into its design and maintain the option for future SLS flights after the program exhausts its previously produced steel casings.

(Lead image: The BOLE DM-1 motor during its test firing on June 26, 2025. Credit: Justin Davenport for NSF)