BREAKING NEWS: Possible Starship Salvage Operation Underway off Coast of Mexico

July 18, 2025: 1:29 PM Eastern

NASASpaceflight.com is currently tracking a developing situation involving the salvage of SpaceX Starship booster parts off the coast near Brownsville, Texas. The construction and salvage ship LB Jill appeared on the Port of Brownsville’s manifest, explicitly stating “To Load Rocket Parts 1 M/T,” strongly suggesting salvage operations of rocket debris from previous Starship flights. The vessel has been maintaining position near an area where rocket debris from a previous launch may have drifted due to ocean currents.



This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional details become available.

Vessel Involved: LB Jill

LB Jill is a unique lift boat, a self-propelled and self-elevating vessel typically used for offshore oil, gas drilling, or construction operations. Equipped with telescoping legs, LB Jill can lower these legs to the seafloor, elevating its hull above the water and providing a stable working platform.

Timeline of Recent Activity:

July 12: LB Jill arrived at the Port of Brownsville from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, staying briefly for one night. Initially, there were no indicators connecting her to rocket salvage operations.

Post-July 13: LB Jill departed Brownsville and moved south into Mexican waters, lingering about 11.5 nautical miles offshore for several days.

July 16: LB Jill's status changed to "Please Keep Clear, 0.25 Nautical Miles," indicating possible underwater operations, mechanical issues, hazardous cargo handling, or limited maneuverability, all scenarios consistent with salvage operations.

July 18: Jill reappeared on the Port of Brownsville's manifest, explicitly stating "To Load Rocket Parts 1 M/T," strongly suggesting salvage operations of rocket debris.

Potential Salvage Targets:

Previous Starship test flights have yielded several possibilities for salvage operations:

Flights 1–4: Debris landed far offshore, making them unlikely candidates.

Flight 5: The hot staging ring was previously recovered.

Flight 6 (Booster 13): Performed an offshore divert and remained floating for several hours before drifting south, potentially into Mexican waters, closely aligning with LB Jill's recent activities.

Flights 7 and 8: Hot staging rings landed near shore, potentially recoverable.

Hot staging rings landed near shore, potentially recoverable. Flight 9 (Booster 14): Experienced an explosive experimental landing, possibly leaving sizable debris.

Given LB Jill’s position and movements, Booster 13 appears to be the most likely salvage target due to its prolonged flotation period and southward drift.

Historical Context of Salvage Operations:

SpaceX has a documented history of salvaging Starship parts:

Booster 11’s engine section: Launched June 6, 2024; salvaged in late September 2024.

Booster 12's hot staging ring: Launched October 13, 2024; salvaged on October 22, 2024.

Motivation for Salvage:

The purpose behind these salvage efforts is unclear. Speculated reasons include engineering research, environmental mitigation, or even historical preservation.

(Lead image credit: NSF Starbase Live)