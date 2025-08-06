Impulse Space unveils upgraded Mira spacecraft, expanding capabilities beyond LEO

Impulse Space, the aerospace firm founded by Tom Mueller—the engineering mastermind behind SpaceX’s Merlin and Draco rocket engines—has announced significant upgrades to its Mira spacecraft, positioning it as a versatile “space tug” ready to tackle more challenging orbits and missions.



Mira serves as an orbital workhorse, akin to a tow truck or delivery van in space. Designed to transport payloads like satellites or scientific experiments between orbits, it also enables in-space services such as repositioning, refueling, or debris removal.

This high-maneuverability vehicle excels in optimizing satellite deployments, particularly in rideshare launches where multiple payloads hitch a ride on a single rocket. With substantial delta-v (change in velocity) capacity, Mira can precisely place or adjust objects in orbit, making it a key player in the growing field of space logistics.

The company has already demonstrated Mira’s prowess through two successful flights: LEO Express-1, launched on SpaceX’s Transporter-9 mission, and LEO Express-2 on Transporter-12.

The debut flight showcased Impulse’s proprietary technologies, including thrusters, star trackers, core avionics, flight software, and guidance systems. It also successfully deployed a customer payload—a 3U CubeSat for TrustPoint, marking a milestone in commercial operations.

Building on that foundation, LEO Express-2 remains operational in orbit, having released multiple payloads and executed various maneuvers using Impulse’s Saiph thrusters, named after a bright star in the Orion constellation. The vehicle even sports a playful “How’s my orbital maneuvering?” sticker, reflecting the team’s confidence in its performance.

The latest upgrades propel Mira into harsher environments like Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and beyond. Enhanced reaction wheels and antennas, along with radiation-hardened avionics, ensure reliability amid increased radiation exposure.

Equipped with four in-house-built reaction wheels and star trackers, the spacecraft gains superior precision in orientation—critical for applications like Earth observation, where accurate pointing prevents costly imaging errors.

Power generation sees a major boost as well, with deployable, articulating solar arrays replacing fixed panels. This design more than doubles available power by optimizing sun exposure, supporting demanding payloads and extended operations.

The standout improvement lies in the Saiph thrusters, upgraded from 22 Newtons to 27 Newtons of thrust—a 20% increase across the vehicle’s eight units. Combined with expanded propellant capacity, this yields a 25% enhancement in delta-v. For a 100-kilogram payload, Mira can now achieve 900 meters per second of velocity change, dramatically expanding its reach. In practical terms, it’s like upgrading a local delivery van to one capable of regional hauls.

Looking ahead, Impulse is gearing up for LEO Express-3 later this year, incorporating these upgrades.

“This upgraded Mira extends our core capabilities into higher orbits, with the same emphasis on responsiveness, maneuverability, and precision,” said Drew Damon, Vice President of Spacecraft Programs at Impulse Space. “We’ve now assembled and tested the first full vehicle, complete with customer payloads. We’re excited to put it in orbit later this year.”

The company has also secured two Department of Defense contracts: VICTUS SURGO and VICTUS SALO, focused on tactically responsive space demonstrations. Unlike Firefly’s 2023 VICTUS NOX rapid-launch exercise, these missions emphasize on-orbit readiness. Mira will loiter in space, awaiting tasks such as monitoring potential threats or tracking objects of interest.

While Mira relies on external launches to reach orbit, Impulse’s upcoming Helios kickstage—set to debut next year—will complement it as a “long-haul” tug, capable of moving up to 5 metric tons from Low Earth Orbit to GEO, lunar, or heliocentric orbits. Together, Mira and Helios promise unparalleled in-space maneuverability.

Impulse’s pipeline extends to commercial ventures, including a GEO rideshare program, a multi-launch deal with satellite operator SES, and NASA studies. As space tugs like Mira evolve, they could revolutionize satellite operations, reducing costs and enabling more dynamic orbital ecosystems.

“To achieve a thriving space economy and reach a true space age, we need to dramatically improve in-space mobility from where it currently stands,” said Mueller, founder and CEO of Impulse Space. “With its first two missions, Mira has already proven to be a strong step in the right direction, and we’re confident that this updated design will further accelerate opportunities across the commercial, civil, and defense sectors.”