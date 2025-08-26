Launch Roundup: Starship, NS-35, and Falcon 9 launches planned

Eight launches are scheduled this week by SpaceX, Blue Origin, and CSNA. CSNA will kick off the week with another Guowang launch, SpaceX will launch the NAOS (LUXEOSys) & Others mission, as well as Starship on its tenth flight. Blue Origin is expected to launch New Shepard after multiple scrubs, allowing over 40 payloads to reach suborbital space. Then, SpaceX will wrap up the week with four Starlink missions.

Chang Zhang 8A | Guowang LEO Group 10

Starting the week of Aug. 25, CASC launched the fourth mission of Chang Zhang 8 this year. The payload for this mission was the Group 10 Guowang low-Earth orbit (LEO) internet satellite constellation. The Chang Zhang 8A lifted off from Commercial LC-1 at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in China and followed a southeastern trajectory. The launch window opened at 19:00 UTC, and liftoff came shortly after at 19:08 UTC.

Falcon 9 | NAOS (LUXEOSys) & Others

Eight payloads are launching on Falcon 9 on Aug. 26 at 11:53 AM PDT (18:53 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB). The primary payload on this mission is Luxembourg’s NAOS (National Advanced Optical System) satellite, or LUXEOSys. The other satellites include LEAP-1, Pelican-3 & 4, Acadia-6, and FFLY-1, 2 & 3.

The booster, B1063, will return to the launch site and land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4). If all goes well, this will be B1063’s 27th flight and landing.

All of these imaging satellites are heading to a Sun-synchronous orbit, allowing them to capture images during the daytime. The LUXEOSys reconnaissance satellite will be able to capture global imagery and deliver the results to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Both LEAP-1 and FFLY-1, 2 & 3, respectively, are Dhruva Space and Pixxel’s first commercial satellite missions. Pelican-3 & 4 are Planet Labs’ very high-resolution imaging satellites. Acadia-6 is Capella Space’s new imaging satellite, featuring synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology, which enables imaging in all weather conditions.

Starship | Flight 10

The 10th flight of Starship is expected to liftoff on Aug. 26 at 6:30 PM CDT (23:30 UTC) after two back-to-back scrubs delayed the launch. Launching from Orbital Launch Pad A in Starbase, Texas, Starship and the SpaceX team look to get past the v2 Ship’s repeated failures following stage separation. The flight objectives for this mission are similar to those of the previous Starship flights.

Following the explosion of Ship 36 at Massey’s test site and a fast-paced recovery, SpaceX stated it had solved the problems that have plagued the Ship. Teams hope to deploy eight Starlink v3 simulators following launch and test the heat shield on Ship 37 during reentry. Booster 16 is not planned to be caught on this mission. SpaceX elected to have the booster splash down to test its hovering capabilities above the Gulf.

For more information on this exciting flight, read NSF’s dedicated Starship Flight 10 article written by Ryan Weber.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 10-11

The week’s first batch of Starlink satellites is launching into LEO on a Falcon 9 on Aug. 27 at 1:49 AM EDT (5:49 UTC). Starlink Group 10-11 includes 28 Starlink v2 Mini satellites. The mission is launching from the historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Falcon booster B1067 will attempt its 30th landing, making it one of SpaceX’s most-used boosters. This booster will push the second stage into space before landing on SpaceX’s droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, downrange in the Atlantic Ocean.

New Shepard | NS-35

After scrubbing multiple times last week and into the start of this week, Blue Origin is scheduled to launch New Shepard on the NS-35 mission at 7:30 AM CDT (12:30 UTC) on Aug. 27. Launching from Launch Site One in West Texas, this mission will not have any crew onboard. Instead, it will carry over 40 scientific and research payloads to suborbital space and safely return them to the West Texas desert.

Every mission has a story. Learn more about the symbolism behind the NS-35 mission patch. The New Shepard launch window opens tomorrow at 7:30 AM CDT / 1230 UTC, with the webcast starting 15 minutes before liftoff at https://t.co/bBTJiuDFK8. pic.twitter.com/UuyhNUota1 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 22, 2025

This will be the fifth flight of the NS5 booster. When it lifts off, the booster will have officially achieved its fastest refurbishment time yet, at 57 days. The capsule for this mission will be RSS H. G. Wells, flying on its 12th flight after 202 days of refurbishment. This will be New Shepard’s seventh mission of 2025, demonstrating a strong pace by Blue Origin for the New Shepard Rocket.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 10-56

Following Starlink Group 10-11 is the Starlink Group 10-56 mission, launching just over five hours later from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This mission is scheduled to lift off at 6:53 AM EDT (10:53 UTC) on Aug. 27. The payload for this Starlink mission includes 28 Starlink v2 Mini satellites heading to an inclined orbit at 53.16 degrees.

Booster B1095 will be making only its second flight and will attempt to land on SpaceX’s autonomous droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 17-7

The next batch of Starlink satellites is launching on the Starlink Group 17-7 mission from SLC-4E at VSFB in California. Falcon 9 is expected to liftoff on Aug. 29 at 7:05 PM PDT (2:05 UTC on Aug. 30). This mission will carry 24 Starlink v2 Mini satellites. Booster B1082 will look to land on SpaceX’s autonomous droneship Of Course I Still Love You, stationed in the Pacific Ocean, after launching its 15th mission.

Falcon 9| Starlink Group 10-14

The final Starlink mission for this week, Starlink Group 10-14, is launching on Aug. 30 at 7:38 AM EDT (11:38 UTC) from SLC-40 at CCSFS. This mission will carry 28 Starlink v2 Mini satellites to a LEO with a 53.16-degree inclination. The booster, B1077, will attempt to land on SpaceX’s autonomous droneship, Just Read the Instructions.

(Lead image: Falcon 9 launches and lands following a launch from Florida. Credit: Julia Bergeron for NSF)