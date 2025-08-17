Launch Roundup: Falcon 9, Starship, and Russia flying this week

A pair of Russian space missions, a trio of Falcon 9 launches, and the long-awaited Starship Flight 10 are scheduled to fly this week. A Soyuz rocket is to fly a modernized version of the Vostok capsule that flew crewed missions in the 1960s from Baikonur while an Angara rocket is flying from the Russian military launch site in Plesetsk.

Besides Starship Flight 10, SpaceX is flying one Starlink mission this week as well as a national security mission and a cargo flight to the International Space Station. The USSF-36 mission will launch the eighth flight of the X-37B, while CRS-33 will fly a cargo Dragon to ISS. Both of these flights will launch from Florida, while Starlink 17-6 will fly from California and Starship will launch from Texas.

Soyuz 2.1a|Bion-M no. 2

Roscosmos is scheduled to launch the Bion-M no. 2 mission aboard a Soyuz 2.1a rocket from Site 31/6 at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Launch time is set for 17:13 UTC and the rocket will take a northeast trajectory which will take the Bion-M spacecraft to a 300-370 km average altitude high-inclination low-Earth orbit, one that might be used for the future Russian space station ROS.

The 6,300 kg Bion-M is derived from the Vostok spacecraft that launched Yuri Gagarin to space on April 12, 1961 as well as several other Soviet cosmonauts in the early days of the space race. The Soviet – and later Russian program – kept using the Vostok’s basic design for various uncrewed missions as it is capable of returning to Earth intact with biological experiments or other cargo.

The Soviet program flew many biological research missions – known as Bion – and reconnaissance satellites – known as Zenit – derived from the Vostok, and in fact invited NASA to fly joint uncrewed biological research missions aboard these spacecraft in the early 1970s. The first joint NASA-Soviet biological research mission flew aboard Kosmos 782 – also known as Bion 3 – in 1975.

The current Bion-M spacecraft uses the same reentry capsule design as the Vostok, but it is attached to a service module derived from the Yantar spacecraft. This service module offers maneuvering capability and its solar panels offer capability of supporting mission durations up to six months. The original Bion spacecraft used service modules more directly derived from the Vostok spacecraft.

Bion-M’s first flight, in 2013, flew a German-built aquarium with fish as well as mice, gerbils, geckos, snails, and microorganisms for 30 days before returning to Earth with a landing in Orenburg, Russia. Bion-M1 notably featured experiments from NASA as well as Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, and other countries.

Bion-M no. 2 will fly 75 mice and study how these mice are affected by radiation on the molecular level, and 1,000 fruit flies will also be on board along with plants and microorganisms. The mission is scheduled to last for 30 days before the spacecraft returns to Earth. This flight will be the fourth Soyuz 2.1a launch of 2025 as the Russian program perseveres through a difficult period following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Angara 1.2|Unknown Payload

An Angara 1.2 rocket, the smaller of the two Angara rockets currently operational, is flying an unknown payload – presumably a Russian military satellite – from Plesetsk in Russia’s far north. The launch is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 21 at 08:30 UTC from Site 35/1 at Plesetsk Cosmodrome, and it will take the payload to a polar orbit.

Polar orbits are commonly used by reconnaissance satellites as they can cover virtually all of the Earth’s surface. The Plesetsk launch site is Russia’s equivalent of Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) which is used for many U.S. national security missions. The Angara 1.2 can carry up to 2,400 kg to a sun-synchronous polar orbit.

The Angara 1.2 uses a single universal rocket module (URM-1) as its first stage, compared to the Angara 5 that uses one URM-1 as the core and four URM-1s as strap-on boosters. The URM-1 uses one RD-191 engine with kerosene and liquid oxygen as propellants, and these propellants are also used on the second stage. This flight is the second Angara 1 mission of 2025.

Falcon 9|USSF-36

A U.S. Space Force national security launch is scheduled to fly aboard a Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A on Thursday, Aug. 21. No launch time is publicly available, nor is the flight path the rocket will take. When this mission flies, the booster – not known yet – is to conduct a return to launch site (RTLS) maneuver and land at Landing Zone 2, located at Launch Complex 13.

Landing Zone 2 will be used for all future RTLS missions until landing pads are built at Pad 39A and Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40). Landing Zone 1’s lease has now run out and the area is being leased to Vaya Space and Phantom Space for their launch operations in the coming years.

Unlike other USSF missions, the main payload for USSF-36 is known. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV) is flying on its eighth mission since OTV-1 flew in 2010 aboard an Atlas V 501. OTV Vehicle 1 will be making its fourth flight, after it flew the OTV-1, OTV-3, and OTV-6 missions.

Unlike OTV-7, the last X-37B flight, which was launched by a Falcon Heavy in December 2023, OTV-8 will go into low-Earth orbit. OTV-8 will perform demonstrations of high-bandwidth inter-satellite laser link communications and navigation using the highest performing quantum inertial sensor in space.

This flight will be the 101st Falcon 9 launch of 2025, as SpaceX works to fly up to 160 missions this year. It will also be the first flight from Pad 39A since Crew-11 launched on Aug. 1.

Falcon 9|Starlink 17-6

The lone Starlink mission this week is scheduled to fly on Friday, Aug. 22 at 8:44 AM PDT (15:44 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-4E at VSFB. The four-hour launch window lasts until 12:44 PM PDT (19:44 UTC). This flight, like other Group 17 launches, will take a southerly trajectory place its satellites in a sun-synchronous orbit.

The flight will carry 24 Starlink v2 Mini satellites to low-Earth orbit, while the booster, B1081-17, will perform a recovery on Of Course I Still Love You. B1081’s career started with the Crew-7 mission, and it has flown the CRS-29, PACE, Transporter 10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter 13, TRACERS, and eight Starlink missions.

B1081 has the distinction of not only flying a crewed spacecraft but also flying from all three of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch facilities from both coasts. Starlink 17-6 will be the 102nd Falcon 9 launch of 2025 and the company’s 545th mission overall counting all launch vehicle families.

Falcon 9|CRS-33

The next launch in the International Space Station’s regular schedule of cargo supply runs is set for Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2:45 AM EDT (06:45 UTC) from SLC-40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. As is typically the case with Falcon 9 launches to ISS, the launch window is instantaneous.

The rocket will take a northeast trajectory to launch Cargo Dragon C211 to the ISS, which uses a low-Earth orbit inclined 51.6 degrees to the Equator. The booster, B1090-7, will be recovered on A Shortfall of Gravitas out in the Atlantic. The booster started its career with the O3b mPOWER 7 & 8 mission, and also has flown Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, O3b mPOWER 9 & 10, and two Starlink missions, all from Florida.

The Cargo Dragon will use a trunk capable of performing reboost burns of the Station, and will also carry more than 2,200 kg of supplies and experiments to ISS. Experiments that will be flown on board include one to study engineered liver tissue, effects of microgravity on bone marrow stem cells, and an orbital data center experiment involving a Red Hat Device Edge platform.

This flight will be the 103rd Falcon 9 launch of 2025 and the second CRS Cargo Dragon mission of the year.

Starship|Flight 10

The Starship program looks to recover from recent setbacks as Ship 37, mounted to Booster 16, is scheduled to fly from Pad 1 at Starbase, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 24. The launch time is currently planned for 6:30 PM CDT (23:30 UTC), and Starship will use a similar flight path to previous launches, flying eastward over the Gulf and Caribbean.

Booster 16 will be directed to a splashdown off the coast of Brownsville, and it will conduct tests including a possible engine-out scenario. These tests will inform future catches of the Block 3 boosters that will fly with Raptor 3 engines.

Ship 37 was originally earmarked for Flight 11, while Ship 36 and Flight 10 were working toward a launch in late June or July. However, Ship 36 exploded on the test stand at Masseys just before it was supposed to perform a six engine static fire.

The explosion knocked the Masseys test area out for at least several months for static fire testing, but SpaceX designed a workaround to allow for this type of testing of the Ship at Pad 1. Ship 37 conducted a single engine and a six engine static fire testing at the launch pad, but an engine needed to be changed out afterward.

After Ship 37 successfully completed a spin prime test with its new engine, the launch pad was prepared to host a flight stack. Flight 10’s objectives are the same as the earlier Starship flights of 2025 that did not complete these tasks. On this flight, Ship 37 is carrying eight dummy Starlink satellites to be deployed and SpaceX will attempt to get valuable reentry data before a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

This will be the fourth Starship flight of 2025 and the next to last flight from Pad 1 in its current configuration. This flight would also be the first fully successful Block 2 flight if it splashes down intact in the Indian Ocean, as SpaceX is preparing Block 3 for its debut, possibly early next year.

(Lead image: A Falcon 9 sits on the pad at SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Credit: SpaceX)