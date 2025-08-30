Rocket Lab inaugurates LC-3 at Wallops

Rocket Lab has inaugurated Launch Complex 3 (LC-3) for its Neutron rocket, which is set to launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Neutron represents a pivotal advancement in the company’s shift from small-lift to medium-lift launch services and fully realizes its goal of full reusability.

This new facility, built at Pad 0D within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, is Rocket Lab’s fourth launch site overall and is specifically engineered for the reusable Neutron rocket, next door to the company’s current Electron launcher.





LC-3 is a robust installation designed for high-cadence operations, constructed with concrete and steel in Rocket Lab’s signature red, black, and gray color scheme.

The launch mount, comprising approximately 700 tons of steel with extensive concrete reinforcements, is built to handle Neutron’s larger size and thrust compared to the Electron rocket, which has launched from nearby Pad 0A since 2019. Initial rocket integration will rely on cranes to position the vehicle on the pad, as this is the facility’s first iteration.

Future upgrades, already planned, include dedicated infrastructure for on-site lifting and integration, doubled propellant storage (for liquid methane and oxygen), and additional systems to support rapid turnaround times—aiming for reusability and frequent missions.

An impressive feature of the new pad is the advanced water deluge system, which suppresses flames, heat, and acoustic energy during launches. During the ceremony, Beck activated it with a button press, although the wind direction might not have been taken into account, as it drenched the attendees.

The pad was completed in under two years by a Virginia-based team of over 60 engineers. Aerial imagery from recent updates shows the site with a prominent water tower, propellant tanks, lightning towers, and the launch mount adjacent to marshlands and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Neutron is Rocket Lab’s first reusable medium-lift vehicle, standing 141 feet (43 meters) tall—taller than its initial design of 130 feet—and capable of delivering up to 28,660 pounds (13,000 kilograms) to low Earth orbit (LEO).

It features a unique “Hungry Hippo” fairing on the first stage that opens to deploy the second stage, which is housed inside for streamlined aerodynamics. The first stage is powered by nine Archimedes engines (up from an original seven), while the second stage uses one vacuum-optimized Archimedes engine.

Both stages use liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid methane as propellants, enabling reusability—the first stage can land on land or a sea barge named “Return On Investment.”

The decision to use the barge was one of Beck’s hat-eating moments after previously noting a desire to avoid this method following his claim that “I can tell you 100% in full honesty, marine assets suck” on an NSF live show.

Primarily targeted at satellite constellation deployments, Neutron’s versatility extends to interplanetary missions, such as to Venus or Mars, and potentially crewed flights in the future. A future goal of crewed flights was Beck’s main hat-eating moment in the announcement video.

A fully assembled first stage has not been publicly unveiled, but development is progressing rapidly, with hardware testing expected soon at LC-3. Engine testing milestones have been heavily promoted by Rocket Lab over recent months.

Rocket Lab aims for Neutron’s maiden flight by the end of 2025, a timeline echoed by Governor Youngkin, who noted during the ceremony, “Before the end of this year, we will all gather and we will watch the first Neutron rocket lift off from Pad 0D right here together. If it’s on Christmas Day, I’ll bring the gifts.”

This would make it the first rocket under the U.S. Space Force’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program from Wallops Island. Post-debut, the cadence ramps up: one test flight in 2025, three missions in 2026, five in 2027, and up to seven annually thereafter.

Development milestones include recent partnerships, such as with the U.S. Air Force for a 2026 mission testing point-to-point cargo delivery. A confidential commercial satellite constellation customer has booked two launches from 2026.

The opening featured a live broadcast, oversized scissors for the ribbon-cutting by Youngkin, and the deluge system test. Beck described LC-3 as “a really, really smart pad… a living, breathing, functioning machine,” highlighting its integrated systems for resilient space access.

Economically, the project is set to create 250+ jobs in Accomack County, boost tourism, and enhance Virginia’s aerospace sector through investments in infrastructure.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears called it “a bold declaration that Virginia is not only participating in the aerospace revolution, but leading it.”

(Lead image: Rocket Lab’s new pad at Wallops. Credit: Rocket Lab))