Ship 37 completes a Spin Prime test following Engine Swap

The target launch date for Flight 10 is one step closer after the retest of Ship 37, which followed an engine change after the ship completed a pair of static fires on Pad 1 (A). Additionally, Booster 16 has been rolled to the rocket garden as it awaits its companion to be ready for flight. With a stand in Mega Bay 1 now freed up, SpaceX seems intent on preserving Booster 12.



Ship 37 Engine Testing Again

After a pair of static fires on Pad 1 (A)’s launch mount and subsequent return to Mega Bay 2, Ship 37 had to head back out for more engine testing. This was due to at least one Raptor Vacuum engine being swapped, which required retesting following installation.

This comes on the heels of the launch pad teams quickly uninstalling all of the modifications and re-installing 16 out of 20 booster hold-down clamps. All of the work to reconvert the pad had to be undone and converted back into a ship static fire state.

Ship 37 rolled back out to Pad 1 (A) on Aug. 11, and during rollout, it was spotted that the Raptor Vacuum engines did not have the stiffeners on the nozzle extensions. These are required to static fire the engines at sea level without destroying the nozzles. While these can be installed while Ship 37 is on the mount, it’s far easier to install inside the bay.

This was an indication that SpaceX would likely complete a spin prime test rather than a static fire to test the newly installed engine. The closures for this testing were interesting, to say the least. The first closure was from 4 pm to 3 am CDT, starting on Aug 12 and going into Aug 13. The subsequent closure started just three hours later from 6 am to 7 pm CDT on Aug 13.

During the first closure on the night of Aug 12, SpaceX attempted to test Ship 37. However, propellant loading was aborted, the vehicle was detanked, and testing was scrubbed for the night.

The likely cause is due to what appeared to be a leak in one of the propellant hoses going to the ship quick disconnect plate. Following the leak in what looked to be the main liquid oxygen supply hose, SpaceX replaced the line and did a bit of heat shield work overnight. Then, early on in the morning during the second closure, Ship 37 completed a six engine spin prime.

Starship Flight 10: Ship 37 conducts a six engine Spin Prime test following an RVac replacement after its Static Fire testing. Live: https://t.co/GVqHtFtncV pic.twitter.com/Z3aEbsKsLM — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) August 13, 2025

With this testing completed, Ship 37 will likely roll back to Mega Bay 2 for final launch preparations and checkouts. Assuming no other issues arise in the interim, Ship 37 next needs to finish work on its heat shield.

Additionally, SpaceX will likely load the dummy Starlinks for the fourth time on a ship, in an attempt to test the pez deploy system in space.

Booster 16

While its companion completes even more engine testing and occupies the launch mount at Pad 1 (A), Booster 16 has been rolled out of Mega Bay 1 and parked in the Rocket Garden. Booster 16 rolled out with its hot stage ring installed, and it’s likely to have its flight termination charges installed as well. This booster has been ready for flight for at least the last six to eight weeks, but with the loss of Ship 36, it has stayed inside Mega Bay 1 waiting on Ship 37.

Booster 16 is likely to stay parked outside in the rocket garden for next week or two, while the pad is restored to full stack launch configuration. Also, it is unknown whether or not SpaceX will perform any full-stack testing before this flight.

Currently, there is a Local Notice to Mariners starting on Aug 22 and ending on Aug 28. SpaceX could still make this window if everything goes as planned and Ship 37 doesn’t take too long to finish.

Booster 12

While Booster 16 is in the Rocket Garden, Booster 15 is on the center stand for final preparations ahead of a static fire after Flight 10, and Booster 18 is likely waiting on final data from B18.1 at Masseys to get its engine section. Crews can work on Booster 12. The reason for rolling Booster 12 to Mega Bay 1 is not to scrap it, but to prepare it for long-term viewing.

It is understood that SpaceX plans to turn Booster 12 into a museum piece like Falcon 9 booster B1019, which was the first orbital-class booster to make a propulsive landing, and is currently vertical outside the entrance to SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. And with Booster 12 being the first Superheavy Booster to land and the first ever rocket to be caught, SpaceX wants to preserve it.

Currently, it is unknown where Booster 12 would be displayed, as there aren’t any obvious stands under construction that they would hold it long term, unless it continues to use the old booster V1 transport stand. Also, it is unclear whether SpaceX would store this booster vertically like B1019 or on its side like the Saturn V at the Kennedy Space Center. It’s going to be interesting to see where and in what form this piece of history gets preserved.

Featured Image: Ship 37 mounted on Pad 1 (A) again for engine testing (Credit: Ceaser G for NSF)