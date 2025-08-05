How SpaceX modified Pad 1 for Ship Static Fire tests to cover Massey’s downtime

Following the energetic RUD of Ship 36 at Massey’s on June 18, teams at the launch site focused on modifying the Pad 1 Orbital Launch Mount (OLM) to facilitate ship testing.

This creative initiative has proven to be a success, as Ship 37 conducted two Static Fire tests on Pad 1, paving the way for Flight 10 to target mid-August.

However, as teams began removing the temporary structure to reconfigure the pad for Booster 16 ahead of full-stack operations and launch, the work was halted and reversed. The pad is now being prepared for Ship 37’s return, due to the need to re-test the vehicle after replacing at least one RVac engine on the vehicle currently housed in Mega Bay 2.



The decision to modify the OLM at Pad 1 helped mitigate potential disruptions to the Starship launch cadence, given that a significant portion of Massey’s test site is currently offline due to extensive repair requirements.

To enable Pad 1’s OLM to support ship testing, SpaceX worked diligently to convert a ship transport stand into an OLM adaptor, along with the addition of a Ship QD (SQD) setup on top of the Pad 1 OLM Booster Quick Disconnect (BQD) hood.

Ship transport stand to OLM adaptor conversion

The stand was modified with the addition of six posts, strategically positioned between the top and bottom rings of the stand.

These posts served as critical attachment points for the bracing on the ends of the Raptor Vacuum (RVac) nozzles, a crucial measure to mitigate potential nozzle damage during static fire testing. Flow separation at sea level poses a significant risk of RVac nozzle destruction if adequate bracing is not implemented.

Furthermore, steel plates have been welded into the stand’s openings. These plates were anticipated to minimize the escape of engine exhaust plumes out the sides of the stand, thereby helping protect the 20 Raptor engine Quick Disconnects (QDs) along with other hardware within the OLM during ship testing. These plates may also contribute to the structural reinforcement of the stand.

A further enhancement involved reinforcing the underside of the stand’s bottom ring to ensure proper integration with the OLM.

Regarding the interface between the adapter and the OLM, SpaceX initiated the process by removing all 20 booster hold-down clamps from the OLM arms. Subsequently, new blocks were bolted onto the ends of these arms.

Finally, the adapter was lowered into the opening in the middle of the OLM to meet up with these new blocks, and the blocks were then welded to the adaptor’s sides, thus establishing a secure connection between the OLM and the adapter.

This secure connection was critical for ship static fire testing, as it was imperative to prevent any unintended vehicle lift-off during such testing procedures.

OLM Booster QD to Ship QD conversion

To accommodate the integration of new pipework, modifications were made to the Booster Quick Disconnect (BQD) on the Pad 1 OLM. These modifications included the creation of new openings in the BQD hood to allow for the new pipework to interface with the BQD Ground Support Equipment (GSE) line connection points under the BQD hood.

Furthermore, new framework was welded to the rear and top of the hood, providing a pathway for this pipework, which originates from the hood openings and extends to the top of the hood, adjacent to the hood door.

These modifications were expected to facilitate the integration of a QD plate on the ends of the new pipework, enabled by flexi hoses connecting these points together, or alternatively, direct interface of the flexi hoses with the QD panel on the ship. Both configurations enable Pad 1 OLM to supply propellant for ship testing at this location.

Other required modifications for OLM ship testing

Prior to ship testing, the software of all GSE designated for use had to be modified. The current software configuration, optimized for booster testing and launches on this launch mount, is incompatible with ship testing requirements. Specifically, the propellant load speeds and timing parameters were predicted to be excessively aggressive for ship operations and require adjustment.

As a standard operating procedure, it was imperative to conduct independent testing of the recently installed ship QD system to validate its functionality prior to its usage with any ships.

All this planning came to fruition with the two Static Fire tests of Ship 37 over recent days. The initial single-engine “in-space burn” firing was followed the day after by a six-engine test, both of which SpaceX cited as successful.

Ship 37 was then removed from the OLM and rolled back to the Production Site for final pre-launch preparations.

On Sunday, SpaceX began removing ship-related hardware from Pad 1, starting with the BQD Hood and then the stand, which was taken away later in the day.

That didn't take long! The temp Static Fire stand is being removed from Pad 1.https://t.co/e3xbqPo4OD pic.twitter.com/Vn0N8lmau0 — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) August 3, 2025

However, sometime on Monday, work was halted and then reversed, which alerted observers to a potential return of Ship 37, via the requirement to conduct a new Static Fire test when engines are replaced on the vehicle.

Conclusion

While the damage sustained at the Massey’s test site due to the Ship 36 Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (RUD) is regrettable, necessitating this course of action by SpaceX, the rapid development of a system enabling ship testing on Pad 1 OLM is commendable and is expected to mitigate potential impacts on the Starship program’s launch cadence.

Featured Image: Ship 37 on Pad 1 (A) for Static Fire Testing (Credit: Ceaser G for NSF/L2)