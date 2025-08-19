Starbase Pad 2: Design Advancements from Pad 1

SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, continues to evolve as the company pushes the boundaries of rocket development with its Starship program. Following the operational experience gained from Pad 1, significant design advancements have been implemented for Pad 2, aiming to enhance efficiency, reliability, and safety for future Starship launches.

This includes key modifications across various elements of the launch site, from the tower and launch mount to the flame trench and tank farm, highlighting the iterative engineering approach that defines SpaceX’s rapid development philosophy.

Launch Tower Base

The Pad 2 launch tower base features a stainless steel framework filled with concrete, a significant departure from Pad A’s concrete base with stainless steel cladding. The housing at the rear of the Pad 2 tower base is substantially larger and more robust. Pad 2’s tower base incorporates large openings for ground-level and first-floor housing access, unlike Pad 1, which only has ground-floor openings.

These larger and more numerous openings on Pad B facilitate the internal placement of hardware, centralizing components that were previously housed in the initial levels above Pad 1’s base, thereby offering enhanced protection.

Furthermore, the tower base exhibits an approximate height advantage of 1.5 meters over the Pad 1 tower base, which likely accommodates the marginally increased height of the forthcoming Next Gen boosters.

Chopsticks

Pad 2’s chopsticks are approximately 10 metres shorter than Pad 1’s; this is expected to improve responsiveness during catch attempts due to the reduced overall mass. These chopsticks are also more reinforced than Pad 1’s, mitigating flexing during rapid movements.

A revised pusher system is integrated into the tops of the catch beams. The Pad 2 chopsticks incorporate a design modification compared to the Pad 1 configuration. Instead of the paired sleds used on Pad 1 to center the vehicle catch pins, Pad 2 utilizes a single sled on each catch beam, complemented by a telescopic pusher at the end of each chopstick arm.

This sled functions similarly to those on Pad 1, but the telescopic pusher replaces the second sled. The combined action of the sled and telescopic pusher ensures precise centering of the vehicle catch beams near the arm extremities.

The pistons used for moving these chopsticks laterally are significantly simplified compared to those on Pad 1, likely due to reduced mass requirements and lessons learned from Pad A’s operational experience.

Ship Quick Disconnect Arm

The framework of the first half of the Pad 2 Ship Quick Disconnect (SQD) arm appears mostly consistent with Pad 1’s design in terms of the shape, size, and dimensions. The design of the second half of the arm is currently unknown but is anticipated to differ significantly from Pad 1’s, probably incorporating insights from its repeated use.

A notable change in the Pad 2 SQD arm is the increased integration of GSE, such as control panels and valve assemblies, within the first half of the arm. This placement likely aims to help better shield GSE from rocket exhaust plumes and maintain the center of mass closer to the arm’s base.

Anticipated design modifications to the Pad 2 SQD arm, diverging from the Pad 1 SQD arm, are expected, though their precise nature remains undisclosed at the time of this writing.

Chopsticks Carriage

The Pad 2 carriage incorporates a redesigned skate system, differing from the Pad 1 configuration, which is anticipated to improve operational reliability. Furthermore, the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) layout for powering the carriage and chopsticks has been optimized in Pad 2, demonstrating SpaceX’s commitment to continuous improvement based on operational experience gained from Pad 1.

Chopsticks & Carriage Rigging Layout

The rigging layout on the Pad 2 tower differs from Pad 1’s regarding the placement of the drawworks and the dead spool & deadline anchor. On Pad 1, the drawworks are located in the back left, and the dead spool & deadline anchor is located in the back right.

The wire rope entering the tower from the drawworks does so at least one section higher on Pad 2 compared to Pad 1. The exact reason for this change is unclear, but it may relate to altering loads on the drawworks and rigging. Additionally, the number of wire rope passes around the sheaves in the crown block and traveling block has changed; it’s 5 passes for the Pad 1 tower and 6 passes for the Pad 2 tower.

The incorporation of an additional sheave in the crown block, coupled with the modified rigging configuration, enables the chopsticks to achieve a maximum lifting capacity of 700 US tons. This capacity has been verified through load testing conducted between May 16, 2025 & May 24, utilizing water ballast bags.

This maximum lift capacity would cover the mass of both stages of Starship combined, the mass of payloads encapsulated in the upper stages, plus some safety margin.

Launch Tower Ground Support Equipment

All Ground Support Equipment (GSE) within the Pad 2 tower is arranged more effectively, offering better concealment from rocket engine exhaust plumes and increased resistance to long-term damage. The pipework utilized for this GSE is more efficient and robust, primarily consisting of vacuum-jacketed pipe.

This design choice is crucial for minimizing cryogenic liquid boil-off during propellant transfer through various lines.

Launch Mount Design Changes

The Pad 2 launch mount is a large, cuboid-shaped structure with a central circular opening for booster integration, contrasting sharply with Pad 1’s donut-shaped design. While 20 hold-down clamp arms are still employed, their design is entirely new, aiming for increased robustness and reliability. Unlike Pad 1, this launch mount does not feature 20 individual Raptor Quick Disconnect (RQD’s) for starting the outer 20 engines on the boosters.

A reduced amount of GSE is housed within the launch mount itself. Further details of this will be provided later on in the service structure section of this article. The top surface of the Pad 2 launch mount incorporates a radically new design: a water-cooled steel plate, similar to the one implemented under Pad 1 since Flight 2.

This innovation is expected to significantly enhance the launch mount’s ability to withstand the immense power of numerous Starship launches.

BQD Design Changes:

The Pad 2 launch mount is equipped with two Booster Quick Disconnects (BQDs), as opposed to Pad 1’s single BQD. These two BQDs appear to be separated for liquid oxygen and liquid methane supply.

Both BQDs on Pad 2 are positioned on the opposite side of the launch mount compared to Pad 1, offering greater protection during launch and potentially extending their lifespan. The design of these BQDs is also fundamentally different from Pad 1’s. Each BQD unit will feature a QD plate that is sort of triangular-shaped.

This BQD design is anticipated to facilitate faster movement than Pad 1’s BQD, a beneficial change for rapid retraction away from engine exhaust plumes during launch.

Furthermore, the protective hoods for the BQDs have undergone a significant design revision. The revised design substantially increases clearance for working around the BQD units, and the design also facilitates a more streamlined passage of engine exhaust plumes around them.

Additionally, these hoods incorporate the crew access staircases under them, which connect the lower levels of the OLM and service structure to the water-cooled steel plate top deck. The confirmation of whether these BQD hoods will also be water-cooled in any way is currently pending.

Another significant design modification to these BQD units involves the hood front door mechanism; it has been reduced in size, simplified, and is expected to enhance sealing performance during launches.

Service Structure

Most of the GSE supporting the launch mount is now housed in a dedicated service structure/GSE bunker adjacent to the launch mount. This placement likely aims to further distance the GSE from rocket engine exhaust plumes during launches.

This structure also consolidates all GSE connections for the two BQDs, as well as connections for water and nitrogen for a FIREX system & Detonation Suppression System (DDS) within the launch mount) and electrical and hydraulic connections for powering and operating the 20 booster support arms, hold down clamps, sensors, and any cameras.

Flame Trench

A novel feature of this Starship launch pad is the integrated flame trench, a common infrastructure element for many launch pads globally. This flame trench is constructed as a sheet piling and CFA piling reinforced concrete bathtub-shaped structure, lined with concrete-filled stainless steel walls and stainless steel cladding on the floor.

This design likely represents one of the most heavily reinforced and protected flame trenches ever built, which will be crucial as the Starship launch cadence is projected to increase.

Situated centrally within this flame trench, beneath the launch mount, is a heavily water-cooled, double-sided flame bucket flame diverter, a first of its kind. The apex, where both flame bucket halves meet, also features a heavily water-cooled ridge. This flame diverter is expected to significantly extend the launch pad’s lifespan, which is paramount as SpaceX endeavors to substantially increase Starship launch frequency.

Deluge Farm

The design of this deluge farm is analogous to Pad 1’s, where water is expelled from the pad exits using high pressure. However, unlike Pad 1’s deluge farm, this system holds a greater volume of water and is expected to operate at higher pressures.

Furthermore, while Pad 1’s deluge farm only discharges water from a steel plate under the launch mount, this system discharges water from multiple locations: the flame bucket halves, the ridge on top of the flame bucket halves, the steel plate on top of the launch mount, and potentially other as-yet-undisclosed locations.

Per the FAA Final Tiered Environmental Assessment for SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Vehicle Increased Cadence at the SpaceX Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, Texas, document it’s expected that:

The operation of the deluge system would apply a maximum of approximately 422,000 gallons per operation (booster static fire, launch, or landing). Although the quantity of deluge water evaluated for each launch would increase, the number of licensed Super Heavy static fires per launch would decrease as the program matures over time. Most of the water would be collected in the containment structures or vaporized, although the specific amount in either volume or relative percentage is unknown and may vary across ignition events. For the purposes of this analysis, SpaceX assessed the deluge operations to date in order to estimate that approximately 316,500 gallons of water would be vaporized during engine ignition, 17,600 gallons would be detained at the VLA, and approximately 87,900 gallons is assumed to be dispersed outside the constructed portion of the VLA as overland sheet flow, push out, or condensation. The water that would be dispersed outside the constructed area would mainly be from the water that is released prior to engine ignition and the water released after engine shutdown or launch. It is estimated that 17% of the total water would be used prior to engine ignition, 75% would be used during the launch,and 8% would be used post-launch. Although approximately 87,900 gallons of the deluge water may leave the paved area of the VLA per operation, it is not expected that this water will cause significant impacts to water resources.

Tank Farm

Pad B will only share storage tanks with Pad 1. Pad 2 will have its dedicated liquid oxygen and liquid methane pumps and subcoolers, amongst many other items of GSE-related hardware.

This end of the tank farm features an increased number of pumps and also enhanced subchilling capabilities for Pad 2, facilitating faster and more efficient propellant loading into Starship vehicles. This will be highly significant as Starship vehicle sizes increase over time and as SpaceX aims to considerably accelerate launch cadence.

The layout of the Pad 2 end of the tank farm is entirely different from Pad 1’s, likely based on extensive lessons learned from all prior Starship ground tests and launches.

The comprehensive design changes observed in Starbase Pad 2 underscore SpaceX’s commitment to continuous improvement and rapid iteration. By incorporating lessons learned from Pad 1 operations, these enhancements are poised to significantly boost the efficiency, robustness, and safety of Starship launch operations.

As SpaceX continues to accelerate its launch cadence and scale Starship vehicles, the sophisticated engineering and design of Pad 2 will be critical in helping to enable the ambitious goals of lunar and Martian exploration.

Featured Image: Aerial photo of Starbase Pad 2 (Credit: Jack Beyer for NSF/L2)