ULA CEO Tory Bruno Outlines plans for Vulcan and beyond

In a teleconference ahead of the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) first mission for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) with its Vulcan rocket, President and CEO Tory Bruno shared insights on a range of topics, from SpaceX’s Starship operations at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) to ULA’s reuse technologies and future launch infrastructure.



Starship’s Impact on Launch Operations at KSC

Bruno addressed the ongoing licensing process for SpaceX’s Starship at KSC, describing it as “an interesting vehicle” of “unprecedented size.” He noted that the requested high launch rate necessitates a comprehensive review by the U.S. Space Force and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a likely reference to Eastern Range availability, Bruno wants this analysis to cover not only ecological impacts but also the broader launch environment.

“There are certain operations you can’t do on a pad when another vehicle is fuelled, due to the ‘energetics associated with that.'”

Focusing on ULA’s association with national defense missions, Bruno emphasized the importance of ensuring that “national launch capacity” expands rather than contracts, stating, “The analysis has to ensure that the capacity of our nation is greater, and not smaller.”

Advancements in SMART Reuse Technology

A key highlight was ULA’s progress on SMART Reuse, a system aimed at recovering and reusing booster components to reduce costs. Bruno announced that the critical design review for key components is complete, paving the way for building flight-like hardware for certification.

As development progresses, ULA plans to relocate more components to the aft section of the booster for recovery. “By the time that path is finished, pretty much the only thing being discarded from the booster will be the fuel tanks,” he said.

Experimental flights incorporating SMART Reuse could begin as early as 2026, or at least by 2027, but only when aligned with customer needs.

Bruno acknowledged that the technology adds weight, necessitating parallel performance improvements to the Vulcan rocket, noting that performance upgrades might precede full reuse implementation for optimal timing.

Looking ahead, Bruno hinted at further innovations: “Recovering the aft of the booster is not the end of the journey for us.” He suggested that expanded reuse could boost Vulcan’s launch cadence.

Exploring Private Spaceports and Infrastructure Challenges

While ULA remains committed to its current bases at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Vandenberg Space Force Base, Bruno revealed that the company is studying “literally everything” regarding potential new sites. However, establishing a new launch site for Vulcan would require several years, and there’s no immediate push for it.

Wallops Island was singled out as an attractive option due to its existing infrastructure and favorable launch inclinations. This East Coast site has gained traction in recent years, with the addition of Rocket Lab’s Electron and home base for Neutron, along with the upcoming NG/Firefly Eclipse rocket.

In the near term, Bruno urged the government to share more insights on range demands to optimize open launch windows and ensure reliable infrastructure for all providers.

BE-4 Engine Performance and Collaboration with Blue Origin

Bruno praised Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines, which power Vulcan, saying they are now “performing beautifully.”

Although Blue Origin initially set the pace for development and production ramp-up, they are now meeting ULA’s needs effectively. “Don’t tell Dave Limp, but they might be an engine or two ahead,” Bruno quipped.

He noted that planned performance increases in the BE-4 will benefit both ULA’s Vulcan and Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

Excitement for Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser

Bruno expressed enthusiasm for Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spacecraft, calling it a “really cool vehicle.” ULA has arrangements to support up to six Dream Chaser missions on Vulcan, with Bruno stating, “We’ll fit them in.”

Sawyer Rosenstien (@thenasaman) gained an update on @SierraSpaceCo's Dream Chaser status from ISS Program Manager Dana Weigel today. "They're working really hard. I think everyone really underestimates what it takes to put together a complex spacecraft. I mean, you're watching… pic.twitter.com/GQZzbnqfJG — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) August 1, 2025

He deferred to Sierra Space for any announcements on specific dates, which recently informed NSF that they expect to be able to provide an update for their certification path toward their maiden flight in the coming weeks.

Launch Cadence and Site Updates

ULA anticipates a robust schedule, aiming for about two launches per month across its Atlas and Vulcan fleets in 2025 and 2026, “unless something interesting happens.”Bruno expressed confidence in achieving nine launches this year, bolstered by the completion of a new Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) and Mobile Launch Platform (MLP), enabling parallel rocket assembly.

The payload mix is projected at a 40:60 ratio of government to commercial missions through 2027. Challenges in the industry, such as supply chain disruptions from COVID and shortages of skilled tradespeople like structural welders and cryogenics experts, were acknowledged as ongoing hurdles.

At Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41), new railroad tracks to VIF-A are expected online this year, with initial Vulcan flights supporting Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation. The launch schedule for these missions will be announced by the customer, Amazon.

On the West Coast, SLC-3 is 76-77% complete and nearing certification, potentially by year’s end.

Despite labor and equipment shortages amid widespread aerospace infrastructure builds, Bruno hopes for the first government launches from the site soon, with announcements coming from the government.

Shiny new infrastructure at SLC-3, VSFB California. Heading towards launching Vulcan from the west coast soon. pic.twitter.com/G6rTJOE4PZ — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) July 29, 2025

As the Vulcan prepares for its USSF debut, Bruno used the conference to underscore ULA’s proactive stance in a rapidly evolving space sector, with the goal of balancing innovation with operational reliability to meet growing demands from both government and commercial clients.

