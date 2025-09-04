East Coast steps up a gear for Starship’s arrival

As SpaceX continues to ramp up its Starship program, recent developments at Florida’s spaceports highlight the company’s push to expand operations beyond its Starbase facility in Texas.

Although Starship’s pad at 39A is well-known, SpaceX is now starting to spotlight Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37), including the release of an animation depicting dual launch towers for the massive vehicle.





The animation showcases two planned launch towers at SLC-37, a site with a rich history in spaceflight dating back to the Apollo era.

The video builds on earlier static renders posted on the company’s website, incorporating additional features such as ship quick-disconnect arms absent from prior imagery. However, the depiction notably omits key elements, such as the full propellant tank farm, leaving some aspects of the infrastructure to speculation.

While renders provide a glimpse into the future, tangible progress is underway at SLC-37, where demolition efforts have recently commenced to clear the way for Starship adaptations.

SpaceX has outlined ambitious plans for the site, potentially supporting up to 76 launches annually with two pads and associated landing zones, though major construction is expected to unfold over time.

The company aims to leverage SLC-37 for Starship missions, complementing its operations at nearby Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A).

In contrast, activity at LC-39A has accelerated significantly over the past few weeks. SpaceX recently assembled and erected a large LR11000 crane at the site, mirroring equipment used at Starbase.

Observers note that this crane bears similarities to one acquired in 2022 for initial Starship infrastructure in Florida, which was later repurposed at Starbase for Mega Bay 2 construction before potentially returning east.

Painted predominantly black with a red boom tip, the crane is poised to assist in finalizing the Starship pad, including the ongoing erection of a service structure adjacent to the launch mount.

This service structure, now rising from the ground after months of anticipation, resembles the one at Starbase’s Pad 2, which began assembly about three months before its launch mount installation.

If timelines align, LC-39A could see its launch mount in place before the year’s end, enabling checkouts by late 2025. This mount could roll from Roberts Road to 39A as early as October.

Additional site work includes reinforcing flame trench walls, pouring concrete for access ramps, and the recent delivery of a top beam for the A-frames supporting the flame bucket.

Further bolstering the site’s capabilities, two large cryogenic tanks were delivered last week to expand the growing Starship tank farm at LC-39A.

These additions align with SpaceX’s broader infrastructure upgrades, as detailed in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement released in early August.

The document evaluates up to 44 annual Starship-Super Heavy launches and 88 landings from LC-39A, encompassing ocean-based recoveries and expenditures, with public comments open through September 22.

SpaceX’s Florida expansions are part of a strategic effort to increase launch cadence and support diverse missions, including those for national security.

Attendees at recent FAA public hearings last month also noted that LC-49 continues to be referenced as a long-term future option. Should SpaceX opt to move forward with LC-49 as well, six towers could be built in that area.

However, it remains on the shelf after its own environmental study, in conjunction with NASA, appeared to stall, leading to a shift in attention to SLC-37.

With environmental reviews pending, the company has intimated that it targets its inaugural Florida Starship flight from LC-39A in late 2025, marking a new chapter for the Space Coast. However, it is more likely this debut will push into 2026.

The first vehicles to launch from Florida will also arrive by barge from Starbase, as confirmed by SpaceX. Roberts Road will eventually complete its own build-up to allow for Florida-built Starships.