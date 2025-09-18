Rocket Lab eyes Mars Telecommunications Orbiter as NASA revives mission concept

Rocket Lab—the operator of the world’s second-busiest orbital rocket—has been touting its vision for a Mars Telecommunications Orbiter.

Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, laid out a compelling case during an exclusive interview with NSF on Wednesday.





The interest lies in a revived $700 million congressional push to bridge Earth and the Red Planet with high-speed interplanetary internet, and Rocket Lab wants in on the action.

The company isn’t alone in its enthusiasm. Blue Origin has already floated a proposal, but Beck, a vocal advocate for planetary exploration, emphasized that robust communications are the unsung hero of any Mars endeavor.

“Nothing happens without communications, great communications,” Beck said. “Obviously, this administration has a strong desire to put a footprint on Mars. And you’re not going to put a footprint on Mars until you have high bandwidth, reliable communications, plus account for communications on the surface of Mars.”

The Mars Telecommunications Orbiter (MTO) isn’t a new idea. Conceived in the early 2000s, the project aimed to deliver broadband data relay services between Earth and Mars, enabling seamless transmission of scientific data, high-definition imagery, and even future crewed missions.

Slated for a 2009 launch, it was axed in 2005 to secure funding for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission and the iconic Mars Exploration Rovers, Spirit and Opportunity.

Fast-forward two decades, and the concept is back. Tucked into the U.S. President’s “Big Beautiful Bill”—a sweeping infrastructure and science package—is $700 million earmarked for developing a next-generation MTO.

The timeline is aggressive: Congress must approve the budget by 2026, with a launch targeted no later than 2028.”There’s no opportunity there to do something crazy,” Beck noted, underscoring the need for proven, off-the-shelf solutions over risky innovations.

Rocket Lab’s proposal stands out for its simplicity: a single satellite in areosynchronous orbit—essentially a geosynchronous path tuned to Mars’ rotation, keeping it fixed over a key point on the planet’s surface. This contrasts with more complex multi-satellite constellations that would demand frequent replacements.

To sidestep bottlenecks at NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN)—already oversubscribed and projected to hit 50% overcapacity by the 2030s, per a 2023 inspector general report—the design swaps traditional radio frequency (RF) links for optical laser communications.

“Obviously, you can have a traditional RF link that is obviously a big burden on DSN,” Beck explained. “We’re starting to hear quite a bit about optical comms these days. The gold standard here would be a laser optical relay link. That would be the gold standard for maximum bandwidth and unburdening DSN.”

Beck highlighted Rocket Lab’s deep Mars credentials, bolstered by acquisitions and ongoing projects.

“We’re no strangers to Mars. Through some of our acquisitions, we have a tremendous amount of hardware sitting on Mars. I think we have more solar power on Mars than any other company right now,” he said.

The company also has two EscaPADE spacecraft en route to the Red Planet later this year, demonstrating its prowess in building durable interplanetary hardware.

Sustainability is key in Beck’s vision. Low-Earth-orbit constellations around Mars would require replenishment every five years—a logistical nightmare given the 140-million-mile journey and escalating costs. Instead, Rocket Lab favors a high-orbit asset with a 10- to 30-year lifespan.

“You don’t want to be replenishing those kinds of assets. You want them to just sit there and just go forever,” Beck said.

To hit the 2028 deadline, the proposal leverages Rocket Lab’s existing inventory.

“The way you can operate around a complicated spacecraft in that time frame is to take stuff that you’ve got,” Beck revealed. It’s a derivative of the company’s Photon Explorer Bus, incorporating Pioneer Bus components and Lightning platform tech for communications—all pulled straight from the “Rocket Lab catalog.”

Beck’s advocacy stems not only from a company perspective but also traces back to his own personal interests. NASA’s call for commercial ideas on the Mars Sample Return mission emphasized the crossover between Beck’s interests and Rocket Lab’s capabilities.

“Everybody knows I have a real passion for planetary science,” he said. “The big question I’m trying to ask with the Venus Project is, is life unique to Earth, or is life not exclusive to Earth? With the recent discovery of some interesting rocks on Mars, I think it just highlights the fact that we just need to get there and answer this question and bring those samples home.

“I think there’s probably half a dozen Nobel Prizes just sitting on the surface of Mars right now.”

(Lead Image: Rocket Lab MTO concept).

