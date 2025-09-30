SpaceX intensifies testing to ready Pad 2 at Starbase

SpaceX is ramping up testing of its second launch pad at Starbase, conducting multiple checkouts of the water deluge system designed to mitigate the intense heat and acoustics of Starship launches. The flurry of activity highlights the company’s push toward operational readiness for Pad 2, including enhancements to water management and structural protections. The pad is set to host its first launch during Flight 12 of Starship in 2026.





The testing of the deluge system began unexpectedly earlier this month, catching observers off guard as attention was focused on Ship 38 positioned on the launch mount. Limited camera angles captured the event, but it marked the start of an intensive series of trials.

Another deluge test occurred during the wait for Ship 38 static Fire testing. However, this time, additional cameras were trained on Pad 2, providing clearer views of the water surging through the flame trench.

Starbase Pad 2 came to life once again, with teams running another test of the deluge system, once more step on the way to it becoming operational in the coming months.@NASASpaceflight https://t.co/1bbXAEmS9g pic.twitter.com/LP0TwxKhMJ — Elisar Priel (@ENNEPS) September 22, 2025

Notably, Friday’s test appeared significantly more robust than the one reported the previous week, with a greater volume of water expelled.

The weir relief vent at the deluge tank farm reached impressive heights, exceeding 300 feet—surpassing the level where the Ship Quick Disconnect (QD) arm will be situated on the tower.

Adding to the intrigue, SpaceX performed a second test less than 20 minutes after the first, following the initial run.

This rapid succession raised questions about water sourcing, as no visible convoys of water trucks were observed replenishing supplies at Pad 2.

The answer lies in an innovative feature unique to Pad 2: sump pumps installed in the flame trench that collect and recycle water back into the storage tanks.

Aerial observations confirmed the presence of these pump inlets, enabling efficient reuse of water from Thursday’s test for Friday’s operations. This system could reduce the need for external water deliveries post-test or launch, though some evaporation into steam during use is inevitable.



A key advantage over Pad 1 is the potential for same-day retests following an abort. If the deluge activates, but the launch is scrubbed, Pad 2’s setup allows for quicker recovery and retry once the issue is resolved— a capability not feasible at the current Pad 1 configuration.

So far, tests have focused on the flame trench and bucket components. Future evaluations are anticipated for the water-cooled deck atop the launch mount, which will circulate water to protect and cool the structure during liftoffs. However, ongoing outfitting work on the mount means these tests are still pending.

In parallel with the deluge trials, SpaceX has expanded the tank farm by installing an additional deluge tank, which was observed being integrated into the water systems during recent flyovers. Significant progress has also been made on the blast wall, safeguarding the area and bolstering launch site resilience.

Further south, construction of the runoff pond is nearing completion. This feature will capture excess water not absorbed by the trench or surrounding areas, ensuring efficient drainage and environmental management.

Aesthetic and functional cladding continues to be applied to both the launch tower and adjacent service structure, signaling steady advancement toward full operational status. The staging and lifting pad—essential for maneuvering ships and boosters onto transport stands via the tower’s chopsticks—has been fully completed since the last update.

A milestone in hardware installation: All 20 hold-down clamps are now in place on the launch mount’s arms, up from just the initial two spotted previously.



The next step involves fitting protective hoods over these arms, which retract post-liftoff. Several such hoods have been sighted at the Sanchez site, awaiting transport and installation.

Back to the deluge system, more testing was conducted while teams awaited the static fire of Ship 38. Observers noted that this initial run closely resembled those performed the previous week, focusing on isolated elements of the system.

Pad 2 at Starbase is ramping up its testing ahead of hosting the next version of Starship, starting with Flight 12 next year. Before that milestone, Flight 11 will be the final launch from Pad 1 in its current configuration. Full vid: https://t.co/PBOM40I10V pic.twitter.com/RApSgp2kMB — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) September 28, 2025

Last Wednesday saw heightened activity, with two tests executed approximately 20 minutes apart. The momentum continued into Thursday, when another deluge test coincided with evaluations of tank farm hardware, resulting in substantial venting across the site.

What sets these recent trials apart is the selective activation of different system components. Earlier tests, including those from last week and Monday’s, appeared to engage either the deluge from the buckets or the ridge cap positioned at the top between them.



However, at least one test on September 25 demonstrated water expulsion from both the ridge cap and buckets simultaneously, offering a glimpse of the full system’s potential once the pad is fully operational.

In parallel with the deluge testing, SpaceX has made strides in hardware installation on Pad 2. Last weekend saw the addition of the door for the liquid oxygen booster quick disconnect.



This was followed by the delivery of back hoods for the booster quick disconnects to the Sanchez site. Once these components are in place, the quick disconnect umbilicals for next-generation boosters will be fully installed and sealed.

The next step involves fitting flex hoses to link the quick disconnects to ground systems, a milestone that appears imminent. Additionally, the service structure has seen incremental panel installations, while scaffolding around the launch mount continues to diminish—clear indicators that the pad is nearing the capability to support vehicle integration.

A surprising development has emerged at the old launch site entrance: the rapid construction of a structure dubbed the “Megabunker.” Just last month, during preparations for Flight 10, it consisted of mere steel columns. Now, it resembles a fortified medieval fortress, sparking speculation about its purpose.

While details remain unconfirmed, experts suggest it may house critical electronics and control equipment for pad operations. Alternatively, it could serve as an enhanced break room for personnel. Given the proximity to two pads capable of launching the world’s most powerful rocket, the bunker’s robust design is seen as a prudent safety measure.

These developments underscore SpaceX’s accelerated timeline for Pad 2, poised to support the ambitious Starship program with improved efficiency and redundancy over its predecessor.

As testing and construction progress, the facility edges closer to hosting its first launches, potentially transforming the cadence of space missions from Starbase.

This is also being mirrored at KSC’s 39A and will be doubled up by two pads at the Cape’s SLC-37, along with the expected redesign of Starbase’s Pad 1.

Lead Image Jack Beyer. Full sets of photos (100s of hi-res photos added each week) are available to all L2 Members.