SpaceX McGregor looks to the future, from Raptor 3 to potential HLS testing

SpaceX’s engine development and testing site in McGregor—the world’s most active rocket engine test facility—continues to be a hive of activity.

Recent updates reveal intensified Raptor engine trials and the construction of a large-scale rig, the latter having ignited speculation about its potential ties to Starship’s Human Landing System (HLS) for NASA’s Artemis program.



Since the last major update on the facility, SpaceX has conducted 55 tests on its Raptor engines, including several relight tests performed on the Raptor Vertical Stand on August 11 and August 27.

NSF’s team of McGregor live stewards has also noted a steady stream of Raptor engines moving through the site, with the highest serial number spotted being Raptor 3 No. 35—the most advanced iteration seen to date.

New R3 Record!

R3.35 has just been delivered to the testing area at McGregor! 📷: https://t.co/Wjwzrq3cvL pic.twitter.com/sD3beWatAs — Rhin0 (@SpaceRhin0) August 29, 2025

SpaceX needs a large number of Raptor 3 flight engines to support its V3 Starship, with the first set to launch on Flight 12 with Booster 18 and Ship 39.

Beyond Raptor engines, the McGregor facility serves as a versatile testing ground for various Starship components. Recent activities include evaluations of redesigned header tanks for Block 2 Starships and Block 3 boosters.

The facility routinely pushes hardware to its limits—sometimes referred to as “torture testing”—conducting failure tests on Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs) and other experimental tanks, alongside dedicated stands for component-level assessments. McGregor also hosts several future-oriented activities and tests.

Aerial imagery captured this week by NSF photographer Gary Blair during a flyover reveals the assembly of a substantial new rig at one of the test locations.

The structure, characterized by its massive scale—dwarfing nearby people—and extensive scaffolding, has drawn comparisons to Starship-related infrastructure.

Its proximity to a previous testing area for next-generation booster transfer tubes and header tanks further fuels speculation that it may be linked to SpaceX’s Starship program.

Examining historical context, Gary Blair’s earlier flyover in late May documented a smaller precursor rig at the same site.

That setup featured a beam spanning two columns, equipped with a central pulley from which a tray-like apparatus hung, complete with protruding wires.

The current build appears to be a significantly enlarged version of this design, now enveloped in scaffolding.

While the rig’s purpose remains unconfirmed, one provocative theory suggests it could be designed for testing elements of the Starship HLS, NASA’s lunar lander variant intended for crewed missions to the Moon.

This hypothesis draws parallels to a recent Chinese lunar lander test, where a similar suspended rig simulated the Moon’s one-sixth gravity by offsetting Earth’s gravitational pull with cables—effectively reducing the apparent weight by five-sixths.

The earlier, smaller rig might have served as a proof-of-concept, potentially testing sensors or equipment under simulated low-gravity conditions.

Scaling up, the new structure could theoretically support a compact prototype of the HLS lander, outfitted with essential systems for lunar landing simulations.

Alternatively, it might house an array of sensors positioned above a mock lunar terrain to refine autonomous landing capabilities, which are crucial for HLS given its blend of manual and automated controls.

SpaceX has not commented on the rig’s intended use, and observers caution that it could be for more mundane applications. Nonetheless, its size and complexity make it a focal point for ongoing observation, and NSF will track developments.

Gary Blair’s flyover also provided glimpses of other areas, including the new Raptor South and North test stands.



Notably, a Raptor 3 engine was observed installed in one of the bays at the North stand.

The facility’s “junkyard” area offers a stark contrast. It houses an estimated 40 to 50 decommissioned Raptor engines left exposed to the elements and showing signs of rust.

Additional units are stored outside the dedicated Raptor hangar, underscoring the rapid pace of production and iteration at SpaceX.

So, long story short we've actually seen quite a few of these raptors before.

Nine outside the raptor hangar

seven being moved between

and one Installed on B11

(Never thought I'd be tracking them by their dents)

P.S. Hangar as well 📷: Gary Blair and https://t.co/Wjwzrq3Klj https://t.co/xuEafNX1I7 pic.twitter.com/3zksTwRyTi — Rhin0 (@SpaceRhin0) August 30, 2025

Feature Image: The new test structure at McGregor via NSF’s Gary Blair. McGregor flyover photo collections via Gary are available in L2, dating back to 2014.