Starship Block 3 development continues at Starbase and McGregor

SpaceX is gearing up for the next evolution of Starship, with Block 3 hardware on display at Starbase amid a flurry of engine testing at McGregor, highlighting both breakthroughs and challenges. SpaceX is set to begin launches with the Block 3 vehicle in 2026.

Glimpses of Ship 39, the inaugural vehicle from the Block 3 production line, are providing visual updates on the Flight 12 vehicle, currently housed in scaffolding within the Starfactory.

Workers are finalizing the application of the Thermal Protection System (TPS), with most of the body, including the flaps, now covered. This progress suggests the ship is approaching the tiling density required for stacking, although the milestone of the vehicle entering the Mega Bay 2 stage of preparation remains some time away.

That assembly process remains a question, such as whether it will begin with the main tank or the nose section first. SpaceX has been evaluating ways to streamline the production of the vehicles for Block 3 to cater to its goal of increasing the launch cadence.

On the booster front, an intriguing component was spotted, believed to be a landing tank for a Block 3 Super Heavy booster.

This specialized tank, nested inside the liquid oxygen (LOX) tank, mitigates propellant sloshing during landing maneuvers. In near-empty main tanks, such movement can disrupt fuel flow to the Raptor engines, posing risks to controlled descents.



See Also SpaceX Starship Program

L2 SpaceX Section

NSF Store

Click here to Join L2

The hardware features an outer shell for LOX storage and an internal methane transfer tube, appearing as a capped pipe near the top.

This could be the aft section for Booster 18, currently in development. Alternatively, it might serve as a dedicated test article, aligning with SpaceX’s practice of validating Block 3 components individually before full integration.

Further insights come from Mega Bay 1, where unusual activity around an old “can crusher” – a structural testing rig – has clarified into a targeted effort. Relocated inside the bay alongside a test article for the Booster Hot Staging Ring, the device appears to have been modified to evaluate the integrated hot staging design.

Confirmation arrived late last week, with images showing the hot staging ring test article mounted atop the can crusher. This setup enables the application of vertical forces to assess structural integrity, a critical step before installing a similar ring on Booster 18.

Adding to the intrigue, a new “Booster Block 3 Loadspreader” has been deployed. This design integrates with the ring’s strakes, facilitating booster lifts and enhancing testing efficiency.

Shifting to engine development, SpaceX’s McGregor, Texas, facility experienced a busy week, with 20 engine tests conducted. Eight involved Raptor engines, while the remainder focused on Merlin engines, reflecting Falcon 9’s ongoing role as the company’s primary launch vehicle.

A double SpaceX facility summary, including the latest preparations for Starship Flight 11 and a trip to SpaceX's test site at McGregor. ➡️https://t.co/ipQeIf7zpH pic.twitter.com/175aALRE8e — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) September 14, 2025

A standout achievement occurred on Wednesday at the Raptor South Stand, now dedicated to Raptor 3 variants. The test achieved a record 354-second burn – the longest for a Raptor 3 on that stand and just 20 seconds shy of the all-time Raptor record.

This nearly six-minute duration mirrors the maximum required in flight, signaling a potential kickoff to Raptor 3’s final qualification phase ahead of full production.



However, not all tests were flawless. A Raptor 3 firing on the Vertical Stand ended abruptly after 40 seconds in an explosive shutdown. While it’s unclear if this was intentional – SpaceX routinely stress-tests engines to failure – the stand saw no further activity for the week, contributing to a dip in overall Raptor counts.

Complementing the data, NSF captured stunning slow-motion footage of Merlin engines and drone views of a firing, plus a Falcon 9 second stage in transit. All activities adhered to FAA regulations, ensuring safe and compliant operations.

Slowmotion views of today's Merlin Vacuum engine test at McGregor! We got a great view of the nozzle-less MVac (super stubby?) being static fired shortly after sunset.

📸 @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/2JrWE5lfI0 — D Wise (@dwisecinema) September 13, 2025

As SpaceX refines its Block 3 architecture and engine lineup, these developments underscore the iterative, high-stakes nature of reusable spaceflight innovation. However, the immediate focus remains on the upcoming Flight 11 of Starship, the final launch of the Block 2 vehicle, and the last flight out of Pad 1 until it is modified for the next phase of Starship’s future.

Featured Image: Pad 2 (and Pad 1) (Credit: Max Evans for NSF)