SpaceX’s SLC-6 redevelopment green light

In a pivotal step forward for an increase in commercial spaceflight from the West Coast, the Department of the Air Force (DAF) has issued the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Record of Decision (ROD) authorizing sweeping changes to SpaceX’s launch and landing aspirations at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The decision clears the path for the redevelopment of the historic Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6), enabling up to 100 annual Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches from the site. This marks a significant escalation from the current 50 launches per year at SLC-4E, positioning Vandenberg as a cornerstone for medium- and heavy-lift missions to polar and other orbits.



The ROD selects Alternative 1, which fully endorses SpaceX’s proposed actions, including the construction of a new integration hangar adjacent to SLC-6 for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy processing. Unlike earlier plans to modify existing facilities, this fresh build—located south of the horizontal integration area—will streamline operations without disrupting current capabilities.

SpaceX will now undertake a similar approach to that being conducted at another former United Launch Alliance site at the Cape, with SLC-37 being converted to host Starship launches.

The expansion also encompasses increased rocket landings at this and downrange sites in the Pacific Ocean, alongside Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensing for airspace closures during launches. Up to five Falcon Heavy missions per year from SLC-6 are now feasible.

This announcement builds on SpaceX’s 2023 lease agreement for SLC-6, a site with a storied yet turbulent history.

Originally constructed in 1966 for the ill-fated Manned Orbiting Laboratory program using modified Titan III rockets, SLC-6 was repurposed in the 1970s for Space Shuttle polar orbit launches, with Shuttle Discovery set to take up residence on the West Coast.

Billions were invested in adaptations, including a compact launch mount, mobile service tower, and specialized processing buildings to mitigate risks like acoustical shockwaves from surrounding hills and hydrogen explosion hazards in foggy conditions.

The 1986 Challenger disaster derailed those plans, as the US Air Force began to lose interest in the Shuttle, leading to decommissioning in 1989 at another hefty cost.

Full overview of SLC-6 Shuttle: https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2023/04/spacex-slc-6-takeover/

Over the decades, SLC-6 saw sporadic use: small-scale Athena rocket launches in the 1990s and, more recently, United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Delta IV and Delta IV Heavy missions until the program’s final flight in September 2022.

ULA’s departure left the pad dormant, opening the door for SpaceX to transform it into a Falcon-capable hub. Col. Rob Long, then-commander of Space Launch Delta 30 (SLD 30), hailed the 2023 lease as a partnership booster, emphasizing Vandenberg’s role as the premier West Coast launch venue for military, civil, and commercial payloads.

The Final EIS, prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), rigorously assessed potential impacts from heightened launch cadences. It addresses concerns like noise pollution, wildlife disruption, and wastewater management—echoing historical challenges from the Shuttle era, such as inadequate sound suppression and icing risks in the region’s humid climate.

The DAF’s approval underscores confidence in SpaceX’s mitigation strategies, ensuring no compromise to base operations or environmental standards. The FAA, as a cooperating agency, will issue its independent ROD to align licensing with the DAF’s findings.

SpaceX, which already dominates SLC-4E with routine Falcon 9 launches, which have been enjoying record turnarounds, stands to benefit immensely from SLC-6’s addition.

It is predicted that the dual-pad setup could double West Coast throughput, supporting national security missions, satellite constellations, and emerging commercial ventures.

“This ROD is more than an approval—it’s a commitment to America’s space dominance,” said an SLD 30 spokesperson. “By empowering SpaceX at SLC-6, we’re scripting the next chapter in Vandenberg’s legacy of innovation.”

While Starship development remains focused on Texas and Florida, whispers of future SLC-6 adaptations persist. Although officially there are no plans at this time, at least according to Space Force officials, the site would be more than capable of working similarly to 39A at KSC.

There, Starship will launch alongside Falcon missions within an even smaller footprint when compared to SLC-6.

However, for now, SpaceX’s roadmap remains moving to Pad 2 from Flight 12, modifying Pad 1 at Starbase, bringing 39A online, and two towers at SLC-37. LC-49 also remains a potential future Starship launch site. However, its current status is one of being “shelved” due to delays in the environmental study process that was carried out in cooperation with NASA.

Resources: https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=48391.msg2725474#msg2725474

(Lead image: SLC-6 during its conversion to host the Shuttle. Credit: L2 Historical)