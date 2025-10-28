Starbase Pad 1 demolition begins for Next-Gen upgrades

SpaceX has kicked off a significant demolition and upgrade phase at its Starbase facility, targeting Pad 1 to align it with the advanced capabilities of Pad 2.

The work, which began shortly after the successful Flight 11 mission, involves dismantling key components of the launch infrastructure to accommodate Version 3 Starships and Super Heavy boosters.



The demolition efforts started with the iconic “chopsticks” of the “Mechazilla system” – the massive mechanical arms on the launch tower used for catching and stacking boosters and ships.

Crews have been systematically removing outdated hardware, including the sleds at the ends of the arms, which previously helped center vehicles on the landing rails during lifts and post-catch operations. These sleds are no longer necessary with the updated designs.



See Also SpaceX Starship Program

L2 SpaceX Section

NSF Store

Click here to Join L2

Additionally, the ship lift pins – one per arm – have been extracted. These pins, used for stacking earlier Version 1 and 2 ships via dedicated sockets, are being phased out in favor of the new catch pins that will handle both catching and lifting functions.

Teams also removed the long wire rope responsible for raising and lowering the chopstick carriage. Speculation points to a potential upgrade from the current 5-loop traveling block to a 6-loop system, similar to Pad 2, which could enhance stability and speed.

While there’s a remote possibility of fully detaching the chopstick system for off-site work, current activities suggest the existing arms will be modified in place.

This launch pad overhaul is driven by lessons learned over Pad 1’s lifetime and which have been introduced with Pad 2’s construction.

Pad 2 features shorter arms for quicker movements, improved stabilizer arms that extend further to avoid interfering with a ship’s aft flaps during catches, and redesigned landing rails compatible with the evolved catch pin geometry on Version 3 vehicles. The Starship tower at KSC’s 39A also features the shorter chopsticks.

By retrofitting Pad 1, SpaceX aims to standardize operations across all pads, ensuring compatibility with future flights while at the same time improving systems across the board – a key SpaceX’s design philosophy that applies to most of its programs.

It also provides a roadmap for the already progressing work at 39A and future work at the Cape’s SLC-37 that has since been cleared from its ULA infrastructure to allow for SpaceX to build its two Starship pads.

The Orbital Launch Mount (OLM) at Pad 1 will be the most visually prominent element of deconstruction. Green paint markings now outline sections slated for cutting.

Work is already underway, removing several of the internal components such as piping, wiring, valves, and other components ahead of the major launch mount cutting. Based on the green paint marks, it is expected that the cutting work will start from the top, with pieces of the launch mount deck being taken one by one, before proceeding with the cutting of the bottom half of the ring. External pipes have similarly been marked for disassembly, signaling a comprehensive gutting of the mount.

This demolition is part of Starbase’s ongoing evolution, where structures are frequently built, modified, or razed to incorporate new technologies. Past examples also include short-lived features like the “Gateway to Mars” sign.

Demolition extends to the tank farm, where Pad 1’s outdated subcoolers, pumps, and auxiliary hardware are being dismantled.

Each pad at Starbase maintains independent systems for propellant supply, allowing isolated operations without redundant equipment. The removal includes exhaust pipework from liquid oxygen (LOX) subcoolers and the pumps themselves, with parts like motors and plumbing already cleared out. As early as Tuesday, Oct. 28, teams had already started to do a similar demolition work on the liquid methane side of the tank farm.

A notable change is the dismantling of the protective berm on the eastern side, which shielded the area from Raptor engine exhaust during static fires and launches. According to documents from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, this berm will be replaced by a blast wall akin to Pad 2’s setup. The cleared space will become an access road linked to a new roundabout on Highway 4.

Looking ahead, Starbase’s master plan includes southward expansion for a new flame trench at Pad 1 and an enlarged deluge tank farm. This could eventually lead to replacing the current deluge system with a more robust version, mirroring Pad 2’s enhancements for better water suppression during launches.

From recent work observed in the area, it appears that SpaceX is in fact already undergoing demolition work on Pad 1’s deluge tank farm to prepare for upgrades.

By upgrading Pad 1 to match Pad 2’s standards, the company is positioning Starbase for increased launch cadence and compatibility with advanced vehicle designs – a key to SpaceX’s Starlink and Mars programs, as well as the return of humans to the lunar surface under NASA’s Artemis program.

Lead Image: Ceaser G for NSF. Full sets of photos (100s of hi-res photos added each week) are available to all L2 Members.