Firefly Aerospace identifies cause of Alpha test anomaly

Firefly Aerospace has pinpointed a minor hydrocarbon contamination as the root cause of a combustion event during a ground test of its Alpha Flight 7 rocket’s first stage in September at its Briggs test facility.

The incident, which resulted in the loss of the stage, stemmed from a process error during integration. The company emphasized that it was not a design flaw and has already implemented corrective measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. As such, they are back on track to launch their next Alpha rocket in the coming months.

The test, part of Firefly’s pre-launch preparations, led to a “combustion event in one of the engines,” according to Firefly’s update on Wednesday. Despite the anomaly, the test stand structure remained intact, and no other facilities or personnel were affected.

Adam Oakes, Vice President of Launch at Firefly Aerospace, framed the incident as a learning opportunity. “We learn from each test to improve our designs and build a more reliable system.”

In response, Firefly swiftly enacted several enhancements, including increased inspection requirements for fluid systems, optimization of first-stage sensors, and the addition of automated abort mechanisms.

The company also held a day-long quality stand-down, during which production, integration, and test teams reviewed and refined their procedures. These steps are part of an ongoing commitment to reliability, with regular exercises planned for sustained process improvements.

Jordi Paredes Garcia, Chief Engineer at Firefly Aerospace, underscored the non-design-related nature of the issue.

“This incident was not caused by a design issue, but rather a process error during a routine integration,” Garcia explained. “As launch providers, our industry recognizes the impact even the smallest of errors can have, and that’s why at Firefly, we rigorously test before we fly.”

“Looking ahead, we are fully committed to staying diligent as a team and finding innovative ways to improve our processes daily,” Garcia said.

Moving forward, Firefly is drawing from its production line to replace the affected first stage with another unit for its upcoming Alpha Flight 7 mission. The rocket’s second stage has already been delivered to Space Launch Complex 2 (SLC-2) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and the new first stage is currently being prepared for shipment.

As standard procedure, the team will conduct a static fire test at SLC 2 prior to launch, which is now targeted for between late fourth quarter of 2025 and early first quarter of 2026, contingent on range availability. Firefly plans to release more mission details in the coming weeks.

Concurrently, upgrades to the Alpha stage test stand at the Briggs facility are underway, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026. These improvements aim to bolster testing capabilities and further enhance safety and efficiency.

Firefly Aerospace, known for its small-lift Alpha rocket designed to deliver payloads to low-Earth orbit (LEO), continues to position itself as a nimble player in the competitive space launch industry.

Capable of delivering over 1,000 kg to LEO, Alpha emphasizes rapid and reliable launches, with the ability to deploy on as little as 24-hour notice from various sites, including Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and planned expansions to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) in Wallops Island, Virginia (as early as 2026), and Esrange Space Center in Sweden (by 2027). Its site in Cape Canaveral, Florida, is currently mothballed.

(Lead image: Alpha on the pad at SLC-2. Credit: Firefly Aerospace)