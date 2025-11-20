Preparing pads for SpaceX’s future Starship cadence

As SpaceX ramps up production and testing of its Starship vehicles and engines, significant advancements are unfolding across key launch infrastructure, ranging from the readiness of Pad 2 at Starbase and 39A at KSC to the demolition of parts of Pad 1 ahead of its alignment with SpaceX’s standardized launch site for the future.



From intensified testing at Starbase’s Pad 2 to construction milestones on Florida’s Space Coast, the company is laying the groundwork for future launches, even as demolition efforts reshape older infrastructure.

The first new launch site to host the Block 3 Starship will be Starbase’s Pad 2 in South Texas, where teams have been conducting extensive tests on the methane side of the tank farm and purging operations on the service structure connected to the launch mount.

Over the past week, SpaceX installed the middle hood sections for the two booster quick disconnects, fully enclosing the lines for propellant and other fluids. While major welding has yet to occur, sources suggest this could be a temporary setup to facilitate upcoming tests.

The installation paves the way for a comprehensive evaluation of the water deluge system, including the water-cooled launch mount deck, with some tests already completed.

Recent purging of the top deck has cleared potential obstructions, and additional testing of the flame bucket and ridge cap in the flame trench indicates preparations for coordinated operations during launches.

With the service structure now largely clad, only the removal of scaffolding from the mount’s top deck remains before full-scale testing can commence.

In parallel, the clamp load test rig—affectionately dubbed the “ibeproofin’” rig—installed last week continued to undergo evaluations.

Designed to assess loads on the hold-down clamps, the rig has been lifted, rotated, and repositioned multiple times using the SpaceX LR 11000 crane to test different clamp sets. Its removal on Tuesday could signal the arrival of Booster 18 for further testing.

Preparations on Pad 2’s tower are also accelerating, with recent installations of wiring and hydraulic lines leading up to the Ship quick disconnect (SQD) arm level. A new bracket in the area hints at design refinements for the arm, which is still under assembly at the Sanchez lot.

Since the last update, the arm has gained additional pipework and connections to swivel joints linking it to the tower’s ground support equipment, and was then rolled out down Highway 4 Tuesday night.

Notably, despite Starship Version 3’s increased length, the QD arm on Pad 2 will be mounted lower than its counterpart on Pad 1.

This adjustment accounts for the booster’s modest one-meter growth while accommodating the new mount and flame trench design, which positions the booster several meters lower overall. Future versions with longer booster stretches will benefit from Tower 2’s pre-built connections at higher levels.

The coming days could see a flurry of activity at Pad 2, including water deluge tests, rig removal, Booster 18 rollout, and QD arm installation—potentially all unfolding in rapid succession, true to SpaceX’s fast-paced ethos.

The demolition of Pad 1 continues apace as SpaceX clears the way for upgrades. The launch mount has been stripped to its core legs and attached hardware, with auxiliary elements like steel covers, staircases, and pipes being forcibly removed.

The legs are being dismantled through precise cutting or heavy machinery, similar to methods used at LC-39A’s older Starship pad. Over half of the legs have since been toppled at the time of print. By month’s end, the site may stand empty, marking a symbolic reset for the program.

Shifting to Florida’s Space Coast, progress at Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) includes deliveries of pipes and hardware, along with the installation of the lower hood for the liquid oxygen booster quick disconnect on the new launch mount.

Paperwork indicates tanks may arrive at Port Canaveral this week, possibly destined for the site.

At the nearby Giga Bay construction area, beams and columns for the western section are advancing, while assembly of two tower cranes for the eastern half is underway. The northeast crane, complete with its cab, appears poised for activation soon.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37)—slated for two Starship pads—remains pending.

Originally targeted for completion in autumn 2025, delays from the recent government shutdown pushed timelines back. With the shutdown resolved until January 31, 2026, officials hope to finalize paperwork and initiate foundation work.

