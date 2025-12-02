Blue Origin unveils new spacecraft and New Glenn upgrades

Fresh off its highly successful NG-2 flight, which launched the ESCAPADE Mars probes and featured a successful booster landing, Blue Origin unveiled the Blue Moon Mk1 robotic lander due to fly in 2026, possibly on New Glenn’s next flight. In addition, the company announced its future New Glenn 9×4 rocket while giving the current New Glenn the 7×2 designation. What’s more, Blue Origin also shared details about its Blue Ring tug and satellite bus, as well as revealing a new deployable aerobrake to enable future Mars missions.

Since its historic landing on the NG-2 mission, Glenn Stage 1 (GS1) booster Never Tell Me The Odds has made it back to the Launch Complex 36’s (LC-36) integration hangar. Engineers are processing the booster and refurbishing it for its next flight. It is not currently publicly known whether Never Tell Me The Odds or a newer booster will fly the upcoming NG-3 mission.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp recently unveiled the first Blue Moon Mk1 lander to fly in a post on the social media platform X. The lander, designed for uncrewed missions, will test and demonstrate the technology to be used on the crewed Blue Moon Mk2 lander, which NASA selected for its Artemis V mission.

The eight-meter-tall Blue Moon Mk1, massing 21,350 kg and larger than the Apollo lunar module, is designed to carry roughly 3,000 kg to the lunar surface. The first Mk1, MK1-SN001, will fly a demonstration mission and land near Shackleton Crater in the Moon’s south polar region. Shackleton Crater is thought to possibly contain water ice in permanently shadowed areas of the crater that do not receive sunlight, and have not received sunlight for over a billion years or more.

MK1-SN001 will prove out systems such as the throttleable BE-7 engine, which can generate up to 44,000 N of thrust and uses liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as propellants, and associated cryogenic, fluid, power, and propulsion systems. In addition, the flight will also test avionics, continuous downlink communications, and precision landing within 100 meters of the target. These systems — or adaptations of them — will also be used on the crewed Mk2 lander.

NASA’s Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume Surface Studies (SCALPSS) will also fly on this mission to gather data on the effects of rocket exhaust on the lunar regolith. SCALPSS features four high-resolution cameras that will capture the BE-7’s plume during descent to the surface. For later missions, Blue Origin plans to offer lunar payload services to customers aboard MK1-SN002 and subsequent landers.

While Blue Moon MK1-SN001 will soon undergo fully integrated checkout tests, another Blue Origin spacecraft is also being prepared to fly. The company announced that the first Blue Ring flight vehicle is being integrated, with the primary structure and internal harnessing integrated with the core propulsion module. After additional integration and checkouts, the company will power up the vehicle and prepare for Blue Ring’s first mission.

Blue Ring’s first mission will feature the Caracal optical payload initially developed by Optimum Technologies for the U.S. Space Force’s Tactically Responsive Space program. Caracal is designed to track and image other spacecraft and objects in orbit. For this mission, Blue Ring will loft it to geosynchronous orbit for a commercial space domain awareness mission.

The Blue Ring spacecraft will not only carry Caracal, but also Scout Space’s Owl sensor. Like Caracal, Owl is also designed for space domain awareness, with its own optical tracking of other spacecraft and autonomous decision-making capabilities. The Space Force will rely on space domain awareness tools like these to keep track of objects of interest for national security purposes.

Blue Ring supports over 4,000 kg of payload capacity across 13 ports, and its electric and chemical propulsion capabilities are designed to provide a delta-v — velocity capability — of at least 3,000 meters per second. Two 44 m roll-out solar panels will power the spacecraft throughout its mission. Blue Origin designed the spacecraft for Earth orbit, cislunar, and planetary missions, and uses it as the basis for its own Mars Telecommunications Orbiter proposal.

Blue Origin also unveiled its large deployable aerobrake, which it intends to use for missions to Mars and point-to-point missions on Earth, among others. The aerobrake uses a planetary atmosphere to slow a spacecraft, saving fuel that would otherwise be used to attain a planetary orbit.

The principle of aerobraking has been used on missions like Magellan to Venus and Mars Global Surveyor, but this device is specifically designed for this purpose and can be used on various spacecraft. Designed for spacecraft massing up to 9,000 kg, or three times more mass than conventional aeroshells, the aerobrake will allow missions to use planetary atmospheres to slow themselves.

Blue Origin is offering the aerobrake, made out of an advanced 3D-woven material, in 10 m and 16 m configurations. As an example of its size when folded, New Glenn can fit five of the folded 10 m aerobrakes in its fairing.

Recently, Blue Origin announced a series of upgrades for New Glenn’s current version, now known as 7×2, which will be phased in starting with the next flight. The engines on both GS1 and Glenn Stage 2 (GS2) stages will be upgraded, with plans to increase GS1’s total engine thrust — using seven BE-4 engines — from 17,219 kN to 19,928 kN. In addition, the GS2’s twin BE-3U engines will increase their total thrust from 1,423 kN to 1,779 kN.

New Glenn will start to use subcooling to increase the amount of propellant that can be loaded into its tanks, much like Falcon 9 and Starship do. As New Glenn starts to fly payloads heavier than the lightweight ESCAPADE spacecraft, and as engineers learn how the rocket performs under real-world conditions, the rocket’s performance capability will increase from current levels.

The current New Glenn 7×2 — so designated due to using seven BE-4 and two BE-3U engines on its stages — will also receive additional upgrades beyond the engines. Blue Origin plans upgrades to the rocket’s avionics, structures, and the thermal protection system that protects GS1 from the heat of reentry. Moreover, the company also intends to recover and reuse its fairings in a similar manner to SpaceX’s fairing reuse operations.

In addition to the upgrades to New Glenn’s current version, Blue Origin also announced the rocket’s next version, New Glen 9×4, named for featuring nine BE-4s and four BE-3Us. The company claims this version can carry more than 70,000 kg to low-Earth orbit, as opposed to 45,000 kg for New Glenn 7×2. Alternatively, New Glenn 9×4 will carry up to 14,000 kg directly to geosynchronous orbit, or 20,000 kg to trans-lunar injection.

New Glenn 9×4 will use a larger fairing — 8.7 m wide as opposed to the current version’s 7m — and will be taller than the 111 m tall Saturn V. The upgraded version will not replace New Glenn 7×2 but will fly concurrently with it to offer additional performance for payloads that require it.

The company provided no official timeline, but New Glenn 9×4 could be ready as soon as 2027, though schedules can be subject to change. While the 9×4 version is in work, Blue Origin hopes to improve its launch cadence over this year’s two New Glenn flights, with NG-3 the next mission to fly sometime in early 2026.

(Lead image: Artist’s impression of New Glenn 9×4 launching from LC-36. Credit: Blue Origin)