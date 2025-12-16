Launch Roundup: Ariane 6, Falcon 9, Atlas V, and Electron launches highlight busy week

Global launch activity is set to surge over the next week, with 13 missions scheduled to launch from sites around the world. China’s Long March 12A is set to debut with stage recovery, South Korea’s first Hanbit-Nano commercial rocket is set to launch, and Europe’s Ariane 6 will launch a batch of Galileo satellites. SpaceX is set to continue its rapid launch pace with multiple Starlink missions scattered throughout the week.

Chang Zheng 4B | Ziyuan-3 04

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) kicked off the busy week with the launch of a Chang Zheng 4B rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China. Liftoff occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 03:17 UTC.

The Ziyuan-3 04 satellite served as the mission’s payload. Ziyuan-3 satellites are the first Chinese high-resolution, stereoscopic mapping satellites intended for civilian use. Each satellite features a three-line panchromatic camera array and a multispectral imager.

The Long March 4B is a three-stage, liquid-fueled rocket that utilizes hypergolic propellants. Four YF-21C engines power the first stage, while the second and third stages use a single YF-24C engine and two YF-40 engines, respectively.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in northern China and operational since 1968, specializes in Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) missions and has three active launch pads.

This mission marks the Long March 4B’s third mission of 2025 and 55th mission overall, with only one failure occurring since its debut in 1999.

Atlas V | Amazon Leo LA-04

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched its Atlas V 551 rocket with 27 Amazon Leo satellites from Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 3:28 AM EST (08:38 UTC). Originally scheduled for Dec. 15, the mission was delayed a day due to high winds.

The Atlas V 551 rocket features five strap-on solid rocket boosters and an RD-180 engine on the first stage. After booster and stage separation, the Centaur upper stage, with a single RL-10 engine, delivered the batch of satellites to low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Following a successful launch, Amazon will have deployed 180 operational satellites across seven missions — four on Atlas V rockets and three on SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets. Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, aims to provide high-speed broadband internet via a constellation of more than 3,200 satellites. The company must deploy half its constellation by July 31, 2026, to meet Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements, though it may seek an extension.

This marks the first launch under the Amazon Leo branding following the November 2025 rebranding from Project Kuiper, and represents ULA’s final launch of 2025. Amazon has contracted with ULA for eight Atlas V and 38 Vulcan Centaur launches as part of the world’s largest commercial launch agreement.

H3-22S | Michibiki 5

The Japanese Aerospace and Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are targeting Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 02:10 UTC for the launch of the Michibiki 5 navigation satellite aboard an H3-22S rocket from Launch Pad 2 at the Yoshinobu Launch Complex at the Tanegashima Space Center. This will mark the eighth flight of Japan’s H3 rocket, designated H3 F8, following a postponement from Dec. 7 due to an issue with the second-stage Inertial Measurement Unit.

The H3-22S rocket uses two liquid-fueled engines and two solid boosters on its first stage, and will deploy Michibiki 5, a 4,900 kg satellite with a 15-year design life, to geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Michibiki 5 will join Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, which operates from inclined, elliptical geosynchronous orbits to provide optimal high-elevation visibility in urban canyons and mountainous areas across the Asia-Pacific region. The system transmits GPS-interoperable signals on L1, L2, and L5 frequencies.

QZSS provides the Centimeter Level Augmentation Service for real-time positioning with 6-12 cm horizontal accuracy, and the Satellite Report for Disaster and Crisis Management for emergency communications. The four-satellite constellation has been operational since November 2018 and is expanding toward a seven-spacecraft system.

Ariane 62 | Galileo FOC FM33-FM34

Arianespace is targeting Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 05:01 UTC for the launch of two Galileo navigation satellites aboard an Ariane 62 rocket from Ariane Launch Area 4 at the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana. Mission VA266 marks the fourth commercial flight of Europe’s Ariane 6 heavy-lift launcher and will deploy satellites SAT 33 and SAT 34 into a medium-Earth Orbit (MEO) at an altitude of approximately 23,222 km. Spacecraft separation will occur three hours and 55 minutes after liftoff, marking the 14th operational launch of the Galileo program.

The Ariane 62 configuration features a single Vulcain 2.1 engine burning liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen on the first stage, augmented by two P120C solid rocket boosters providing additional thrust at liftoff. The upper stage uses the restartable Vinci engine, also burning hydrolox propellants, enabling multiple burns to reach the precise MEO required for Galileo satellites. Each Galileo FOC satellite weighs approximately 720 kg and generates 1.9 kW of power, designed for a 12-year operational life.

The two satellites will join Europe’s Galileo constellation, which currently consists of 27 operational satellites providing positioning, navigation, and timing services to over four billion users worldwide. Galileo offers positioning accuracy within one meter using broadcast ephemeris and up to 20 cm horizontal accuracy through its High Accuracy Service. The satellites also carry Search and Rescue transponders as part of the international Cospas-Sarsat system. The FOC satellites were built by OHB in Bremen, Germany, with navigation payloads manufactured by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd in Guildford, UK, broadcasting signals on L1, E5, and E6 frequency bands.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 6-99

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 7:19 AM EST (12:19 UTC) for the launch of 29 Starlink v2 Mini satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A0 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16, but was delayed to Wednesday without explanation, though winds for liftoff and booster recovery were cited as concerns. The launch window opens at 7:19 AM EST (12:19 UTC), with booster B1094 set to make its sixth flight.

Approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff, B1094 will attempt to land on the autonomous drone ship Just Read the Instructions positioned in the Atlantic Ocean. The 29 Starlink v2 Mini satellites will be deployed into LEO roughly one hour into the mission, following a coast phase and second burn of the upper stage’s single Merlin engine. This mission continues SpaceX’s rapid launch cadence, which has already seen 163 Falcon 9 flights in 2025, making it the company’s most prolific year to date.

The Starlink constellation now numbers over 10,000 satellites, with more than 9,100 active and in use, providing broadband internet service to underserved areas worldwide. SpaceX has also expanded services to include cell-to-satellite connectivity and airline WiFi for select carriers. The mission marks another addition to SpaceX’s megaconstellation, which has become the primary payload for the company’s launch operations in 2025, with 71 of the 100 Florida launches this year dedicated to Starlink deployments.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 15-13

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, Dec. 17, at approximately 7:10 AM PST (15:10 UTC) for the launch of 27 Starlink v2 Mini satellites aboard a Falcon 9 from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Veteran booster B1063 is set to make its 30th flight after a 47-day turnaround, underscoring the fleet’s maturing reusability.

Approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on the autonomous drone ship Of Course I Still Love You positioned in the Pacific Ocean, marking SpaceX’s approximately 570th overall booster recovery attempt. The 27 Starlink v2 Mini satellites will be deployed into LEO roughly one hour into the mission, following a coast phase and second burn of the upper stage’s single Merlin engine. This launch comes after a quick pad turnaround at SLC-4E from the prior mission on Dec. 14.

This mission represents SpaceX’s 164th Falcon 9 flight in 2025, further cementing the company’s record-breaking annual cadence amid a global total of approximately 300 orbital launch attempts this year.

Hanbit-Nano | Spaceward

South Korean startup Innospace is targeting Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 18:45 UTC for the inaugural orbital flight of its Hanbit-Nano small-lift rocket from the Innospace Pad at the Alcântara Launch Center in Maranhão, Brazil. The mission, named Spaceward, will carry eight customer payloads — five practical small satellites focused on climate monitoring, environmental data collection, technology development, and education, plus three experimental payloads for in-orbit technology verification and data acquisition. The launch was delayed from an original target of Nov. 22 due to avionics signal checks and a technical glitch, marking a significant step beyond prior suborbital tests.

The two-stage, solid-fueled Hanbit-Nano stands 21.7 m tall with a 1.4 m diameter and is capable of delivering up to 90 kg to LEO. The payloads will be deployed into a ~300 km orbit, representing Innospace’s first commercial mission and placing actual customer satellites into orbit rather than conducting demonstration flights. As an expendable rocket, there is no booster recovery attempt planned.

This launch adds to the diverse global activity in 2025, which has already seen over 300 orbital launch attempts worldwide, driven heavily by megaconstellation deployments and emerging commercial providers. For Innospace, it is the company’s second mission of the year and the debut orbital flight for the Hanbit-Nano vehicle.

The Spaceward mission highlights the growing accessibility of space from equatorial sites such as Alcântara, enabling efficient insertion into low-inclination orbits. As smallsat demand surges for applications in Earth observation, education, and tech validation, launches like this from new entrants complement the high-cadence operations of larger players, contributing to the year’s unprecedented orbital launch tempo.

Electron | STP-S30

Rocket Lab is targeting Thursday, Dec,. 18, at 05:00 UTC for the launch of its Electron rocket from Launch Complex 2 (LP-0C) at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia. The STP-S30 mission, flown for the U.S. Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, carries four payloads, with the primary being DiskSat — a novel one-meter-diameter disk-shaped satellite developed by The Aerospace Corporation to demonstrate sustained operations in very low-Earth orbit (VLEO) and to test increased on-orbit persistence for future space systems. No delays have been reported for this NET date.

The small-lift Electron, boosted by its Curie kick stage, will deliver the payloads into LEO, marking the vehicle’s 79th flight overall and Rocket Lab’s 21st Electron mission of 2025. As an expendable launcher, there is no booster recovery planned, though fairings will be attempted for ocean recovery. This launch achieves a record-fast eight-day turnaround at LC-2, surpassing previous site records and highlighting operational efficiencies at the Virginia facility.

The STP-S30 deployment underscores the growing role of innovative satellite designs, such as DiskSat, in advancing DoD capabilities, particularly in resilient, low-altitude operations. As small launch providers like Rocket Lab complement larger players amid surging demand for responsive and tailored orbital insertions, missions from Wallops further diversify the U.S. East Coast launch landscape in this record-breaking year.

New Shepard | NS-37

Blue Origin will launch its New Shepard rocket on the NS-37 mission from Launch Site One in West Texas on Dec. 18 at 8:30 AM CST (14:30 UTC). The suborbital flight will carry a crew of six passengers to the edge of space, marking New Shepard’s ninth launch of 2025 and its 16th crewed flight overall. The mission will provide several minutes of weightlessness and views of Earth’s curvature against the black of space.

New Shepard is preparing to launch from West Texas, giving six people a perspective that only space can provide. Our crewed NS-37 mission is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One on Thursday, December 18, with the launch window opening at 8:30 AM CST / 14:30 UTC. Learn more… pic.twitter.com/QPcDgr34ef — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) December 11, 2025

Notably, this mission will include a historic first for spaceflight: the flight of a wheelchair user. This represents a significant milestone in expanding access to space for individuals with disabilities and demonstrates Blue Origin’s commitment to inclusive spaceflight operations.

The New Shepard system consists of a reusable rocket booster and a crew capsule. The rocket booster, powered by a single BE-3 engine burning liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, lifts the capsule to an altitude above the Kármán line (100 km), where passengers experience several minutes of weightlessness. The capsule then descends under parachutes while the booster performs a propulsive landing on a pad near the launch site. Each New Shepard vehicle has flown multiple times.

Blue Origin began commercial passenger flights in July 2021 and has since carried dozens of paying customers, researchers conducting microgravity experiments, and NASA-sponsored payloads testing technologies for lunar and deep space missions. This mission’s crew comprises Michi Benthaus, Joey Hyde, Hans Koenigsmann, Neal Milch, Adonis Pouroulis, and Jason Stansell.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 6-88

SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Dec. 20, at 05:00 UTC for the launch of 29 Starlink v2 Mini satellites aboard a Falcon 9 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission features booster B1101 on its debut flight, flying on a southeast trajectory out of the Cape.

B1101 will attempt to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship following stage separation — marking SpaceX’s 571st booster recovery attempt. The 29 satellites will deploy into LEO around an hour into the mission, following the standard coast and upper-stage reignition. This launch sets a record two-day, two-hour turnaround at SLC-40.

This will be SpaceX’s 166th Falcon 9 mission of 2025, pushing the global orbital launch count past 315 for the year and extending the company’s record cadence.

Chang Zheng 5 | Unknown Payload

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) is targeting Saturday, Dec. 20, at approximately 11:00 UTC for the launch of the Chang Zheng 5 (CZ-5) heavy-lift rocket from Launch Complex 101 at the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan Island, China. The mission carries an unknown payload, with details remaining classified. No delays have been reported, and the launch window spans several hours.

The CZ-5, standing 57 m tall with four liquid-fueled strap-on boosters, will follow an easterly trajectory. As an expendable rocket, there is no booster recovery planned. This flight marks the vehicle’s second launch in 2025 and achieves a site turnaround of approximately 58 days from the previous mission.

(Lead image: Falcon 9 launches from Florida. Credit: Julia Bergeron for NSF)