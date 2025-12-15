Starfish Space announce Autonomous Rendezvous and Proximity mission success with Impulse Space

Starfish Space and Impulse Space have revealed the successful execution of the “Remora” mission, marking a significant milestone in autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).



This covert demonstration, conducted without prior public disclosure, validated advanced software for satellite guidance and highlighted precise maneuvering technology using minimal hardware.

The Remora mission achieved an industry first: a fully autonomous rendezvous using only a single lightweight camera and closed-loop guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) software on a peripheral flight computer.

The mission utilized Impulse Space’s Mira spacecraft from the LEO Express-2 flight, launched aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 rideshare mission on January 14, 2025.

That mission included over 100 payloads, with Impulse Space’s LEO Express 2 mission, the second flight of its Mira orbital transfer vehicle was noted as having a mass of 294 kg at launch.

It was known that Mira hosts several space situational awareness camera systems from Starfish Space, HEO Robotics, and Impulse, and that the vehicle has an upgraded communications system to enable longer mission duration.

While Impulse’s first Mira vehicle was declared to be past the active phase of its mission in mid-2024 due to degraded communications, orbital tracking data shows it performed a series of maneuvers starting in mid-December and continuing into January.

On the second flight, Starfish’s payloads enabled the LEO Express-2 Mira to perform close-proximity maneuvers with a previous Mira spacecraft from LEO Express-1.

Starfish’s autonomous software guided the active spacecraft through a series of maneuvers, bringing it to within approximately 1,250 meters of the target.

Unlike traditional RPO missions that rely on large spacecraft with multiple complex sensors, Remora demonstrated success with just one visual-range camera supplied by TRL11 as the sole sensor.

Images captured onboard were processed in real-time by Starfish’s CETACEAN computer vision software to estimate relative positions. These fed into optimal trajectory calculations, commanding Mira’s thrusters in a continuous closed-loop process for fully autonomous operations.

The mission validated Starfish’s core GNC suite, CETACEAN and CEPHALOPOD, paving the way for upcoming Otter satellite servicing missions with clients including SES, the U.S. Space Force, and NASA starting in 2026.

“With Remora, we set out to validate our unique approach to autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations in orbit,” said Dr. Trevor Bennett, Co-founder of Starfish Space. “Proving this capability is a major milestone for Starfish, and gives us tremendous confidence as we move toward our first Otter launches next year.”

The operation also underscored the agility of Impulse’s Mira spacecraft, equipped with eight Saiph thrusters providing up to 208 N of thrust on the upgraded version, plus cold-gas reaction control for full attitude control.

“Mira is our agile, responsive spacecraft. Its maneuverability and high thrust make it perfectly suited for this type of mission,” said Eric Romo, President and COO of Impulse Space. “Together with our partners at Starfish, we brought this mission from concept to execution in less than a year. We’re looking forward to more RPO missions across more orbits in the future.”

Developed in just nine months, the Remora mission highlighted the modular compatibility of both companies’ platforms, positioning them for future collaborative RPO efforts.

Starfish Space, founded in 2019 and based in Tukwila, Washington, specializes in satellite servicing with its Otter vehicle for life extension and disposal services. The company has raised over $50 million in funding and is preparing full Otter missions beginning in 2026.