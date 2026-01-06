Canada’s First Commercial Spaceport clears major hurdle with Environmental Approval

In a significant step forward for Canada’s domestic space ambitions, the Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) — a new launch facility being developed by the aerospace company NordSpace near the small town of St. Lawrence on the Burin Peninsula — has been released from the provincial environmental assessment process.



The decision, announced by Newfoundland and Labrador’s Minister of Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, means the project no longer requires additional environmental reviews and can move ahead to construction and operations, subject to meeting specific conditions.

These include wildlife surveys, pollution prevention measures, and protections for local water supplies.

The approval follows more than two years of technical studies, community consultations (including with Indigenous groups), and engagement with provincial and federal agencies.

It covers environmental, safety, marine, aviation, and local impact considerations for what is set to become Canada’s first purpose-built commercial orbital launch site.

NordSpace, a Markham, Ontario-based company founded in 2022 by CEO Rahul Goel, is building the ASX as part of a fully integrated “end-to-end” space system.

This includes their own family of rockets — starting with the small Taiga suborbital test vehicle — and progressing to orbital launchers like the Tundra (capable of delivering up to 500 kg to low Earth orbit) and the future larger Titan.

“After hundreds of meetings, dozens of studies, and significant investment over the past two years, this decision reflects the rigour of our efforts and positions NordSpace to deliver a sovereign, responsive launch capability for Canada at a moment when it is a true national imperative.” said Goel.

“Our first principles derived architecture is supported by our liquid rocket propulsion systems that naturally scale to reusability and medium-lift capabilities, domestic manufacturing with our Advanced Manufacturing for Aerospace Lab, and internalized demand with our Space Systems Lab.

“Our team is precisely moving every piece on the board into highly strategic positions to ultimately deliver a commercially viable, domestically relevant, and globally competitive space launch capability for Canada.”

The site’s strategic location at approximately 46 degrees north latitude offers one of the widest ranges of launch trajectories in North America — from about 44 to 105 degrees inclination — allowing efficient access to polar, sun-synchronous, and even some equatorial orbits over the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch pads are positioned more than five kilometres from the nearest community, providing substantial safety buffers for medium-lift vehicles. Nearby ports, airports, and highways support logistics for rockets and payloads.

With this regulatory milestone achieved, NordSpace can accelerate construction, including access roads, a modular mission control centre (called StarGate), and two launch pads designed for year-round use. The company has already begun site work and plans to establish a permanent presence in St. John’s.

The development aligns with growing federal emphasis on sovereign space capabilities, including recent investments in domestic launch infrastructure, defence initiatives, and contributions to international space programs. Canada is already known as a leader in robotic technology, not least the robotic arms that flew with the Space Shuttle and continue to serve on the ISS.

NordSpace aims to provide responsive launch services for national security, scientific, and commercial satellites — reducing reliance on foreign launch providers.

The company, which has partnered with organizations like C-CORE, KONGSBERG, and LeoLabs for tracking and communications, is also active internationally as a member of the Global Spaceport Alliance and participant in NATO discussions on space mobility.

This approval marks a pivotal moment in Canada’s emerging commercial space sector, positioning Newfoundland and Labrador as a key player in the country’s push for independent access to space.

NordSpace plans to conduct its first orbital launch attempts in the coming years, following successful suborbital tests with the Taiga rocket.

(All images via Nordpsace).