India’s workhorse PSLV needs to solve third stage issue following second consecutive failure

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), long hailed as the reliable workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), encountered a significant setback with its second consecutive mission failure on January 12.

The PSLV-C62 mission, carrying the EOS-N1 (also known as Anvesha) Earth observation satellite and 15 co-passenger payloads, failed to place any satellites into their intended orbits due to an anomaly during the third stage of flight. Specifics of the failure are yet to be released by the Indian Space Agency.



The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:17 a.m. IST. Initial performance was nominal through the first and second stages, but issues emerged near the end of the third stage burn.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan described a “disturbance in roll rates” and subsequent deviation in the flight path, leading to the rocket falling short of orbital velocity. A detailed analysis has been initiated, with ISRO promising further updates.

Waiting for words, but it looks like it failed at the end of third stage flight. You always need to be careful as it could have been telementry, but you can see it's in a big spin on the camera on the controller's screen. https://t.co/J7tEMeEX1O pic.twitter.com/9kvpCaBF3H — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) January 12, 2026

This marks the second failure in the PSLV’s third stage — a solid rocket motor — within eight months. The previous incident occurred on May 18, 2025, during the PSLV-C61 mission, which aimed to deploy the EOS-09 radar imaging satellite.

Telemetry showed a sharp drop in chamber pressure, preventing the stage from delivering the required thrust. ISRO described it as an “observation in the third stage,” but the full Failure Analysis Committee report, submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in August 2025, has not been publicly released.

The third stage of the PSLV is a high-performance solid motor that provides rapid acceleration to achieve orbital insertion. Unlike liquid stages, solid motors cannot be throttled or shut down once ignited, leaving little room for error.

Speculation points to potential issues such as nozzle degradation, material failures, or manufacturing defects leading to pressure loss or thrust misalignment — possibilities echoed in analyses of both incidents.

The back-to-back failures have raised concerns about quality control, manufacturing processes, and transparency, particularly as the PSLV has historically boasted a strong record (over 96% success rate prior to these events across 62+ flights).

The vehicle is central to ISRO’s commercial ambitions through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which markets it for reliable, cost-effective launches of up to 3.8 tonnes to low Earth orbit.

The PSLV-C62 carried a mix of payloads, including the strategic EOS-N1 hyperspectral satellite (developed with defense applications in mind) and international CubeSats from countries like Brazil, Nepal, Spain, and the UK.

The loss of foreign payloads represents a first for ISRO and could impact its reputation in the global small-satellite market, potentially increasing insurance costs and delaying commercial contracts.

Adding to the scrutiny is India’s advancing human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. While Gaganyaan will use the different LVM3 rocket, a broader culture of withholding detailed failure reports has sparked unease about openness, especially with crewed missions on the horizon.

The first uncrewed Gaganyaan test (G1) with the humanoid robot Vyommitra is targeted for early 2026, followed by crewed flights in the coming years.

Despite the setbacks, ISRO’s track record remains impressive — from the low-cost Chandrayaan-3 south pole landing to the Mars Orbiter Mission. The agency is also developing the Next Generation Launch Vehicle to rival global competitors.

Experts hope these incidents serve as a wake-up call to strengthen manufacturing and validation processes, allowing the PSLV to return to its reliable form.ISRO has grounded the PSLV pending investigation, underscoring the high stakes for India’s growing space ambitions.