Starship launch infrastructure progress at Starbase/Cape ahead of 2026 Launches

SpaceX continues to make rapid progress on its Starship program infrastructure, with significant developments at historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) on the Space Coast, preparations for a new launch site at Space Launch Complex 37 (SLC-37), and upgrades nearing completion at Starbase in Texas.



SpaceX teams rolled out the shoulder section of the Ship Quick Disconnect (SQD) arm — a critical component for fueling and powering the Starship upper stage during pre-launch operations — from the Roberts Road facility to LC-39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The arm, originally constructed several years ago during early Starship work at the pad, was designed similarly to the system at Starbase’s Pad 1 but sat unused for an extended period while the company prioritized operations in Texas.

Revived in 2024, the hardware was relocated under the rolling tent at LC-39A, stripped of outdated components, and upgraded to match the newer design seen at Starbase’s Pad 2. The forearm section remains to be installed, but if timelines align with Pad 2’s progress, it could roll out in just over a month.

The rolled-out arm section was lifted into place on LC-39A on Tuesday.

Recent satellite imagery acquired by Harry Stranger via Planet Labs also reveals substantial advancements at LC-39A’s Starship-specific tank farm and ground systems. Newly delivered propellant tanks are now in place, accompanied by subcoolers and cryogenic pumps.



Much of the underground plumbing for propellants and the water deluge system has been covered, signaling that those sections are nearing completion. Work persists on the orbital launch mount and flame trench, with teams addressing remaining tasks.

Meanwhile, Starship’s footprint on the Space Coast is expanding.

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released Obstruction Evaluation/Airport Airspace Analysis (OE/AAA) filings from SpaceX for construction at SLC-37, including the launch tower and two massive cranes: an LR11000 and the LR13000.

Notably, the filings indicate a shift in site layout compared to earlier environmental proposals. Previous plans positioned pads on the eastern side of SLC-37, with ground support equipment to the west.

The current configuration places the first pad in the northwest corner — near the historic location of the former SLC-37A — with the LR13000 crane hardware already present and a large adjacent area graded, potentially for the propellant tank farm, subcoolers, and pumps. SpaceX has also added a new pond on the eastern side to replace one displaced by the tower.

Documentation suggests tower construction could begin as early as January 23, less than two weeks away.

SpaceX has nine tower sections already fabricated at Roberts Road, setting the stage for rapid rollout and stacking once the foundations are ready.



This development positions the Space Coast for multiple Starship pads, supporting high-rate operations in the coming years.

Back at Starbase in Texas, Pad 2 is approaching hardware completion. The tower now features a new chilldown vent with three outlets for venting gaseous oxygen during liquid oxygen line chilldown — a familiar process from Falcon 9 and earlier Starship pads, but with a unique multi-outlet design.

The chopsticks received bumper assembly upgrades, extending protection beyond the landing rails to safeguard both the vehicle and arms during potential off-center catches.

On the launch mount, all 20 hold-down arms now have protective doors installed to shield them from the intense exhaust of up to 33 Raptor 3 engines.



With these additions, Pad 2 appears nearly ready for booster testing, pending final connections and ground system checks — especially as Ship QD hardware integrates.

At Pad 1, demolition of the old launch mount, water-cooled steel plate, and related infrastructure is nearly complete following the conclusion of Flight 11 three months ago. Heavy equipment has departed, leaving only foundation and sheet pile removal.



This paves the way for new flame trench and launch mount foundations aligned with Pad 2’s design.

Crews are also removing protective steel covers from plumbing near the tower base and relocating deluge system components, including two more tanks shipped out this week.

These coordinated efforts across Texas and Florida underscore SpaceX’s push toward operational readiness for Starship in 2026, including potential Florida debuts and increased test cadence.

Lead image: Ceaser G for NSF.