TerraWave enters the scene with lasers and game-changing data speeds

Blue Origin has unveiled TeraWave, an ambitious satellite communications network poised to deliver symmetrical data speeds of up to 6 terabits per second (Tbps).

This capability dwarfs current consumer satellite broadband offerings and positions TeraWave as a high-performance backbone for enterprise, government, and data center users rather than a direct rival to mass-market services.



The announcement, made via Blue Origin’s official channels and accompanied by an FCC application, details a hybrid constellation totaling 5,408 satellites.

The bulk—5,280—will operate in low Earth orbit (LEO) at altitudes between 520 and 540 kilometers. These will use advanced Q/V-band radio frequency (RF) links to provide per-satellite throughput of up to 144 gigabits per second (Gbps), roughly 144 times faster than enterprise-grade solutions from competitors like SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Project LEO.

The system’s standout feature lies in the 128 satellites deployed across five shells in medium Earth orbit (MEO), at altitudes ranging from 8,000 km to 24,200 km.



These MEO platforms will employ optical laser communications for both inter-satellite links and, crucially, direct space-to-ground connections.

While optical inter-satellite links already exist in systems like Starlink, widespread laser-based ground connectivity remains largely experimental.

TeraWave aims to pioneer this at scale, requiring customer terminals equipped with precise optical transmitters and receivers to track fast-moving satellites with sub-degree accuracy.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp described the service as “purpose-built for enterprise customers,” emphasizing its role in enabling “reliability and resilience needed for real-time operations and massive data movement.”

The fully interconnected satellite mesh allows data to route globally through space, bypassing vulnerable undersea fiber cables and providing route diversity during terrestrial outages. Symmetrical speeds—equal upload and download—are standard for enterprise needs, contrasting with the asymmetric profiles typical of consumer broadband.

To illustrate the scale, 6 Tbps represents extraordinary throughput. For perspective, downloading massive datasets could theoretically take mere minutes on a fully realized link, though practical end-user performance will be constrained by terminal hardware, which currently tops out far below such rates.

Challenges for the optical component are significant. Laser beams are highly susceptible to atmospheric interference: clouds, rain, snow, turbulence, aerosols, and pollution can scatter, attenuate, or block signals entirely.

Precise pointing is essential; at 8,000 km altitude, even a 0.1-degree misalignment could displace the beam by about 14 km, scaling to roughly 42 km at 24,200 km.



Blue Origin has not publicly detailed full mitigation strategies, but the hybrid design offers a fallback: LEO RF links provide weather-penetrating connectivity at lower (but still impressive) speeds.

For ground infrastructure, strategically placed terminals in clear-weather regions could enhance reliability for fixed enterprise sites, though remote or adverse-climate users may rely more on the RF tier.

TeraWave targets a capped user base of approximately 100,000 customers, a fraction of Starlink’s reported nine million active subscribers as of late 2025. This limited scale reflects its focus on premium, high-bandwidth applications—such as interconnecting orbital data centers, supporting AI training clusters, enabling secure government operations, or providing backup for critical infrastructure—rather than residential or mobile broadband.

Starlink’s advantages include direct-to-cell capabilities for coverage in cellular dead zones, a mature constellation with thousands of operational satellites, and rapid deployment using reusable Falcon 9 rockets.

Notably, while Jeff Bezos controls both Blue Origin and Amazon (which develops Project LEO (formerly Kuiper), targeting ~400 Mbps consumer speeds with a separate LEO constellation), the two networks remain distinct corporate efforts with different markets and technologies. LEO remains pre-operational, while TeraWave’s enterprise orientation avoids direct cannibalization.

Speculation persists about potential future synergies, such as cross-support or integration with emerging orbital computing concepts, but no such plans have been confirmed.

Blue Origin submitted its FCC application concurrently with the announcement, seeking authorization to deploy and operate the system. First satellite launches are targeted for Q4 2027, likely leveraging the company’s New Glenn rocket, which is ramping toward operational cadence.



The announcement came just shortly before the company noted it was aiming for late February for the third launch of New Glenn, reusing the second flight’s booster.

The timeline aligns with Blue Origin’s crowded portfolio: advancing New Glenn flight rates, preparing the Blue Moon Mk1 lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis program, and developing the Orbital Reef commercial space station.

TeraWave’s entry is in a fiercely competitive arena led by Starlink, with LEO and others like OneWeb trailing.

If Blue Origin executes on schedule, initial deployments could arrive by late 2027 or 2028, marking a bold expansion beyond suborbital tourism and lunar ambitions into the realm of space-based networking infrastructure.