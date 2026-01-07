TPS evaluations taking place at Starbase on next two Ships to fly

SpaceX continues to accelerate production of its next-generation Starship vehicles at the Starfactory facility in Starbase, Texas. With vehicles up to Ship 48 in various stages of assembly and preparation, attention is now focused on the first two Block 3 vehicles slated to fly in 2026.

Both are undergoing detailed inspections of their Thermal Protection System (TPS) tiles, a critical component for surviving the intense heat of atmospheric reentry, with returns to the launch site for a tower catch expected early in the Block 3 era.





Flight 12, the debut of the full Block 3 stack, is currently eyeing a March 2026 launch window, contingent on vehicle testing progress and the readiness of Pad 2 at Starbase.

This mission marks a major milestone, transitioning from the previous Block 2 design to an upgraded architecture with enhanced performance, reusability features, and powered by Raptor 3 engines.

Starfactory, SpaceX’s advanced manufacturing hub dedicated to Starship upper stages (Ships), provides limited external visibility through its windows. However, enough can be seen to reveal substantial activity on nosecones for upcoming vehicles.

Ship 40, now assigned to Flight 13, has had its nosecone mated to the payload bay for some time. Teams are actively installing forward flaps and applying heatshield tiles.

In recent weeks, crews have been observed drilling into several tiles along the bottom rows of the nosecone, with drill sites clearly marked. This work is widely believed to be preparation for tile removal, detailed inspection, or potential replacement.

Heatshield tiles are secured using specialized pins, and accessing them often requires precise drilling for extraction.

The activity is particularly noteworthy because these tiles have been in place for an extended period, and the focus remains limited to the lower rows rather than the entire nosecone.

This targeted effort could stem from insights gained from flight data, reentry simulations, or late-stage quality assurance checks on the installation process.

While no tiles have been visibly removed yet, the ongoing work — which has persisted for nearly two weeks — may delay Ship 40’s transfer to Mega Bay 2 for further integration and final outfitting.

In contrast, newer nosecones for Ships 41 and 42, which received their tiles more recently, show no signs of similar intervention, suggesting that the issue may be specific to earlier installations or particular design areas.

To support the broader production ramp-up, SpaceX has introduced new robotic arm platforms in recent weeks. These specialized tools assist with the precise installation of pins for heatshield attachments.

One non-tiled nosecone has already been enveloped by this advanced tooling, signaling that tile mounting for future vehicles is imminent and poised to proceed at a faster pace.

Hardware deliveries further reinforce SpaceX’s required goal of scaling production. Multiple aerodynamic flaps — both forward and aft — have arrived at Starbase recently. This influx likely indicates stockpiling in anticipation of a substantial increase in vehicle stacking and assembly throughout 2026.

The increase in momentum aligns with SpaceX’s goal of achieving a significantly higher launch cadence, essential for realizing its ambitious objectives like orbital refueling demonstrations, lunar missions under NASA’s Artemis program in the short term, and the long-term aspirations of Mars missions.

Preparations for Flight 12 also highlight TPS inspections, with Ship 39 sat inside Mega Bay 2 on the central workstation.

Over the past week, extensive scaffolding has been erected around the entire vehicle, extending up to the nosecone area. This setup likely provides access for heatshield-related work similar to that on Ship 40, potentially involving further tile inspections, adjustments, or replacements.



Recent movements of Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs) from the production site to Massey’s test facility may relate to earlier component swaps on Ship 39, possibly informed by lessons from prior testing anomalies on previous vehicles.

Such modifications could extend pre-flight testing timelines, although even if Ship 39 was ready to roll for cryotesting, the Masseys test site still has some final work to prepare for its arrival.

The current trajectory points to a February or, more realistically, March launch window, allowing time to address any emerging issues, along with the final work on Pad 2, which will host Flight 12 onwards.

The next major milestone for Flight 12 will likely see Booster 19 head to Masseys for cryotesting, which was the point where the original booster for this flight was lost during a test anomaly.

Lead photo: Colleen Liedtke for NSF.