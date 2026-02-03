Booster 19 Rolls out to Masseys for Cryogenic Proof Testing

Following Booster 18’s failure during a pressure test, SpaceX went ahead and set a new record for stacking a booster in the Starship Program, to try and get Block 3 and the program at large back on track. And this weekend, crews rolled Booster 19 out to Masseys for cryogenic proof testing to hopefully kick off testing for Flight 12.



Booster 19

Booster 19 was stacked in 26 days and, since Dec 26, has been in Mega Bay 1 getting outfitted for cryogenic proof testing. It had spent a bit more time in the bay following stacking completion; this is likely to make sure whatever actually happened to Booster 18 doesn’t happen to this booster. After spending four weeks in Mega Bay 1 after the completion of stacking, the booster rolled out to Masseys the very early morning of Feb 1.

With Booster 19 now out at Masseys, SpaceX completed a pneumatic pressure test on Feb 2, in which teams pressurize the main propellant tanks and COPVs (Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels). This helps test for leaks across all lines without loading liquids on board, and allows teams to actuate valves and check avionics. After this pressure test, crews took off a small chine section right about where Booster 18 had failed. It is unknown if SpaceX encountered an issue or if it was just an inspection to make sure everything is fine in that area.

Not long after crews reinstalled the small chine section, they performed a very small cryogenic proof test. This was likely used to clean out the aft section, common dome, and transfer tube before going to larger testing.

Once the pressure check is complete, teams will conduct a series of cryogenic proof tests, with some, if not all, including structural testing of the thrust structure using the 13 rams on the booster cryo stand.

In the past, starting with Booster 11, SpaceX usually did only two cryos per booster: one full Liquid Methane (LCH4) tank fill with Liquid Nitrogen (LN2) and one full Liquid Oxygen (LOX) tank fill before rollback. However, with the newly designed aft section and other new parts, SpaceX could conduct several cryo tests before a rollback.

Once the cryos are completed, Booster 19 will be rolled back to Mega Bay 1 to get fitted with 33 Raptor 3 engines. This will be the first time Raptor 3 will be installed on a vehicle for testing and flight. It is unknown how long this will take, but given that the engine shielding has been dramatically reduced, it should take less time than previous boosters.

Once all 33 engines are installed, Booster 19 will head out to Pad 2 for what likely will be an extended testing campaign that will likely include tanking tests and a couple of static fires, maybe even spin primes. Once all of this is completed, Booster 19 will likely roll back for preflight checks and wait for Ship 39, then complete full stack testing on Pad 2 before flight.

Ship 39

The first Block 3 ship has been fully stacked since Nov 15, 2025, and has since had its aft flaps installed, along with some tile experiments on the nose cone, payload bay, and forward flaps. These same experiments have been conducted on Ship 40 as well; it appears SpaceX drilled holes in the tiles to add new pins or to measure a gap.

Currently, Ship 39 is on the center work stand in Mega Bay 2 and is waiting for the ship cryo stand to become available and for the ship cryo station at Masseys to get the new quick disconnect plate. The stand is currently in use by the S39.1 test tank.

There is a possibility that Ship 39 could head out to Masseys before that stand is ready, using the Ship static fire stand. The reason it might be is because of the new truss structure being built at Masseys, based on parts seen during flyovers. SpaceX appears to want to squeeze test a full ship using chopstick bumper simulators in preparation for possibly catching a ship later this year.

Currently, that truss structure isn’t fully finished yet, which could be why Ship 39 hasn’t left Mega Bay 2 yet. Overall, Block 3 ship testing could be where Ship 39 rolls out to Masseys to get the chopstick sim tested and maybe even get a cryo using the new cryo systems for the static fire stand. Then, rollback and be placed on the cryo stand for another rollout for full cryogenic testing and thrust sim testing.

Once completed, roll back again, get Raptor 3 engines, and roll back out to Masseys for a third time for static fire testing as well as full commissioning of the methane side of the newly built tank farm. It is unknown how many static fire tests Ship 39 will complete, but it could be just two: one with a single engine and one with all six engines. However, it will be the first Raptor 3 test on a ship, so SpaceX may do more testing than normal.

Once all single-vehicle testing is complete, SpaceX needs to proceed with full-stack testing, which will require the pad and Booster 19 to be ready as well.

Pad 2

In order to fully test both vehicles and launch them, you need an operational pad. Pad 2 appears to have all of its major structural components installed at this point. The ship quick disconnect arm and extension are now installed, with the crew still hooking up all of the cryogenic lines, high-pressure lines, and electrical systems.

As for the mount and service structure, all shielding appears to be installed, including blast doors and hold-down clamp arm doors. SpaceX recently tested the detonation suppression system (DSS) and performed another full test of the trench water deluge system. So far, crews have not tested the top-deck deluge, but once all major components are installed, it shouldn’t be long before it’s tested.

Once SpaceX is ready and all lines are connected, there will likely be a day or two when crews will run the pumps and subcoolers, open the vents on the service structure and tower, and dump cryogenic liquids through the systems. This will help purge the entire system before a booster or ship connects to the new tank farm. SpaceX does not want a repeat of Booster 4, where a ton of Foreign Object Debris ended up in the tanks.

One of the final tests to ensure Pad 2 is ready for flight will be a 33-engine static fire, hopefully with Booster 19, to test the trench and water deluge system. And the final major test for not only the rocket but mainly the ground systems will be at least one full wet dress rehearsal, where crews will go through a simulated countdown, fully loading the ship and booster with propellant, and taking the countdown to just before engine ignition.

This will help test the vehicles at full propellant load, test the tank farm and pad systems with real-time loading procedures, and enable mission control to run through the new countdown. Currently, it is expected that Starship’s countdown and propellant load timeline will be significantly reduced with the capabilities of the new tank farm. It’s possible that propellant loading will go from 49 minutes to 30 minutes or less.

Test Tanks: B18.1, B18.3, and S39.1

The final piece to the puzzle of Flight 12 will be data from the three main test tanks at Masseys. B18.1 or Test Tank 17 has gone through 16 cryogenic proof tests since being placed in the supercrusher cage on May 12, 2025. This test tank was used to evaluate the new aft section and LCH4 landing tank for the Block 3 booster. Recently, SpaceX has finally begun disconnecting the actuators and tension rods from B18.1’s crusher cap, indicating that after nine months and 16 cryo tests, it may be done with testing, which bodes well for the progression of Block 3.

Test Tank B18.3 was built to test the new forward truss section and was installed on the old can-crusher stand. This test tank has been at Masseys since Sep 20, 2025, and has completed 10 cryo tests. When it first rolled, it consisted only of the forward dome and truss section, with a common dome section forming a small methane tank; this was tested independently nine times. SpaceX then added a two-ring ship skirt on top and a newly built can crusher cap with rods to help pull down and simulate flight loads.

On the 10th and final test, using the installed rods B18.3, crumpled right at the common dome area of the test tank. Apparently, this failure is not a significant issue and will not hold up Block 3.

The final test tank at Masseys is S39.1, which is currently out for its second round of cryo testing. It first went out to Masseys on Nov 25, 202,5 and completed three cryo tests before rolling back to the Starfactory for more work. Then, on Jan 12, 2026, it rolled back out to Masseys with additional reinforcements and other enhancements. Since rolling back out, it has completed another five cryo tests. Currently, S39.1 is using the ship cryo thrust puck simulator stand, which means Ship 39 can’t use it.

However, with B18.3 testing likely completed with the test to failure, S39.1 may take its place for crushing. This would free up the cryo stand for Ship 39 and allow SpaceX to complete testing with all Block 3 test tanks.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently stated that Starship would fly again in six weeks, but, as noted above, many milestones remain before this stack and pad are ready. It is very likely that six weeks could extend further, depending on how testing for Booster 19, Ship 39, and Pad 2 goes.

Featured Image: Booster 19 performs cryogenic proof test at Masseys (Credit: Collen Liedtke for NSF)