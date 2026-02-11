SpaceX complete Booster 19 testing at upgraded Massey’s

In a welcome return to active flight vehicle testing after setbacks and facility upgrades, SpaceX made strong progress with Super Heavy Booster 19 (B19) at its Massey’s test site before returning it to Mega Bay 1 for engine installation.

The Block 3 booster, earmarked for the upcoming integrated Flight 12 paired with Ship 39, has successfully completed a rigorous pre-flight testing campaign that included multiple full cryogenic proof tests—mitigating the issues seen during the loss of its predecessor, Booster 18.



Booster 19 rolled out to Massey’s for its test campaign on the thrust simulator stand. This specialized fixture applies simulated Raptor engine loads to the aft section without any engines installed, allowing structural verification under representative forces.

The initial phase involved ambient pressure—or pneumatic—testing: high-pressure checks at room temperature using no cryogenics.

While SpaceX does not provide regular updates on testing, clear venting and pressure release without any frost buildup were clear signs of non-cryogenic operations.

This echoed the early steps that ended during the initial test for Booster 18, which suffered a major anomaly during similar pneumatic testing.

A particularly noteworthy action saw crews remove a portion of one aerodynamic chine, the elongated fairing-like structure that houses several Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs).

These vessels are vital across the vehicle: they help regulate main tank pressurization, enable engine relights in flight, and support numerous other pneumatic systems.

The removal mirrored hardware work in the region speculated to be involved in Booster 18’s failure, but it likely reflected deliberate extra caution rather than any detected defect.

With NASA’s Human Landing System (HLS) program and high-profile commitments now in play, SpaceX cannot risk repeating the Version 2-to-3 transition pitfalls.

Testing quickly advanced to full cryogenic proofing. Earlier booster generations were often constrained by tank farm capacity, forcing sequential partial tanking or single-tank tests. Thanks to recent infrastructure expansions, Massey’s now supports simultaneous full loading of both methane and oxygen tanks.

Just one day after the first ambient test, B19 completed a promising partial tanking run, detanking smoothly without issues.

The following day marked a major step: the tank farm spooled up again—not for the lingering Ship 39.1 test tank still present on site, but for B19’s first full cryogenic load.

The booster sat under cryo conditions for hours, emerging completely frosted over in a striking visual that has become emblematic of successful Starship cryo testing.

A third consecutive day of tank farm activity followed, with B19 again donning a thick layer of frost and exhibiting multiple intense venting sequences toward the conclusion of the hold. Hours later, a clear depressurization vent signaled the end of the third round.

Big vents coming from Booster 19 tonight at Masseys. 20 times faster than real time. Keep up to date with B19 at https://t.co/GXLJIx9tec | @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/JR9s5OKoi9 — StarbaseTracking (@TrackingTheSB) February 7, 2026

While the precise objectives of each test remain undisclosed (likely encompassing proof pressure holds, leak checks, valve cycling, and structural health monitoring), the rapid cadence and nominal outcomes have been encouraging.

With these tests complete, Booster 19 returned to Mega Bay 1 for the critical next milestone: installation of its full complement of 33 next-generation Raptor 3 engines, along with the attachment of its grid fins. That step would pave the way for a static fire campaign at the new Pad 2.

Starship Booster 19 is back home in Mega Bay 1 after bidding Masseys farewell following a busy few days of testing, rolling back to the production site overnight. Next up would be engine install and static fire testing at Pad 2.@NASASpaceflight | https://t.co/wTIGOIV9NO pic.twitter.com/QvkIjUXIV4 — Elisar Priel (@ENNEPS) February 9, 2026

The Booster 19 campaign unfolds against the backdrop of sweeping upgrades to Massey’s test complex, many directly addressing lessons from the dramatic Ship 36 explosion during a static fire attempt in 2025.

That incident prompted major reinforcements and redesigns across the site, which support both booster and ship cryo proofing as well as static fires.

Key enhancements include a significantly beefed-up gantry structure now equipped with the new Ship Quick Disconnect (QD) interface designed specifically for Block 3 Starships.



A reinforced concrete bunker has been constructed to protect ground support equipment (GSE) from shockwaves, shrapnel, or worst-case debris events.

A dedicated new COPV test stand allows rigorous pre-installation qualification of incoming vessels, aiming to catch any shipping, handling, or manufacturing issues that may have contributed to past vehicle losses—two boosters alone have been claimed by related anomalies, causing substantial schedule delays.

On the propellant farm side, a new blast wall now stands on the methane storage area to mitigate propagation of any mishaps.



The deluge suppression system has seen additions, including a new tank whose purpose remains speculative but which showed clear signs of heavy pressurization and use during recent flow tests.

For liquid oxygen, two new high-capacity pumps were installed this week, with two more already staged nearby—potentially completing that side of the farm until future expansion.

Additional sub-coolers have also arrived and are being integrated, enabling propellants to be chilled far below their boiling points and supporting the extended cryo holds seen on both Ship 39.1 and Booster 19.

Mystery elements persist: a prominent new truss-like structure on the gantry continues to puzzle observers, and several large tanks remain staged on site—their intended role (expansion, redundancy, or launch farm storage) is still unclear.

Test article activity at Massey’s is winding down. The forward section of the failed Booster 18 forward test article (alternately called Booster 18.3 or Test Tank 19) was recently severed in half; the less-damaged upper portion rolled back to Starfactory for potential forensics or scrapping, while the heavily compromised lower common dome section is expected to be disposed of locally.

Booster 18.1 (Test Tank 17), another long-serving Block 3 booster test article, completed its campaign in mid-January with no further cryo activity observed; the load cap has been removed, signaling retirement from the can crusher fixture. Ship 39.1 (Test Tank 19 for ships) sits idle at the ship cryo station.

If the current pace holds, SpaceX could target a March launch window for Flight 12—the debut of fully operational Block 3 hardware.

This rebound from recent anomalies highlights the company’s hallmark rapid learning cycle, positioning Starship closer to the reliability needed for crewed missions, lunar landings under NASA’s Artemis program, and eventual Mars ambitions that will now come after a refocus on a lunar outpost.

Lead image: NSF Starbase Live.