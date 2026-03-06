NASA’s Artemis ‘Course Correction’ Boosts Moonward Momentum: Key Details Still Maturing

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman unveiled sweeping changes to the Artemis program, aimed at restoring momentum, reducing technical risk, and establishing a sustainable path to lunar exploration. Citing persistent delays, technical setbacks, and an unsustainable three-year gap between SLS launches, Isaacman described the prior architecture as “not a path to success.”

Industry partners have largely endorsed the streamlined approach, though aligning the extensive SLS supply chain and workforce to the new plan will present implementation challenges.



The Replan

The revised plan standardizes hardware configurations, adds a critical integrated systems test flight, increases launch cadence to roughly one SLS mission every 10 months, and maintains the target for the first crewed lunar landing in 2028—potentially with two landings that year.

Artemis II remains the immediate priority: the first crewed Orion flight will loop around the Moon, with launch now targeted for April 2026. The SLS upper stage (ICPS) was rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) after a helium leak—caused by a dislodged seal in the quick-disconnect system—was identified during preparations.

Repairs required special access platforms in High Bay 3, with rollout to Launch Pad 39B currently projected around March 19, 2026. It was during this repair period that Isaacman announced the comprehensive replan.

The most significant change affects Artemis III. Originally planned as the first crewed lunar landing in 2027, it has been reconfigured as an all-up systems test in low Earth orbit.

Orion will rendezvous and dock with one or both commercial Human Landing Systems—SpaceX’s Starship HLS and/or Blue Origin’s Blue Moon MK2—validating in-space operations, life support, propulsion, docking interfaces, and Axiom Space’s lunar EVA suits.

Explicitly modeled on Apollo 9, the mission eliminates the high-risk direct jump to surface operations without prior integrated testing.

Just like Apollo 9, Artemis III will test next-generation hardware and integrated operations in 2027 before Artemis IV lands on the lunar surface in 2028. By flying Moon rockets at an annual cadence, we develop the muscle memory, knowledge, and confidence required to land… https://t.co/iRkQJhvsyK — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) March 3, 2026

Artemis IV will then deliver the first crewed lunar landing in early 2028, with Artemis V following later that year for a second touchdown and initial outpost development. NASA intends to sustain at least one crewed landing per year thereafter, building toward an enduring lunar presence.

Although some media mistranslated this as a delay, it’s actually part of a drive to speed up the Artemis objectives.

To achieve this faster tempo, the agency is standardizing future SLS flights on a “near Block 1” configuration, canceling the planned Exploration Upper Stage (EUS) and associated Block 1B upgrades. Production lines will focus on repeatable, high-rate manufacturing to rebuild workforce “muscle memory.”

Isaacman framed the changes as a return to fundamentals: “Standardizing vehicle configuration, increasing flight rate, and progressing through objectives in a logical, phased approach, is how we achieved the near-impossible in 1969, and it is how we will do it again.”

President Trump gave the world the Artemis Program, and NASA and our partners have the plan to deliver. We will standardize architecture where possible, add missions and accelerate flight rate, execute in an evolutionary way, and safely return American astronauts to the Moon,… pic.twitter.com/Qjm6BD5Ipi — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) February 27, 2026

He emphasized urgency in the face of “credible competition from our greatest geopolitical adversary.” At the same time, Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya described the plan as providing “a more stable foundation, [and] more realistic path.”

Industry partners, including Boeing, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and ULA, along with bipartisan congressional support, have endorsed the approach and the additional funding secured for SLS production.

The overhaul adds one mission, reduces technical risk, and establishes a sustainable cadence capable of supporting long-term lunar infrastructure rather than isolated “flags and footprints” achievements.

Questions remain, however, regarding some implementation details and how all objectives will ultimately be met. NSF spoke to numerous workers involved with the vehicle for additional background.

ICPS to Centaur V: The New Upper Stage Path

While Centaur V was not explicitly named in the announcement, sources and even NASA-released graphics strongly indicate it as the likely replacement for the ICPS starting after Artemis III.

On Friday, it was confirmed via a NASA contract award.

The ICPS—a single-engine (RL10) cryogenic upper stage derived from the Delta IV second stage—successfully supported Artemis I and is slated for Artemis II and the reconfigured Artemis III. Its Delta IV heritage limits high-rate production, contributing to extended launch gaps.

The original plan called for transitioning to the more powerful, four-engine EUS with Artemis IV to enable heavier payloads and Block 1B capability.

EUS development, however, encountered significant delays and cost overruns, making it incompatible with the push for standardized, rapid flights. One “update” famously presented nothing more than a render of some of the hardware via a TV screen on the factory floor at Michoud.

NASA has canceled EUS and Block 1B/2 upgrades entirely, opting for a standardized upper stage to support ~10-month intervals and annual landings from 2028. The agency describes this as a “near Block 1” setup with a new second stage.

Centaur V—ULA’s modern dual-RL10 LH2/LOX upper stage for Vulcan Centaur—offers proven reliability, ongoing production, human-rating heritage, and propellant compatibility.

Thought you guys might enjoy seeing a trio of Centaur Vs in the final assembly stands. There are 5 stations. 4 supported 25/yr with a 5th for surge pic.twitter.com/NUb5wIk0kF — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) August 7, 2024

Its larger capacity could deliver comparable or better translunar performance without major SLS redesigns, aligning with the “back to basics” focus on repeatable hardware.

Mobile Launchers: Sticking with ML-1

The shift from SLS Block 1 (ICPS) to Block 1B (EUS) previously necessitated Mobile Launcher 2 (ML-2) due to height and interface differences that would have severely impacted ML-1 refurbishment schedules.

ML-2, built by Bechtel, reached approximately 90% completion (final stacking in 2025, standing ~377 feet tall) at a cost exceeding $1 billion.

NASA has since stated it is “no longer planning to use… Mobile Launcher 2.” With EUS and Block 1B canceled, ML-2 is surplus to requirements for Artemis.

ML-1 will support all future missions, with relatively minor modifications to umbilical arms and interfaces expected to accommodate the new upper stage—changes far less extensive than those required for EUS.

Sources note that NASA has actually studied Centaur V (and similar options) as potential SLS upper stages since at least 2021, which would ease the transition outlined in the replan.

It was also noted that the “umbilical playground” known as the Launch Equipment Test Facility (LETF) at KSC, which was recently mothballed, is expected to resume testing to validate any ML-1 umbilical adjustments, and some work on ML-2’s umbilical systems reportedly continues.

How to stack a launch tower for your moon rocket@NASASpaceflight https://t.co/BEepgAKwKe pic.twitter.com/1ZunlYX2Q1 — Elisar Priel (@ENNEPS) July 3, 2025

Although it has been confirmed that tower structural work has ceased, any ongoing work may be due to contractual obligations or as a hedge against future contingencies. However, for now, the best it can hope for is mothballing.

Overall, retaining only ML-1 supports the replan’s emphasis on schedule reliability and cost control.

Gateway: Omitted but Not Explicitly Canceled

The Lunar Gateway—the planned multinational lunar-orbit station—was conspicuously absent from Isaacman’s announcement and supporting materials.

Previous architectures positioned Gateway as a key waypoint for Artemis IV onward, with Orion docking there before crew transfers to landers. No mention was made of Gateway elements (Power and Propulsion Element by Maxar, Habitation and Logistics Outpost by Northrop Grumman) or SLS missions to deliver them to Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO).

While NASA has not formally canceled Gateway, its role and priority appear significantly diminished under the surface-focused, high-cadence roadmap. Hardware development continues (PPE and HALO in production as of late 2025), with international partners (ESA, JAXA, CSA) still engaged. Without confirmed delivery flights, however, assembly and operations remain in limbo.

The replan’s “back to basics” philosophy—prioritizing rapid cadence, risk reduction, and commercial lander integration—suggests a potential scaling back or redirection of resources toward surface infrastructure, such as a lunar outpost program.

BOLE Boosters: Effectively Canceled for Artemis

The Booster Obsolescence and Life Extension (BOLE) boosters—Northrop Grumman’s next-generation five-segment solid rocket boosters intended for SLS Block 1B and Block 2—have been effectively removed from the Artemis path with the cancellation of those variants.

BOLE featured a lighter composite case, updated propellants, higher performance, and fixes for obsolete components. A full-scale static-fire test of the DM-1 demonstration motor occurred on June 26, 2025, in Utah, though an anomaly caused the nozzle to liberate late in the burn.

With Block 1B/2 abandoned, legacy five-segment boosters will continue supporting the standardized SLS configuration. BOLE hardware and tooling may be mothballed, repurposed, or written off, pending any future decisions on SLS longevity.

Core Stage Production:

The SLS Core Stage—the massive 212-foot-tall, 27.6-foot-diameter liquid hydrogen/oxygen tank section built by Boeing at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) in New Orleans—remains in active production and is central to the revamped Artemis program under Isaacman’s replan.

Recent updates are few and far between, but confidence in the NASA replan points to steady progress at MAF, with the Artemis III core stage as the current focus.

Under the optimized production model starting with Artemis III, major structures (forward skirt, LOX tank, intertank, LH2 tank) are welded and outfitted at Michoud, while the engine section undergoes final internal outfitting and mating with the “top four-fifths” at KSC’s VAB to enable parallel work on multiple stages.

The forward/aft major join was completed January 8, 2026, securing four of five components; teams are now integrating systems and performing checks ahead of shipment to KSC later in 2026 to support the reconfigured Artemis III (LEO test flight ~mid-2027).

Production is underway for future flights, with Michoud teams simultaneously fabricating core stages for Artemis IV (first crewed landing ~early 2028) and beyond. Major structures for Artemis IV+ are in fabrication, including ongoing welding, outfitting, and possible TPS application, although the lack of status updates makes it impossible to gauge progress.

MAF is not expected to bottleneck the new plan, though some additional optimization may support the increased launch cadence.

Production flows through Building 103, which houses large friction stir welding tools (including the world’s largest robotic system) to join aluminum panels into tank barrels, rings, and domes, plus zones for welding the LOX tank, intertank, LH2 tank, and forward skirt.

The West and East Vertical Assembly Buildings feature the Vertical Assembly Center (VAC)—a giant robotic tool for vertical stacking and welding of large elements exceeding horizontal bay limits—used to mate major sections (e.g., stacking the “top four-fifths” onto the engine section) before final checks and rollout.

The layout supports parallel production of multiple core stages.

More Details Expected:

The reception to the Artemis replan has been largely positive within the space community, with broad support from industry partners, former leaders, and some congressional voices.

Industry stakeholders—including Boeing, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and ULA—have endorsed the streamlined approach, appreciating the emphasis on standardization, risk reduction, and a sustainable launch cadence of roughly one SLS flight every 10 months.

Ironically, this replan, if realized on schedule, pushes SpaceX and Blue Origin to fulfill their obligations without delay as part of the overall Artemis architecture.

Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine publicly praised Isaacman’s leadership, calling it a display of “clarity and conviction” that strengthens confidence, rebuilds operational rhythm, and focuses on reducing risk while empowering the workforce. Acting Associate Administrator Lori Glaze highlighted the “bold step” and expressed gratitude for the resources to enable annual lunar landings.

Despite this momentum, several key questions remain unanswered as NASA transitions to the new architecture. Funding details for the increased cadence—particularly sustaining annual SLS/Orion flights beyond 2028—have not been fully clarified, with budget profiles still pending in upcoming fiscal requests.

Additional specifics on upper-stage integration (e.g., formal confirmation of Centaur V), workforce impacts from canceling EUS/BOLE/ML-2, and how international partners will adapt to the surface-focused roadmap also await further elaboration. The same can be said about Orion’s production flow, especially with heatshield changes.

As implementation begins, these unresolved elements will test whether the replan’s promise of faster, safer progress translates into enduring success.