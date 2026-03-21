Blue Origin ramps up New Glenn manufacturing, unveils Orbital Data Center ambitions

Blue Origin is showcasing the production cadence of its New Glenn heavy-lift rocket at its Space Coast facilities, with CEO Dave Limp revealing a rocket factory in full swing. The company has multiple second stages in various phases of assembly, as it attempts to accelerate its launch cadence following two successful flights in 2025, and its opening launch of 2026 in the coming weeks.

New Glenn requires a substantial ramp-up in launch cadence to achieve its future goals, including an orbital data center constellation.



At least two New Glenn second stages (GS2) appear in final integration, complete with insulation blankets. Complete tank sections for at least four more stages await insulation, while bulkheads and barrel sections indicate yet another unit in the works.

Overall, up to seven second stages are visible across different production stages, with potentially more still in earlier steps out of frame.

First-stage hardware is also present on the factory floor, including a booster aft module and a forward module undergoing outfitting.

This activity follows the recent static fire test of the fifth New Glenn second stage, signaling that Blue Origin is building well ahead of immediate needs. While the reusable first stage requires a lower production rate than expendable upper stages, the visible progress points to a significant ramp-up.

Blue Origin is on the verge of its third New Glenn mission (NG-3), expected from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the coming weeks, pending a successful booster static fire test in the coming days.

The flight will mark the program’s first booster reuse: the first stage from Flight 2 — named “Never Tell Me The Odds,” which successfully landed on the drone ship Jacklyn after delivering NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars probes in November 2025 — will fly again.

The payload is AST SpaceMobile’s next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellite, destined for low Earth orbit to support the company’s direct-to-cellphone broadband constellation. This mission represents a critical milestone in proving reusability early into New Glenn’s lifetime, paving the way for higher flight rates.

With hardware already flowing for follow-on missions, attention turns quickly to Flight 4 and beyond. A third New Glenn booster is well into production, and Limp shared images of its full complement of seven BE-4 engines staged for installation at the Space Coast facilities.

The yet-to-be-named booster will support the growing manifest, allowing Blue Origin to maintain momentum while the reusable architecture keeps overall booster needs modest compared to second-stage demand.

This manufacturing scale-up is vital for Blue Origin’s broader portfolio, which already encompasses a low-Earth-orbit space station, uncrewed and crewed lunar landers with rovers, a multi-purpose spacecraft for tugging, communications, and science, plus a satellite internet constellation.

Now the company is adding yet another ambitious endeavor: Project Sunrise, a megaconstellation of orbital data centers, which appears to follow on from the previously cited ambitions of SpaceX, as outlined by Elon Musk.

In an application filed with the Federal Communications Commission this week, Blue Origin requested authorization for up to 51,600 satellites operating in sun-synchronous orbits between 500 and 1,800 kilometers in altitude.

The satellites would primarily use the company’s proposed TeraWave constellation for high-speed optical communications to deliver data, supplemented by Ka-band antennas for tracking, telemetry, and command at the start and end of missions.

The ambition revolves around the argument that space-based AI data centers sidestep terrestrial constraints, such as limited land for construction and the enormous power demands of ground facilities.

The filing seeks waivers from standard megaconstellation rules, including the requirement to launch 50% of the system within six years of authorization and the remaining 50% within three years after that.

Lead image: Blue Origin.