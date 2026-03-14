Blue Origin Unveils NEO Hunter: A Hybrid Planetary Defense Concept

Blue Origin has unveiled a new mission concept called NEO Hunter, designed to protect Earth from potentially hazardous near-Earth objects (NEOs) by employing advanced deflection techniques.

Developed in collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Caltech, the concept leverages the company’s versatile Blue Ring platform as its foundation.





NEO Hunter adopts a hybrid approach to asteroid deflection. It would first deploy CubeSats to characterize the target asteroid’s properties, then position itself nearby to direct a continuous ion beam at the object.

This contactless method gradually imparts momentum, subtly altering the asteroid’s trajectory over time to steer it away from a potential collision course with Earth.

If the ion beam proves insufficient for larger or more imminent threats, NEO Hunter incorporates a secondary “Robust Kinetic Disruption” option.

Drawing inspiration from NASA’s successful DART mission, the spacecraft—nearly nine times more massive than DART—could execute a direct high-energy impact, delivering approximately 1.5 times the kinetic energy to achieve a more decisive shift in the asteroid’s path.

Working alongside JPL/Caltech, we've developed a Near-Earth Objects (NEO) Hunter mission concept for planetary defense using Blue Ring. NEO Hunter tests multiple asteroid-deflection techniques, including ion-beam deflection and robust direct kinetic impact, helping protect Earth… pic.twitter.com/ZWsdfJAtLq — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 11, 2026

The Blue Ring platform, which underpins NEO Hunter, will also serve as the basis for Blue Origin’s proposed Mars Telecommunication Orbiter.

Recent progress includes structural load testing of a test asset at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. At the same time, the first flight-ready Blue Ring unit undergoes testing at Blue Origin’s facilities.

This announcement comes amid growing international efforts in planetary defense.

The European Space Agency is exploring high-powered ground-based lasers to deflect objects in low-Earth orbit, while the French company Osmos X is developing an ion-beam system aboard its Orbital Transfer Vehicle to nudge space debris.

NASA’s NEO Surveyor mission, another key component of the planetary defense strategy, remains on track.

The infrared space telescope, selected for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, is now slated for no earlier than mid-2027.

Positioned at the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, NEO Surveyor will spend at least five years scanning for potentially hazardous asteroids larger than 140 meters (about 460 feet)—objects capable of causing significant regional damage if they impact Earth.

The mission aims to help meet congressional goals of cataloging 90% of such NEOs, particularly those obscured by solar glare or darkness.

In related developments, fresh analysis of NASA’s 2022 Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission has revealed an even broader impact.

When DART deliberately collided with the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos at roughly 22,000 kilometers per hour on September 26, 2022, it shortened Dimorphos’ orbit around its companion Didymos by about 33 minutes.

New research, published in Science Advances, shows that the impact also altered the binary system’s orbit around the Sun. The 770-day solar orbital period was reduced by approximately 0.15 seconds, corresponding to a tiny velocity change of about 11.7 microns per second (roughly 1.7 inches per hour).

While minuscule, this marks the first time human activity has measurably shifted a celestial body’s path around the Sun. The debris ejected by the collision contributed to this effect, demonstrating how kinetic impacts can influence larger-scale orbital dynamics.

Astronomers measured this subtle change using a combination of radar observations and 22 stellar occultations—events in which the asteroid pair briefly blocked background stars—recorded by volunteer observers worldwide between October 2022 and March 2025.

Additional insights from DART’s pre-impact images revealed that Didymos, influenced by the YORP effect (where sunlight alters an asteroid’s spin), has been ejecting material from its equator that collides with Dimorphos at low speeds.

Looking ahead, Europe’s Hera mission is scheduled to arrive at the Didymos-Dimorphos system in November 2026.

Hera will conduct detailed studies of the asteroids, the DART impact crater, and surrounding ejecta, with two CubeSats attempting landings on Dimorphos.

These ongoing missions—from detection tools like NEO Surveyor to deflection demonstrations like DART and innovative concepts like NEO Hunter—underscore humanity’s growing capabilities in planetary defense, ensuring we can detect and divert threats long before they endanger Earth without the need to call up Harry Stamper and his group of deep core drillers.

(Lead image: Blue Origin)