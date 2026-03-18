Booster 19 concludes initial test campaign on Pad 2

Starship Flight 12 took another step toward launch, with Booster 19 completing an initial test campaign on the newly commissioned Pad 2 at Starbase, Texas. Culminating in a short Static Fire test, the series of tests was a first for Pad 2, the Block 3/V3 Super Heavy Booster, and for the upgraded Raptor 3 outside of single engine testing.

As the inaugural vehicle to undergo operations on this pad, B19’s campaign served as both a booster qualification test and a commissioning milestone for the expanded launch infrastructure, paving the way for a long-awaited static fire test of its Raptor 3 engines.

The testing sequence began shortly after Booster 19 was secured on the orbital launch mount (OLM) at Pad 2. On the first day, crews completed final preparations, including clearing foreign object debris (FOD) from the OLM top deck to safeguard the vehicle and ground support equipment (GSE).

The chopsticks released the booster, allowing it to stand independently — a key demonstration of stability on the new pad. As the arms retracted to a launch configuration, the booster’s methane tank vented at the top, maintaining positive pressure essential for structural rigidity during cryogenic operations.

Pad 2 features significant upgrades over Pad 1, most notably dual booster quick disconnects (BQDs): one dedicated to liquid methane (LCH4) and another to liquid oxygen (LOX). This separation enables independent tank pressurization and more efficient loading, reducing risks associated with mixed propellants.

The new tank farm supported these efforts, chilling down and delivering subcooled propellants. Pumps moved fluids through subcoolers bathed in liquid nitrogen, with visible exhaust plumes signaling active cooling. Excess methane is recondensed rather than vented or flared, reflecting improved environmental and safety practices.

During the initial cryogenic test, both LOX and LCH4 tanks vented to create headspace before loading commenced.

Frost lines emerged first on the LOX tank, followed by the methane tank — though the latter’s appearance belies substantial propellant volume already aboard via an internal transfer tube in the LOX tank, capable of holding around 120 metric tons of methane (about 15% of the booster’s total ~800-ton methane capacity).

With Booster 19 back at the Production Site, a look at the four tankings of CH4 & LOX during the 10 day "initial activation" testing of Pad 2 and the V3 Super Heavy Booster. Do you think it will get even faster by the time of Flight 12?@NASASpaceflight | https://t.co/wTIGOIV9NO pic.twitter.com/JOTGWqetpc — Elisar Priel (@ENNEPS) March 18, 2026

The LOX tank filled nearly to capacity, while methane reached approximately the top of the first two rings. With propellants loaded, SpaceX activated the detonation suppression system (DSS) — inerting potential hazardous gases beneath the OLM — followed by the flame diverter deluge.

This simulated a static fire sequence without engine ignition, validating GSE response, pad infrastructure, and booster behavior under cryogenic conditions. Post-test, both tanks were slowly detanked, concluding Day 1. A mysterious pipe over the OLM top deck vented afterward, its function remaining unclear.

The second day of testing occurred during evening hours, providing dramatic visuals as the sun set. Propellant loading reached similar levels to the prior test. Venting from the service structure points indicated completion.

The DSS fired once more, but no deluge or visible engine activity followed. White clouds rising from the flame trench suggested a spin prime test — where turbopumps spin up without full ignition to verify propellant flow, valve operation, and engine health.

Limited visibility in darkness made it challenging to confirm whether all 10 installed Raptor 3 engines participated, but the activity marked the first engine-related test on Pad 2.

The new tank farm’s efficiency shone through: LOX loading completed rapidly, with reports of the LOX tank filling in about 25-30 minutes — a testament to upgraded pumps, subcoolers, and plumbing. This speed supports SpaceX’s goal of rapid turnaround for reusable vehicles. Post-tanking, lines drained safely, producing characteristic clouds as remnants vented away from the pad to minimize combustion risks.

Following Day 2, expectations mounted for a static fire — potentially the first with Raptor 3 engines on a Block 3 booster. However, road and beach closures were lifted unexpectedly. The booster transport stand rolled in, chopsticks re-engaged B19, and the vehicle was lifted off the OLM.

Crews inspected a Starlink antenna on one of the chines and performed work in the engine bay, raising speculation of a minor issue or preparatory access needs. Pad 2 lacks a mobile “dance floor” work platform (unlike Pad 1), necessitating removal for detailed aft-section access.

Reassuringly, no immediate rollback to Megabay 1 occurred. After roughly 26 hours off the mount — during which overnight inspections took place — B19 was lifted back onto the OLM. Workers appeared satisfied, and new testing road closures appeared for March 15-18, 2026, with backups indicating imminent resumption.

With the campaign already validating key Pad 2 systems: rapid cryogenic loading, dual BQDs, DSS and deluge activation, and spin prime capability with Raptor 3 hardware, the next milestone was to fire up the Raptors.

That was hoped for on Test Day 3. However, following another successful propellant load and the DSS firing up, a flash was observed, pointing to an igniter test.

The vehicle was then detanked ahead of the road reopening, but with the assurance that all required testing ahead of a static fire had been concluded.

This was proven on the fourth day of testing, when the vehicle once again propellant-loaded without issue—again demonstrating excellent performance from Pad 2—before the deluge system fired up and engine ignition occurred, with thrust finally directed through the flame trench.

STATIC FIRE: Booster 19 fires up, but feels very short and potentially aborted early. However, first time for Pad 2, the first time for V3, and the first time Raptor 3's have fired up together. https://t.co/T7aIDKYBYn pic.twitter.com/6uOzjVjpnM — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) March 16, 2026

The burn was short-lived, lasting about one second in total—less than originally expected—but the vehicle was safely detanked again.

With future test windows removed and replaced by a road closure for rollback, the transport stand moved into place, and Booster 19 was removed from the OLM.No issues with the vehicle were reported, with the hope that the days of testing on Pad 2 had achieved the main objectives outlined by SpaceX. This was then confirmed in the customary X posts, which also explained the shorter-than-expected static fire.

Great update from SpaceX, marking the initial flight vehicle testing with Pad 2, and that the Static Fire was shorter than expected due to a GSE issue, not the booster, and still successful! https://t.co/ME06WuSlPm — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) March 18, 2026

What is likely a minor ground issue—such as insufficient water pressure in the deluge system—will still be classed as a win for SpaceX, marking a successful test campaign filled with many firsts for the next generation of Starship launch operations at Starbase.

With Booster 19 now rolled back to Mega Bay 1, additional engine installation is expected over the next few weeks, with the testing focus likely shifting to Ship 39.

The ship is expected to head out to Massey’s with its six engines installed for its own static fire test—the final major milestone for Booster 19’s partner ahead of launch.

Booster 19 still needs to undergo a full 33-engine static fire on Pad 2 before both vehicles are prepared to meet up at the launch site for Flight 12, which is likely no earlier than the second half of April if all testing proceeds to plan.

Featured Image: Booster 19 on Pad 2 – via Gage for NSF.