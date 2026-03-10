Launch Preview: Falcon 9 to dominate another busy week of missions

Eight launches are scheduled worldwide this week, with Falcon 9 again dominating the launch schedule. SpaceX is set to launch a communications satellite and Starlink satellites this week from its Florida and California launch facilities. Meanwhile, Firefly Aerospace was set to launch its Alpha rocket from California on Tuesday, before scrubbing.

Internationally, China is scheduled to launch three rockets from three different Chinese launch sites toward the end of the week. All payloads being launched by these rockets are currently unknown, but more information may be made available following the launches.

Alpha FLTA007 | Stairway to Seven

After delays due to high upper-level winds, Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha return to flight mission, FLTA007 “Stairway to Seven,” was scheduled to launch on Monday, March 9, at 5:50 PM PDT (00:50 UTC, March 10) from Space Launch Complex 2W (SLC-2W) at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) in California. The launch was ultimately scrubbed due to a sensor issue, before Firefly announced another attempt would take place on Tuesday, before they scrubbed again due to “off-nominal readings during fluids loading”.

On launch day, Alpha, powered by four Reaver engines using liquid oxygen and kerosene as propellants, will take a southwestward trajectory. Should all go well, the second stage, powered by one Lightning engine with the same propellants that Reaver uses, will reach a retrograde orbit against the Earth’s rotation. There are no payloads on this flight, as its purpose is to test new systems for the Block II upgrade and to prove the launch vehicle can function nominally.

The “Stairway to Seven” mission will be the last for the Block I version of Alpha, and the stretched Block II version will take over flights going forward. Several Block II systems are flying aboard FLTA007 in “shadow mode” to validate their function without them controlling the flight. This is the first flight of Alpha in 2026, and several others are scheduled.

Falcon 9 | EchoStar XXV

The sixth non-Starlink Falcon 9 launch of 2026 launched on Tuesday, March 10, at 12:19 AM EDT (04:19 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) in Florida. The window lasted until 1:43 AM EDT (05:43 UTC).

B1085 followed an eastern trajectory to place the 6,800 kg EchoStar XXV in a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO). The booster landed on SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship out in the Atlantic, while the second stage proceeded to its parking orbit with the payload. While not confirmed for this mission, Falcon 9’s fairings are typically recovered for reuse after gliding into the sea under parachutes.

B1085 started its career with the Starlink Group 10-5 mission and would later fly the Crew-9, GPS III SV07, Blue Ghost Mission 1 & HAKUTO-R M2 “Resilience,” Fram2, SXM-10, and MTG-S1/Sentinel-4A and six Starlink missions.

EchoStar XXV, built by Lanteris Space Systems in the San Francisco Bay Area, is based on the company’s Maxar 1300 platform. The DISH Network will use this satellite for direct broadcast services to subscribers in North America, and will employ a high-power multi-spot beam payload aboard the satellite to provide these services.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 10-48

A Falcon 9 carrying 29 Starlink v2 Mini satellites is scheduled to fly from SLC-40 at CCSFS on Thursday, March 12 at 6:00 AM EDT (10:00 UTC). The launch window lasts until 10:00 AM EDT (14:00 UTC). The satellites will be deployed to a low-Earth orbit (LEO) inclined 53.16 degrees to the equator.

B1095 will take a northeast trajectory and land atop Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic. The booster started its career with Starlink Group 12-15 and has flown four additional Starlink missions. B1095 has flown all missions from Florida, with four from CCSFS and one from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center.

SLC-40 is currently used for Falcon 9 missions from Florida, while LC-39A is being prepared for upcoming Falcon Heavy launches and Starship operations expected to begin later this year. This flight will be the 31st Falcon 9 launch of 2026.

Chang Zheng 8A | Unknown Payload

A Chinese Chang Zheng 8A (CZ-8A) is scheduled to launch on Thursday, March 12, at 19:45 UTC from Commercial Launch Complex 1 (LC-1) at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in China. The 25-minute launch window closes at 20:05 UTC. The CZ-8A will carry an unknown payload to an unspecified Earth orbit.

The CZ-8A is launched by the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). The rocket stands 50.54 m tall and 3.35 m wide, and is capable of lofting 9,800 kg to LEO and 3,500 kg to GTO. This launch will mark the CZ-8A’s eighth mission and 2nd of 2026.

Chang Zheng 2D | Unknown Payload

CASC is scheduled to launch a second mission on Thursday, this time atop a Chang Zheng 2D (CZ-2D), at 22:30 UTC from Launch Complex 3 (LC-3) at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China. The payload being launched is unknown, and the launch window lasts until 22:46 UTC.

The CZ-2D is 40.77 m tall and 3.35 m wide. Developed by CASC, the two-stage rocket has been flying since 1992, and can lift 3,500 kg to LEO and 1,200 kg to GTO.

This mission will mark the CZ-2D’s 102nd mission and first of 2026.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 17-31

The Starlink Group 17-31 mission is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 3:58 AM PDT (10:58 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at VSFB in California. The window lasts until 7:58 AM PDT (14:58 UTC).

B1071 will fly on a southern trajectory, as is the case for all Group 17 launches. The booster will land on Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific, while the second stage will carry 25 Starlink v2 Mini satellites to a Sun-synchronous polar orbit inclined 97.29 degrees to the equator.

The booster started its career with the NROL-87 launch, and also flew the NROL-85, SARah 1, SWOT, Transporter 8, Transporter 9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, NROL-153, NROL-192, Transporter 14, Transporter 15, and 19 Starlink missions. B1071 has been based at VSFB since the start of its career, and all of its launches to date have been from SLC-4E.

This flight will be the 32nd Falcon 9 launch of 2026.

Falcon 9 | Starlink Group 10-46

The Starlink Group 10-46 mission is scheduled to fly from SLC-40 at CCSFS on Sunday, March 15, at 7:11 AM EDT (11:11 UTC). The launch window lasts until 11:11 AM EDT (15:11 UTC).

B1090 will take a northeast trajectory and land on A Shortfall of Gravitas, while the second stage will carry 29 Starlink v2 Mini satellites to a LEO inclined 53.16 degrees to the equator. The booster has previously flown the O3b mPower 7 & 8, Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, O3b mPower 9 & 10, CRS-33, and five Starlink missions.

This flight will be the 33rd Falcon 9 launch of the year.

Chang Zheng 6A | Unknown Payload

The final launch of the week will see CASC launch an unknown payload atop a Chang Zheng 6A (CZ-6A). Liftoff is scheduled for 13:20 UTC from Launch Complex 9A (LC-9A) at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China. No information is available on the payload being launched.

The CZ-6A is a two-stage rocket standing 50 m tall and 3.35 m wide. Launched for the first time in 2022, the rocket is capable of carrying 5,000 kg to LEO, and features four strap-on liquid boosters.

This mission marks the 21st CZ-6A mission and its second of 2026. This mission will also mark the 55th orbital launch attempt worldwide in 2026.

(Lead image: Falcon 9 launched Starlink satellites from Florida. Credit: Julia Bergeron for NSF)