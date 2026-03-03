Starship Flight 12: Ship 39 moving through preflight test objectives

Progress on the path to Flight 12 continues to be focused on testing at Massey’s test site at Starbase, with Ship 39 passing multiple cryoloading objectives. The testing follows Booster 19’s successful “proofing” at Massey’s, setting the stage for another major milestone, booster rollout and Static Fire testing on Pad 2.



Following its rollout from Megabay 2, Ship 39 was rolled straight into the static-fire testing area, the same pad equipped with a newly installed truss structure.

That structure, installed during recent upgrades at Massey’s, is designed to apply loads to the ship’s forward and aft flaps as well as its payload bay, simulating the forces a Starship would experience during a tower catch attempt by the Super Heavy booster.

The choice of stand has fueled speculation. The dedicated cryo-proof stand — which uses hydraulic rams to push upward against the ship’s aft section while tanks are pressurized — remains occupied, reportedly by a previous test article.

Full cryogenic proof testing, the critical verification that the vehicle’s tanks and welds can withstand flight-like pressures without leaking or bursting, can be performed on the static-fire stand. Currently, the new thrust sim stand is not ready yet.

SpaceX may therefore need to move the ship again later, or the company could elect to proceed directly to engine installation and static-fire testing, accepting a calculated risk after extensive ground analysis.

Such caution is understandable. Massey’s test complex itself is still recovering from the dramatic anomaly involving Ship 36 late last year. That incident prompted a comprehensive rebuild of both ground infrastructure and test procedures. The new truss, upgraded tank farm, and reinforced pad hardware are all part of the post-accident safety improvements.

Every new ship must now prove not only its own structural integrity but also that the ground systems can safely support the next generation of vehicles.

Despite the stand mismatch, testing has already begun in earnest.

An ambient-pressure test on the night of February 27 was followed by a full cryogenic load on the night of February 28 that continued into the early hours of March 1. A second run of testing continued the following evening.

The rapid progression from arrival to propellant loading suggests SpaceX engineers are confident in the vehicle’s build quality and are pressing forward aggressively with the limited facilities currently available.

Starship Flight 12 is expected to take place in the April timeframe, setting the stage for an increase in launch cadence as the program moves to demonstrate in-orbit refueling — a capability that hinges on Block 3’s improved propellant capacity and docking hardware.

Block 3 Design Overhaul: More Propellant, Smarter Structures:

Ship 39’s rollout provided the clearest look yet at the external and internal changes that define Block 3.

While the overall vehicle dimensions remain unchanged from Block 2, SpaceX has executed a subtle but powerful redesign of the internal tank architecture.

Engineers reshaped both the common dome (the shared bulkhead separating the liquid-oxygen and liquid-methane tanks) and the aft dome.

The common dome was moved down compared to Block 2, increasing the amount of Liquid Methane the ship can store. To maintain the necessary oxygen-to-methane ratio for combustion, the aft dome was also lowered, expanding LOX capacity.

Combined with recessed mounting for the vacuum-optimized Raptor engines, these modifications add approximately 100 metric tons of usable propellant — a substantial performance boost for longer missions.

The engines themselves represent another leap. Ship 39 will be among the first to fly with Raptor 3 engines — three sea-level Raptors and three vacuum Raptors, maintaining the familiar 3+3 configuration used since the early flight-test campaign. There is still a plan to go to nine engines on the next evolution of the ship.

Raptor 3 is dramatically simpler than its predecessors, with fewer parts, no heavy heat-shield blankets around each engine, and significantly higher thrust. Cooling is handled entirely by internal channels that circulate cryogenic propellant through the combustion chamber, throat, and nozzle bell.

Thermal Protection and Docking Hardware Take Center Stage:

Another visible evolution is in the thermal protection system (TPS). Ship 39’s heat shield appears nearly 99 percent complete — a stark contrast to the patchwork appearance of earlier Block 2 vehicles that deliberately flew with missing tiles for instrumentation.

Only a handful of tiles remain absent on the forward flaps, likely to accommodate load sensors during the truss testing at Massey’s. The gap between the flaps and fuselage will be filled before launch.

SpaceX has largely phased out adhesive tile attachment in favor of mechanical pins. A new automated pin-installation station inside the Starfactory is enabling faster, more repeatable production. Glue is still used only at the nose-cone tip for now, but that too is expected to transition to pins.

The ship’s Starlink antenna array has migrated from its previous location below the payload bay to the nose cone, improving signal coverage during re-entry. Additional reaction-control-system (RCS) thrusters provide greater maneuvering authority in orbit. The raceway — the external trunk that routes plumbing and cabling — has been redesigned for better protection and serviceability.

Most critically for future refueling operations, Ship 39 introduces a redesigned quick disconnect plate, which splits the LCH4 and LOX sides of the plate on the ship side only. Docking hardware is plainly visible, ready for the first in-orbit propellant-transfer demonstrations.

Reinforcements and additional vent outlets around the SQD area, plus new vents beneath the nose-cone tiles reminiscent of Space Shuttle RCS placements, complete the updated external architecture.

Gone, too, are the bespoke lift points used on earlier ships. Ship 39 employs the use of newly designed catch points, the same hard points that will one day allow the tower’s “chopstick” arms to catch the returning Starship in mid-air.

Up Next:

Attention now turns to the truss load tests and eventual static fires. Whether SpaceX elects to perform a full cryo-proof campaign on the proper stand or proceeds directly to engine installation remains an open question.

If Ship 39 passes its remaining ground tests without issue, the vehicle could return briefly to the production site for Raptor 3 installation before stacking with a Block 3 Super Heavy booster.

Flight 12 would then attempt to demonstrate not only safe ascent and re-entry but also the first steps toward the orbital refueling architecture that will unlock the rest of the Starship mission portfolio.

Lead Image via Ceaser G for NSF/L2