SpaceX’s Enters a new era with Booster 19 rolling to Pad 2

For the first time since Flight 11 on Oct 13, 2025, 147 days ago, SpaceX has a vehicle back at the launch site. However, instead of a Block 2 booster on Pad 1, this is Booster 19, a Block 3 booster, mounted on SpaceX’s newest launch pad, Pad 2. This launch pad has been under construction for the past 22 months and will help usher in the next chapter for the Starship program.



Booster 19 to Pad 2 for Testing

On March 8, Booster 19 left Mega Bay 1 and rolled down Highway 4 towards the launch site and Pad 2. This is the start of pad commissioning and booster engine testing for Block 3.

Booster 19 is mounted on Pad 2 to conduct multiple tests over the coming days. This will likely include ambient pressure testing, tanking tests with Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Liquid Methane (LCH4), spin primes, and eventually a static fire, maybe even a couple of static fires. These tests are not only to help test the booster but also to test all of the pad systems.

While crews have run operations with the Pad 2 tank farm many times, they have never loaded an actual booster with propellant. With a booster finally on the pad, this will help in the final commissioning process.

It is unknown how many loading tests SpaceX will perform, but crews already have experience with Starship, so it’s not like Booster 4 and 7, which each had multiple different loading tests.

SpaceX didn’t waste any time testing pad and booster systems, as Booster 19’s Booster Quick Disconnects (BQDs) were connected during the night of March 8, shortly after being lifted onto the launch mount. And in the early morning hours of March 9, Booster 19 looks to have completed a pressure test, as there was venting from all of the main tank vents.

The next steps after a test like this will likely be a small tanking test in which SpaceX chills down the booster tanks and loads a small amount of LOX and LCH4.

For engine testing, Booster 19 did not roll out with all 33 engines installed; instead, it rolled out with only 10 Raptor 3 engines. These engines were spaced out among the 33 locations, two engines in the center three spots, four engines in the inner ring of 10, and four engines in the outer ring of 20. Now, the layout may seem random, but it has a very important purpose.

First off, the layout helps test all forms of the new Block 3 booster engine internal plumbing as well as the newer gas manifolds. Secondly, this helps the launch pad team test the ridge cap and certain parts of the flame deflector buckets, thereby validating the design and system pressures. Lastly, it helps SpaceX build up to a 33-engine firing. Going back to Booster 7, crews tried a 33-engine spin prime right away.

This resulted in a “spin boom” in which oxygen and methane gas ignited, leading to an explosion under the launch mount. After this accident, SpaceX slowed down, and when Booster 7 rolled back out to the launch site, it only had the 20 outer engines for testing.

The crews then went through several smaller tests to learn how the systems worked, until Booster 7 eventually completed a 31-engine static fire. Booster 7 would never complete a full 33-engine firing, even at liftoff during Flight 1.

As for when this testing will occur, SpaceX has beach closures for three days, March 9, 10, and 11, and the testing windows are 8 am to 8 pm CDT. It is likely that these first few days will be pressure and loading tests, but if everything goes well, it’s possible to start engine testing by early next week, or maybe even late this week.

As for another new addition to Booster 19 since it completed cryoproof testing, there are three grid fins. These grid fins are 50% larger than the previous generation, and they are mounted lower on the booster. In addition, the two opposing grid fins are fitted with lifting pins, a new feature on Block 3.

It is going to be an interesting time over the next two weeks as Booster 19 is tested on a brand-new orbital launch pad.

Ship 39 Returns from Cryogenic Proof Testing

Following an ambient pressure test, three cryogenic proof tests, flap testing, and chopstick simulator squeeze testing, Ship 39 has been rolled back into Mega Bay 2 and placed on a work stand.

Based on the SpaceX post referencing Ship 39, the company says that the ship has completed cryoproof operations. This may indicate that the ship will not have its aft section puck shucked with the new cryoproof stand.

Ship 39 cryoproof operations complete, the first campaign with a next generation Starship V3.

However, until engines are seen going into Mega Bay 2, or SpaceX never places the ship on the new stand, it is still possible that a set of tests may occur. If not, Ship 39 will now get ready to static fire; it is unknown how long until the ship will be ready to roll back out to Massey’s for such testing.

With both vehicles either getting ready for static fire testing or just starting the campaign, it brings everything closer to a launch of Flight 12. However, SpaceX still has more test tank testing to complete, and it’s not a guarantee that all of the testing that still needs to happen will go perfectly.

