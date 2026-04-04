Orion Spacecraft Races Toward Historic Lunar Flyby in Artemis II Mission

As NASA’s Artemis II mission enters its critical mid-flight phase, the Orion spacecraft—carrying the first crewed mission beyond low-Earth orbit in more than half a century—is steadily heading toward the Moon for a precisely timed lunar flyby on Monday, April 6.



Launched on April 1, 2026, aboard SLS from KSC’s 39B, the four-person crew has already completed the mission’s most decisive maneuver: the trans-lunar injection (TLI) burn, performed roughly 25 hours after liftoff on April 2.

That engine firing committed Orion to its free-return trajectory around the Moon and back, marking humanity’s return to deep space under crewed conditions for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Mission controllers have since conducted outbound trajectory correction burns to fine-tune the spacecraft’s path. On Friday (April 4), the crew remains in the outbound leg, roughly three days into the approximately 10-day mission.

On April 5 (Flight Day 5), Orion will cross into the Moon’s gravitational sphere of influence, where the Moon’s gravity will begin to dominate over Earth’s.

Then, on Monday, April 6 (Flight Day 6), the spacecraft will execute its closest approach to the lunar surface, passing between approximately 4,000 and 6,500 miles (6,400–10,500 km) above the far side.

During this brief window, the astronauts will conduct high-resolution photography, naked-eye observations of lunar features never before viewed directly by humans in real time, and capture striking new images of Earthrise.

ARTEMIS II: NASA Astronaut Victor Glover on the uniqueness of Earth as he and his fellow crew continue on their historic journey towards the moon aboard Orion Integrity Follow along on @NASASpaceflight non-stop stream: https://t.co/x0s6t4s8AY pic.twitter.com/WKyIO8n30g — Elisar Priel (@ENNEPS) April 4, 2026

The flyby will also briefly place the crew out of radio contact with Earth as they swing behind the Moon before lunar gravity slings them back toward home. Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego is currently targeted for April 10–11.

Before the launch, NSF’s Max Evans sat down with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, who underscored the significance of the moment and the risks involved in this flight.

“This crew is undertaking the most dangerous human spaceflight mission in 53 years. It is a whole other animal once we commit to TLI. We’ve not been in that business for more than a half century, and the ‘we can come home in hours’ thing no longer is applicable,” said Isaacman.

“So yeah, when we commit to that, everything is going to be about getting them under chute safely in the water again. And look, I hope we get through as many of the mission objectives as we possibly can to grow confidence in Orion and SLS, because we do have to get right back at this and start stacking for Artemis 3.”

The mission is not a lunar landing but a rigorous test flight. The crew—NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch (mission specialist), and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen—will fly past the Moon, gathering critical data on the Orion spacecraft’s performance in deep space, including its life support systems, navigation, and high-speed re-entry capabilities.

Something of note – These are the FIRST PHOTOS Shot on iPhone to be released from the Artemis II mission. Both were captured on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. A cousin of the phone you have in your pocket right now has seen the whole Earth in one. single. frame. 📷 @NASA https://t.co/z41y6xbiyX pic.twitter.com/Zwp69kdmX6 — Ryan Caton (@dpoddolphinpro) April 4, 2026

This shakedown cruise is essential before future crewed lunar landings.

Artemis II represents the foundational step in NASA’s broader Artemis program, designed to return humans to the lunar surface sustainably—this time to stay—and eventually serve as a proving ground for Mars missions, of which the Moon has always been seen as part of the “stepping stone” approach.

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Recently, Isaacman announced significant changes to the Artemis program aimed at increasing launch cadence and building operational experience more rapidly. His findings ahead of the replan also highlighted concerns about workforce retention.

“I felt like we owed it to the public to not only give them the path forward for Artemis 2, but actually an achievable path forward for getting back to the moon. And I shared that with a lot of the exploration ground systems team,” he noted.

“I was talking to them about it and was like, ‘How many of you guys are planning to stick around after Artemis 2?’ And a very large percentage were like, ‘I’m here for the mission. I’ve worked for a long time to get to this point, but yeah, I’m going to go do other things.’ And who can blame them? Why would you want to wait around another three years?

“So right there, you’re hearing it right from the people themselves that they do not want to wait three years for the next opportunity. You’re literally hearing the people tell you that the muscle memory is walking out the door. And then you’re going to have to rebuild it again.

“And again, you’re going to wind up relearning exactly the same lessons we learned with Artemis 2 if we don’t get into a good cadence.”

These adjustments seek to create a sustainable rhythm of missions, preventing the loss of hard-earned expertise between flights and accelerating progress toward crewed lunar landings in the coming years.

Ultimately, the accelerated cadence is intended to pave the way not just for returns to the Moon, but for establishing a long-term presence there.

“What we tried to lay out are achievable plans. Everything we do at NASA is pretty ambitious, right? I mean, it should be. We’re NASA,” Isaacman added as part of the solution during the discussion of NASA’s “Ignition” plans.

“But we could have put this like, you know, wild 3D rendering of the glass dome on the Moon with plants in it and a Ferris wheel and kids having fun or something. Okay, that looks pretty wild and never would happen, right?

“We’re actually trying to do pretty challenging things, but in a logical, iterative way—a phased approach to getting to the outcomes that we want to see.

The changes include restructuring mission profiles, standardizing elements of the Space Launch System (SLS), and focusing on iterative testing to build confidence step by step.

This mission comes at a critical juncture for NASA’s future direction. Funding is always a key factor, with recent political announcements pointing to a proposed major reduction in NASA’s budget.

The President’s fiscal year 2027 budget request, released this week, calls for efficiencies across agencies and proposes lower funding levels for NASA. However, this is merely the opening proposal in the annual budget process.

Historically, Congress has routinely adjusted such requests upward, often restoring or even increasing support for high-priority programs like Artemis to align with national space policy goals.

In a letter to the NASA workforce, acquired by NASAWatch.com, Administrator Isaacman addressed the budget directly while celebrating the mission’s progress.

“Today, the President released his budget request for fiscal year 2027. This request comes at a pivotal moment for America’s civil space program. Rapid technological progress, intensifying global competition, and unprecedented commercial capability are reshaping the strategic environment in space.

“I strongly support the President’s fiscal policies and mandate to drive efficiency. I encourage the workforce to leave the politics for the politicians and remain focused on the mission.

“Artemis II and our astronauts on the space station are the highest priority, and there is no shortage of initiatives to progress, including building the Moon Base, launching SR-1 Freedom, igniting the orbital economy, and launching more missions of discovery. Stay focused on achieving the outcomes only NASA can create.”

(Lead image via NASA).